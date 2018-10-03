Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Statement on Amendments to Tanzania’s 2015 Statistics Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 01:18am CEST

WASHINGTON, October 2, 2018-The World Bank today issued the following statement regarding recent developments related to Tanzania's 2015 Statistics Act.

'The World Bank is deeply concerned about the recent amendments to Tanzania's 2015 Statistics Act, which are out of line with international standards such as the UN Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and the African Charter on Statistics. We have shared our concerns with the Tanzanian authorities that the amendments, if implemented, could have serious impacts on the generation and use of official and non-official statistics, which are a vital foundation for the country's development. It is critical for Tanzania, like any country, to utilize statistics laws to ensure that official statistics are of high quality and are trusted, and also protect openness and transparency in their use, to further public dialogue for the benefit of the citizens.

The Bank has over the years supported Tanzania to develop a national statistical system that effectively and efficiently delivers reliable and timely statistics. Given the recent Amendments to the 2015 Statistics Act, the Bank is in discussions with the Government on whether further support to building sustainable statistical systems is appropriate at this time.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 23:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aMexican, Canadian steel lobbies urge fix to U.S. tariff dispute
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2018/10/03 Customs clearance convenience repeatedly emphasized
PU
03:04aAsian shares ease, euro near six-week lows on Italian woes; gold jumps
RE
02:58aAsian shares ease, euro near 6-week lows on Italian woes; gold jumps
RE
02:56aFormer Gunvor manager jailed for 12 years in China - Bloomberg
RE
02:51aNew York Tax Department Reviewing Allegations of Trump Family Transactions
DJ
02:45aJapan Sept services PMI slumps to 2-year low after natural disasters
RE
02:45aJapan September services PMI slumps to two-year low after natural disasters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
2FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED : FINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure
3APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL EST. FINANCE : APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Announces Pricing of Publ..
4FAR RESOURCES LTD : FAR RESOURCES : Identifies Numerous New Targets at its Zoro Lithium Project, Snow Lake, Ma..
5Trade pact clause seen deterring China trade deal with Canada, Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.