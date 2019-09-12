Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : UNICEF call for solid steps to address child undernutrition in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT

HANOI, September 12, 2019 -Child undernutrition remains a significant development challenge in Vietnam, representing a staggering yet avoidable loss to the nation's human capital and economic growth potential.

The worrying prevalence of undernutrition among Vietnamese children, especially among ethnic minorities, calls for a new approach to bring about transformational nutrition outcomes. The World Bank and UNICEF today reaffirmed their strong commitment to work with the Government of Vietnam to tackle this issue as the country prepares its Socio-Economic Development Strategy 2021-30.

'The stakes are high - stunting will continue to affect one in every four Vietnamese children, permanently impairing their development and squandering their potential contribution to the economy, unless proper interventions are conducted during a child's first two years of life,' said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. 'The stakes are even higher for children from ethnic minorities who are disproportionately affected and have fewer resources.'

While Vietnam has made remarkable progress in improving overall human capital outcomes, reducing undernutrition is a persistent challenge. According to UNICEF, more than 230,000 children under 5 years old in Vietnam suffer from severe acute malnutrition every year, which is a major cause of stunting and death in children under 5.

'Ensuring the best possible nutrition for children in the first years - will absolutely reap benefits for the physical health of children and it will also fuel their brain development and capacity to learn - thus reducing long term health costs and increasing education outcomes,' added UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers. 'The provision of micronutrients to children and pregnant women is an investment that Governments make in order to achieve a rate of return to their long-term economic growth. Development partners are committed to bringing global expertise and support, and count on the increasing ownership and leadership of Government of Viet Nam to address the nutrition challenges.'

A large number of children of ethnic minorities are chronically undernourished. A new World Bank report 'Persistent Malnutrition in Ethnic Minority Communities of Vietnam: Issues and Options or Policy and Interventions ' found that nearly 1 in 3 ethnic minority children are affected by stunting, more than twice as much as the Kinh majority; and 21 percent of ethnic minority children are underweight, a ratio 2.5 times higher than that of their Kinh peers.

Nutrition interventions are most effective during the first 1,000 days of life from the first day of pregnancy until the child's second birthday. Undernutrition during this period could lead to extensive and largely irreversible damage to physical and cognitive development.

Stunting is linked to lower economic productivity, including a 10-percent reduction in lifetime earnings. When multiplied across an entire nation, poor nutrition can cost a nation up to three percent of its GDP annually. As such, the World Bank and UNICEF recommend several policy actions including securing adequate and predictable financing for nutrition-related programs, building multisectoral plans to address the underlying determinants of undernutrition, and scaling up evidence-based interventions.

For more information, please visit: www.worldbank.org.vn

Follow us on: https://www.facebook.com/worldbankvietnam

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aEXECUTIVE : Mexico's $5 billion debt bailout for Pemex 'a one off' - deputy minister
RE
04:02aSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Securities, coal gain but stocks drop
PU
04:01aEuro pauses before ECB meeting as trade thaw triggers risk rally
RE
03:59aOPEC+ discusses insufficient oil output cuts in Iraq and Nigeria - TASS
RE
03:56aMalaysia Holds Main Interest Rate After Strong 2Q -- Update
DJ
03:55aYahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for $3.7 billion
RE
03:47aOil gains on signs of thaw in U.S.-China trade war, inventory fall
RE
03:47aDistell accuses AB InBev, SABMiller merger of breach -S.Africa regulator
RE
03:45aS.Africa's rand slips on dismal business confidence data; all eyes on ECB
RE
03:43aRetailer John Lewis warns no-deal Brexit impact could be 'significant'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : pushes back profitability target to fiscal 2020
5FTSE 100 : BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group