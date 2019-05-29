Log in
World Bank : Romania - Strengthening Preparedness Critical Emergency Infrastructure

05/29/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project: Romania - Strengthening Preparedness Critical Emergency Infrastructure

Loan: EUR 40 million ($45.6 million equivalent)

Terms: Maturity = 10 Years, Grace = 9.5 Years

Project ID: P168120

Project Description: The objective of the project is to enhance the resilience of Romanian Gendarmerie facilities that are critical to respond to emergency situations and disasters, and to strengthen the institutional capacities for emergency preparedness and response.

World Bank Group published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:38:05 UTC
