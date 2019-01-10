Log in
World Bank : Selection of the President of the World Bank Group

01/10/2019 | 11:14am EST

WASHINGTON, January 10, 2019-The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank met January 9 under the Chairmanship of its Dean, Dr. Merza Hasan, to discuss the selection process for the next President of the World Bank Group, following the announcement of the current President, Jim Yong Kim, that he will be stepping down from his position on February 1.

The Executive Directors expressed their appreciation to President Kim for his leadership of the World Bank Group and its significant accomplishments during his tenure.
The World Bank Board affirmed its commitment to an open, merit-based and transparent selection process.

The Executive Directors agreed that candidates should be committed to the implementation of the Forward Look and the capital package agreement as articulated in the Sustainable Financing for Sustainable Development Paper. Candidates should meet the following criteria:

  • a proven track record of leadership;
  • experience of managing large organizations with international exposure, and a familiarity with the public sector;
  • the ability to articulate a clear vision of the World Bank Group's development mission;
  • a firm commitment to and appreciation for multilateral cooperation; and,
  • effective and diplomatic communication skills, impartiality and objectivity in the performance of the responsibilities of the position.

Nominations shall be submitted during a period starting on February 7 by 9 A.M. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and ending on March 14 by 9 A.M. EST, and may be made by Executive Directors, or by Governors through their Executive Director. Candidates must be nationals of the Bank's member countries.
Following the close of the nomination period, the Executive Directors will decide on a shortlist of up to three candidates and publish the names of the shortlisted candidates with their consent. Formal interviews by the Executive Directors will be conducted for all shortlisted candidates with the expectation of selecting the new President before the Spring Meetings of 2019.
The President of the World Bank is ex officio chair of the Board of the Executive Directors of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA). The President is also ex officio chair of the Board of Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the Administrative Council of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 16:13:03 UTC
