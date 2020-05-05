World Bank : Supports COVID-19 Medical Response in Suriname

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2020 - The World Bank provided US$412,000 to Suriname to purchase essential medical supplies for the country's emergency response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

'TheWorld Bank is pleased that timely commitment of financing enabled rapid procurement and distribution of essential medical supplies and equipment to support the immediate needs of the Suriname health system,' said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.

As part of its rapid response at the onset of the pandemic, Suriname benefited from this World Bank financing to procure and distribute personal protective equipment and medical supplies to key hospitals handling COVID-19 cases.

These funds were mobilized under the Saramacca Canal System Rehabilitation Project using the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC). CERCs allow funds to be reallocated from the project to be used for emergency response activities. Further emergency activities that may require support from the World Bank are being discussed with the Government of Suriname.

World Bank Group Response to COVID-19 (coronavirus)

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

Contacts:

In Washington: Hannah McDonald-Moniz, hmcdonaldmoniz@worldbank.org; (202) 250-4498

Website: www.worldbank.org/caribbean

Visit us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/worldbank

Be updated via Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/WBCaribbean

For our YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/BancoMundialLAC

Last Updated: May 05, 2020