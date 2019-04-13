World Bank : Statement from World Bank Group President David Malpass on 2019 World Bank – International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2019-World Bank Group President David Malpass today issued the following statement on the 2019 World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings:

'Over the course of this week's meetings, we have focused on the challenges facing the world's most vulnerable countries. Our mission is more urgent than ever. Extreme poverty remains at over 700 million people and income growth is insufficient to achieve shared prosperity. It is critically important that we work tirelessly to foster broad-based growth, raise median incomes, create jobs, and fully incorporate women and young people in economies, to support a stronger, more stable global economy for everyone.'

'The World Bank Group is well-positioned to help in these efforts. We have the right tools and resources, talented and professional staff, and a clear and urgent mission.'