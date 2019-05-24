Log in
World Bank : Turkey Sustainable Cities II Additional Financing Project

05/24/2019

WASHINGTON, May 24th, 2019 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the Sustainable Cities Project II - Additional Financing project.

Turkey IBRD Credit: EUR 500 Million ($560.6 Million equivalent)

Terms: Maturity=30-year; Grace=5 years

Project ID: P170612

Project Description: The project is a part of a greater program which aims to improve the economic, financial, environmental, and social sustainability of Turkish cities by enabling interested municipalities to access financing for their priority investments and to deliver improved services to their citizens.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 22:27:04 UTC
