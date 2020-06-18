World Bank : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)

IDA Credit: US $169.2 million equivalent
Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years
Chad- IDA Grant: US $90 million equivalent
Project ID: P163836
Project Objectives Description: The project's development objective is to provide farmers in the project areas with access to irrigation and other agricultural services, and to establish management arrangements for irrigation service delivery.
For more information about this project, visithttps://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P163836
