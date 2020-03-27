World Bank approves 45 million euro loan for Georgia, others pledge support

The country of 3.7 million in the South Caucasus had reported 81 coronavirus cases as of Friday but no deaths. Thirteen patients have recovered from the virus.

"Improved economic management and enhanced competitiveness will help strengthen Georgia's economy, raise people's living standards, and support a faster recovery in economic activity once the COVID-19 pandemic is over," Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank's regional director for the South Caucasus, said in a statement.

Georgian authorities say the coronavirus is likely to threaten Georgia's economic growth forecast of 4.5% this year.

Other international financial institutions also pledged support to Georgia.

The International Monetary Fund's representative in the country, Selim Cakir, said last week that the IMF "is committed to provide support to Georgia under these challenging and uncertain circumstances."

The Fund is now holding on-line discussions with Georgian authorities to discuss possible assistance.

The Asia Development Bank (ADB) is also ready to provide emergency assistance to Georgia.

"We are committed to finding all possible ways to help Georgia through the current crisis and invest in long-term growth," Shane Rosenthal, the ADB resident representative in Georgia, told Reuters.

The ADB last week announced a $6.5 billion initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the coronavirus.

"We are focussed on the immediate response to the crisis, and ways Georgia can position itself to rebound relatively quickly once the global pandemic recedes," Rosenthal said, adding that the timing and schedule for disbursement would be defined in individual programmes and projects.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which announced a 1 billion euro emergency package, is holding talks with the Georgian government and central bank on ways to address immediate needs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are coordinating with all partner (international financial institutions) so that we can channel our efforts as best as we can to help sustain the economy of Georgia," Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, the EBRD regional director for the South Caucasus, told Reuters.

"We are standing ready to support the economy, the private sector through investments as well as policy dialogue engagements."

(Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Margarita Antidze