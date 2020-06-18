World Bank : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)

IDA Credit: US $169.2 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Chad- IDA Grant: US $90 million equivalent

Project ID: P163836

Project Objectives Description: The project's development objective is to provide farmers in the project areas with access to irrigation and other agricultural services, and to establish management arrangements for irrigation service delivery.

For more information about this project, visithttps://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P163836