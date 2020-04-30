Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank Steps-up Support to Ukraine to Help Protect Poorest, Most Vulnerable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 06:39pm EDT

Additional $150 million financing will help strengthen Ukraine's social safety nets

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved today $150 million in Additional Financing for the Social Safety Nets Modernization Project, to enhance and improve social assistance for low-income families in Ukraine.

$50 million of this additional financing will be used as part of Ukraine's emergency response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. These funds will help ensure larger amounts and faster disbursement of cash transfers via the country's Guaranteed Minimum Income and Housing and Utilities Subsidy programs. One-off cash transfers will also be provided to the elderly and people with disabilities.

'Thousands of Ukrainian families are already facing difficulty paying for housing and utility services because people are losing their incomes. Pensioners can't afford to buy even basic medicines and food due to rising prices. It is important to help those people by making social payments swifter and more targeted,' said Alex Kremer, World Bank Acting Country Director for Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine. 'The additional financing will also support start-up grants for small businesses, known in Ukraine as the 'Hand of Help', which will support the poor in learning new skills, finding a job, or opening a business'.

'Hand of Help' is an initiative developed by the World Bank and Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy. During 2017-2018, under the ongoing Social Safety Nets Modernization Project, micro financing was provided to support people who were internally displaced as a result of the conflict in Donbas, as well as the poorest among the population. Thanks to the project, 230 people have started new businesses in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Lviv regions, and in some territorial communities in Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, and Donetsk.

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 22:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10pTrump threatens new tariffs on China as U.S. mulls retaliatory action over virus
RE
07:08pUK factory output at risk of more than halving - Make UK
RE
07:07pTrump threatens new tariffs on China as U.S. mulls retaliatory action over virus
RE
07:06pTrump threatens new tariffs on China as U.S. mulls retaliatory action over virus
RE
07:04pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Home transfers hibernate during lockdown
PU
07:04pMore overseas people selling than buying homes
PU
06:59pIMF chief lauds Japan's spending to combat pandemic, urges others to step up
RE
06:49pAUSTRALIAN PMI® : Toughest manufacturing conditions since the Global Financial Crisis
PU
06:44pEarly Childhood Development to Build Tajikistan's Human Capital Project
PU
06:44pWorld Bank Invests in Early Childhood Development in Tajikistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to work with partners to ramp up production of potential coronavirus treat..
3ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Amgen studying Otezla for coronavirus, looki..
4JIAYIN GROUP INC. : JIAYIN GROUP INC :. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
5WeissLaw LLP Reminds MINI, TIVO, MEET, and DLPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group