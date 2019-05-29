World Bank : Romania - Improving Resilience and Emergency Response

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project: Romania - Improving Resilience and Emergency Response
Loan: EUR 50 million ($57 million equivalent)
Terms: Maturity = 10 Years, Grace = 9.5 Years
Project ID: P168119
Project Description: The objective of the project is to enhance the resilience of Romanian Police facilities that are critical to respond to emergency situations and disasters, and to strengthen the institutional capacities for emergency preparedness and response.
