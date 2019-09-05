World Bank : Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON, Sep 5, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires
IBRD Loan: US$150 million
Terms: Maturity = 31,5 Years Grace = 5 Years
Project ID: P170329
Project Description:
The project's objective is to support the transition of the electricity social tariff scheme from the federal to the Buenos Aires provincial level, while strengthening the institutional capacity of the province of Buenos Aires to implement ST delivery.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:11:03 UTC