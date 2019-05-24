World Bank : Turkey Sustainable Cities II Additional Financing Project

WASHINGTON, May 24th, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the Sustainable Cities Project II - Additional Financing project.
Turkey IBRD Credit: EUR 500 Million ($560.6 Million equivalent)
Terms: Maturity=30-year; Grace=5 years
Project ID: P170612
Project Description: The project is a part of a greater program which aims to improve the economic, financial, environmental, and social sustainability of Turkish cities by enabling interested municipalities to access financing for their priority investments and to deliver improved services to their citizens.
