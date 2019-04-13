Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank : and Germany Announce Enhanced Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 11:38am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2019- The World Bank Group and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) signed a declaration of intent today to foster cooperation on sustainable and inclusive development in the Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA).

The initiative, signed at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF, stems from a shared understanding of the challenges and important opportunities in the MENA region and the firm belief that The World Bank Group and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) should go beyond a short-term crisis response approach, to looking at medium and long-term development prospects.

Six priority countries are included in the partnership namely; Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, and Yemen, while cooperation may extend to other countries following a joint assessment.

The partnership framework is evolving around three pillars; Information sharing and strategic engagement, joint analytical work and financial cooperation, and maximizing finance for development.

'The region faces the challenges of accelerating growth and creating jobs, especially for young people. It also harbors tremendous opportunities that we can best support through joint action,' said World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva. 'Together, we are more reliable and effective partners to countries across the Middle East and North Africa.'

Strategic cooperation between The World Bank Group and The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has increased recently - reflecting a shared vision that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development constitutes the framework for creating a reliable enabling environment for investment and sustainable development in developing countries.

As part of this strategic partnership, BMZ will contribute up to 25 Mio. Euro to the Iraq Reform and Reconstruction Fund of the World Bank to support Iraq on the path towards sustainable and inclusive reconstruction and longer-term development.

'Germany as one of the strongest bilateral donors in the MENA region wants to support inclusive development and reforms beyond our contribution to crisis response and reconstruction' said Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Müller. 'To make this happen we want to build more strategic alliances that benefit in particular the young generation and women in the region.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 13 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2019 15:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:57aTanzania agrees $1.7 bln financing deal with World Bank
RE
11:38aWORLD BANK : and Germany Announce Enhanced Cooperation in the Middle East and North Africa
PU
11:34aDemocrat Sets April 23 Deadline for Trump Tax Returns--2nd Update
DJ
10:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-CEEC participants vow to provide level playing field for foreign companies
PU
10:41aEgypt accepts French wheat cargo after re-testing
RE
10:27aDemocrat Sets April 23 Deadline for Trump Tax Returns--Update
DJ
10:26aRussia, OPEC may ditch oil deal to fight for market share - Russian minister
RE
08:33aDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : ADF announces its 2019 King's Cup rowing team
PU
08:13aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Don't Look Now, But Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Life
DJ
07:03aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin For the Development Committee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2-
5GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : and Newmont Announce Receipt of Investment Canada Act Approval for Proposed Combina..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About