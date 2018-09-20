Log in
World Bank : Vietnam and the World Bank join forces to deliver on administrative procedure and e-government reforms

09/20/2018

Hanoi, September 20, 2018 - Vietnam's Office of Government and the World Bank today signed a Partnership Framework to express their intent to collaborate in the modernization and strengthening of government effectiveness, transparency, and accountability. Accordingly, the World Bank agreed to support OOG in its efforts to strengthen the delivery mechanisms in administrative procedures and e-government reforms, during the 2018-2020 period.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam attended the event, and witnessed the signing of the Framework between Minister and OOG Chairman Mai Tien Dung and the World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione.

'Reforming administrative procedures together with deploying e-government initiatives can improve the Government's effectiveness, and enhance the quality and efficiency of service to firms and citizens.' said Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. 'The World Bank is committed to support the OOG with our ongoing technical assistance, mobilizing other resources, as well as leveraging on the World Bank's experience in supporting many other governments in institutional and e-government building toward digital economy.'

To achieve the common objectives under the Partnership Framework, the two sides are expected to share knowledge, ideas and lessons learned, plan joint activities in areas of common interest, pool efforts and expertise. They also plan to jointly engage and collaborate with other stakeholders who share the same interest.

To implement the Partnership Framework, the two sides are expected to mobilize human and financial resources, and engage international and national experts to support with activities related to e-government, such as e-Cabinet, e-Consultations, and e-Services.

The Partnership Framework is supported by Australian Government, through the Australia - World Bank Group Strategic Partnership. In this respect, the Government of Australia and the World Bank are delighted to support the Office of the Government and the Government of Vietnam in the development and implementation of the e-government resolution for 2018-2020, and towards 2025.

World Bank Group published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 20:38:02 UTC
