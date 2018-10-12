Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : Supports Croatian Government in the Structural Transformation of Agriculture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:48pm CEST

Zagreb, October 12, 2018 - TheDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Tomislav Tolušić and the World Bank Country Manager for Croatia and Slovenia, Elisabetta Capannelli, signed yesterday a technical assistance agreement to support the Ministry of Agriculture in increasing its capacity for evidence-based strategic planning, implementation and monitoring in agriculture, fisheries and rural development to further develop Croatia's agri-food system to respond to the changing demand for food in domestic and international markets.

This will be achieved by providing strategic advisory support to the Ministry in developing a National Agriculture and Rural Development Strategy (NARDS) and a Multiannual Fisheries Development Plan (MFDP) for the period post-2020, in accordance with the reforms in the European Union's (EU) Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and in establishing effective implementation mechanisms. The activities under this two-year technical assistance will also assist the Ministry of Agriculture with improving the targeting and use of financial resources to complete the structural transformation of Croatia's agri-food system.

'The implementation of agriculture and fisheries reforms are underway. We have launched tenders for a large number of measures under the Rural Development Program and next month we are planning to provide highest ever amounts of advance payments for direct payments. We are quickly resolving current challenges and planning new opportunities to create the conditions for sustainable development of our agriculture sector and open new markets for of our farmers' produce. This agreement will enable quicker transformation of agriculture and fisheries into a strong and sustainable sector that will be the engine of Croatia's economic progress. What we do and work for today is a legacy we pass onto the future generations - that it is possible to make a living from honest work on Croatian land and sea,' said Tomislav Tolušić, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Croatia.

'Croatia has a vast potential to further develop its agri-food system, modernize and transform agriculture, create better rural jobs and income, improve livelihoods and increase the overall productivity and competitiveness of the sector. Effectively aligning national policy and regulatory frameworks to these challenges and opportunities while also abiding by the new policy directions of the EU CAP and CFP requires a careful assessment of country needs, coherent and evidence-based strategic planning for sector development and a rethinking of public and private sector roles in the implementation of strategic priorities. Together with the Ministry of Agriculture we look forward to a successful implementation of this work', said Elisabetta Capannelli, World Bank Country Manager for Croatia and Slovenia.

Since joining the World Bank Group in 1993, Croatia has benefited from the World Bank's financial and technical assistance, policy advice, and analytical services. To date, the World Bank has supported more than 50 operations amounting to around US$3.5 billion. The Bank's current engagement focuses on transport, health, innovation, business environment, land administration, economic development of the Slavonia region and support for the preparation of the National Development Strategy. This will be the first engagement in the agricultural sector in recent years.

***

RASs are customized advisory services offered by the World Bank to its members, mostly used in borrowing and non-borrowing middle and high-income countries. RAS are requested and paid by the client using their own or third-party resources, in this case as for most of the EU countries, European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF). Like other advisory and analytic services, RAS support clients to design or implement better policies, strengthen institutions, build capacity, inform development strategies or operations, and contribute to the global development agenda. Through these services the World Bank is able to provide global best practices, cutting-edge knowledge products and bring leading global experts to address these various challenges.

For more information on the World Bank's work in Croatia, please visit:

http://www.worldbank.org/croatia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldBankCroatia/

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39pU.S. Consumer Sentiment Cooled Slightly in Early October
DJ
04:38pArcelorMittal sells assets to Liberty House to facilitate Ilva deal
RE
04:38pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Climate at the heart of the deepening partnership between the EIB and Inter-American Development Bank
PU
04:36pTech stocks lead Wall Street's bounce after two-day slide
RE
04:33pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series II) – Issue Price
PU
04:33pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Clarification on Sanction of GST Refunds
PU
04:30pCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18 Months
DJ
04:19pWorld oil market "adequately supplied for now" - IEA
RE
04:13pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Dmitry Medvedev's meeting with Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang
PU
04:09pTreasury Prices Fall After Volatile Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.