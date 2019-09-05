World Bank : Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON, Sep 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires

IBRD Loan: US$150 million

Terms: Maturity = 31,5 Years Grace = 5 Years

Project ID: P170329

Project Description:

The project's objective is to support the transition of the electricity social tariff scheme from the federal to the Buenos Aires provincial level, while strengthening the institutional capacity of the province of Buenos Aires to implement ST delivery.