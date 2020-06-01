Log in
World Bank : The Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program

06/01/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

The Food Systems, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR) Impact Program is based on the growing recognition that food production systems and land use must improve for the health of people, planet and economies. With a commitment of $307 million from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and expected additional co-financing, FOLUR will promote sustainable integrated landscapes and efficient food value chains at scale.

FOLUR targets large production landscapes for eight commodities: beef, cocoa, coffee, corn,coffee, palm oil, rice, soy, and wheat. Structured with a Global Platform and 27 country projects - FOLUR aims to transform the global food and land use systems so that production areas are better integrated, producing ecosystem services and maintaining natural capital.

The FOLUR Impact Program will use an integrated approach to achieve systemic environmental change and support improvements in human well-being, resilience, and economic growth and prosperity. To realize this comprehensive vision, FOLUR will harness the expertise and reach of multiple sectors: the private sector, governments, financial institutions, land managers, research institutions, and civil society.

The FOLUR Global Platform is led by the World Bank with support from partners including

  • International Finance Corporation
  • Global Landscapes Forum
  • UNDP/Good Growth Partnership,
  • UN Food and Agriculture Organization
  • World Resources Institute/FOLU Coalition

Please check back in late 2020 for more updates as the program launches.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 02:00:07 UTC
