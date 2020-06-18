Log in
World Bank : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)

06/18/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

IDA Credit: US $169.2 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Chad- IDA Grant: US $90 million equivalent

Project ID: P163836

Project Objectives Description: The project's development objective is to provide farmers in the project areas with access to irrigation and other agricultural services, and to establish management arrangements for irrigation service delivery.

For more information about this project, visithttps://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P163836

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 03:46:05 UTC
