Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Social Protection Policies Must Adapt to Changing Nature of Work, says World Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:17am EDT

Governments need to do more to prepare workers for change

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2019- The rapidly changing nature of work in countries at all income levels requires a dramatically new approach to social protection and labor policy, according to a new white paper launched today by the World Bank.Titled 'Protecting All: Risk-Sharing for a Diverse and Diversifying World of Work ', it analyzes how drivers of disruption are challenging the viability of the social contract in low, middle and high-income countries. It proposes an approach to worker protection and social security that is better adapted to an increasingly diverse and fluid world of work.

In developing countries, up to 80 percent of workers earn their living in the informal economy. Hence traditional, employment-based social protection policies fail to provide effective protection from risk and uncertainty. Meanwhile, in richer countries, technological change is changing the nature of work, making long-term employment less common. Work is also growing more diverse with the rise in the gig economy and the trend toward workers having a 'portfolio' of jobs.

'Globally, the nature of work is being upended. This means that social protection - an essential component of any social contract - must be reorganized to become less dependent on where or how a person works,' said Michal Rutkowski, Global Director of the Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice.'The objectives of risk-sharing policy remain crucial: alleviating and preventing poverty, protecting against risk and uncertainty, and helping families smooth their consumption over the course of their lives. But how countries achieve these objectives needs to fit a changing world of work.'

The paper examines the employment-based model of social insurance and worker protection, documenting how policy interventions fall short when they assume most people have stable employment relationships in formal factories and firms. For example, in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Pakistan - which together have about one-third of the global population - coverage of social insurance for workers remains in the single digits and has changed little in recent years.

'Effective risk-sharing policies are fundamental to building and safeguarding a country's human capital. But they must reflect the diverse and fluid ways that people work today and are likely to in the future,' said Truman Packard, World Bank lead economist and lead author of the paper. 'Problems arise when the changing nature of work collides with rigid policies. Rather than protecting workers from change, governments must now help them adapt to change and support job transitions.'

As governments face resource and capacity limitations worldwide, the paper proposes a 'progressive universalism' approach, covering the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable people first, then expanding to other households based on the level of need, toward the aim of universal coverage. The paper finds that the advance of digital technologies drives disruption but can also be a key tool to mobilize tax resources and deliver social protection more effectively, efficiently, and equitably.

Follow us on Twitter @wbg_splabor.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25aEuro zone's 140 billion-euro interest windfall could allow spending boost
RE
07:25aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Announces Board Changes
AQ
07:24aOil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus
RE
07:23aOxycontin maker Purdue begins bankruptcy in push to settle opioid lawsuits
RE
07:22aTSX futures down on lower crude prices
RE
07:21aApple awards iPhone supplier Corning $250 million from U.S. manufacturing fund
RE
07:18aSize matters. Big U.S. farms get even bigger amid China trade war
RE
07:17aFACEBOOK : ECB's Villeroy tells Facebook that Libra faces tough scrutiny
RE
07:17aGreen QE would seriously distort markets - ECB's Villeroy
RE
07:17aWORLD BANK : Social Protection Policies Must Adapt to Changing Nature of Work, says World Bank
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Apple says 13 billion euro EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5STOXX 600 : Oil sheds gains, stocks dip as Fed comes into focus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group