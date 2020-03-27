Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank approves 45 million euro loan for Georgia, others pledge support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:13am EDT

The World Bank has approved a 45 million euro (40.4 million pounds) loan to support ex-Soviet Georgia's economic growth and help the country mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country of 3.7 million in the South Caucasus had reported 81 coronavirus cases as of Friday but no deaths. Thirteen patients have recovered from the virus.

"Improved economic management and enhanced competitiveness will help strengthen Georgia's economy, raise people's living standards, and support a faster recovery in economic activity once the COVID-19 pandemic is over," Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank's regional director for the South Caucasus, said in a statement.

Georgian authorities say the coronavirus is likely to threaten Georgia's economic growth forecast of 4.5% this year.

Other international financial institutions also pledged support to Georgia.

The International Monetary Fund's representative in the country, Selim Cakir, said last week that the IMF "is committed to provide support to Georgia under these challenging and uncertain circumstances."

The Fund is now holding on-line discussions with Georgian authorities to discuss possible assistance.

The Asia Development Bank (ADB) is also ready to provide emergency assistance to Georgia.

"We are committed to finding all possible ways to help Georgia through the current crisis and invest in long-term growth," Shane Rosenthal, the ADB resident representative in Georgia, told Reuters.

The ADB last week announced a $6.5 billion initial package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they respond to the coronavirus.

"We are focussed on the immediate response to the crisis, and ways Georgia can position itself to rebound relatively quickly once the global pandemic recedes," Rosenthal said, adding that the timing and schedule for disbursement would be defined in individual programmes and projects.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which announced a 1 billion euro emergency package, is holding talks with the Georgian government and central bank on ways to address immediate needs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are coordinating with all partner (international financial institutions) so that we can channel our efforts as best as we can to help sustain the economy of Georgia," Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, the EBRD regional director for the South Caucasus, told Reuters.

"We are standing ready to support the economy, the private sector through investments as well as policy dialogue engagements."

(Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Margarita Antidze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46aFed's term repo operation receives no bids for first time
RE
09:44aU.S. NOT BAILING OUT AIRLINES, BOEING NOT USING FEDERAL MONEY : Treasury Secretary
RE
09:44aTSX opens lower for first time in four days as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
09:42aBank of Canada slashes policy rate, to start purchase of government securities
RE
09:40aLufthansa applies for short-time work for 31,000 employees
RE
09:37aUK says will hold first joint committee meeting with EU negotiators Monday
RE
09:36aCorrection to Senate Coronavirus Bill Summary (3/25)
DJ
09:34aWall Street tumbles after stellar rally as virus fears grow
RE
09:32aEU leaders agree to consider climate in coronavirus recovery plan
RE
09:24aSaudi says no talks with Russia over more OPEC+ countries or joint pact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group