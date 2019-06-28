Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank chief urges reforms to attract investment amid trade uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 07:49pm EDT
World Bank President David Malpass speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting at Zhongnanhai in Beijing, China

(Reuters) - Uncertainty from trade tensions and slowing global growth is increasing the need for developing countries to pursue reforms that make them more attractive to private investment, World Bank President David Malpass said on Friday.

Malpass, who is attending the G20 leaders summit in Osaka Japan, told Reuters in an interview that he will urge countries to take bolder steps to improve their business climates to allow private firms to compete better with state-owned companies and generate more profitable growth, innovation and jobs.

The World Bank in its annual Global Economic Prospects report earlier this month forecast that slowing trade and investment flows would cut global growth this year to 2.6 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from previous forecasts.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast a similar slowdown, driven primarily by increased tariffs, primarily between the United States and China.

"My message to people at the G20 is the idea that development is critical in this environment and urgent. It's important that policy changes be considered that will create more potential for private-sector growth," Malpass said in a telephone interview from Osaka.

Malpass, who took over as World Bank president in April after two years in the Trump administration as the U.S. Treasury's top diplomat, said he is also focused on countries' internal development and ways to grow internal commerce between cities and regions.

The bank's private-sector arm, the International Finance Corp, is doing a deep diagnostics dive into obstacles to private-sector firms in various countries on issues like customs facilitation, stronger bankruptcy regimes and legal changes to bring more women into workforces.

Malpass declined to comment when asked whether he was urging his former colleagues in the Trump administration to reach a trade deal with China to avoid new tariffs as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepared to meet in Osaka. Malpass in the past year had been at the negotiating table in several rounds of the U.S.-China talks.

"We're keeping an eye on it," Malpass said of the U.S.-China trade dispute. "It's critical that countries retain investor confidence given the uncertainties."

Malpass, who has criticized China's Belt and Road infrastructure drive in the past over a lack of transparency in its lending practices, said that the wind-down of the World Bank's lending to China and other middle-income countries was continuing in line with agreements reached last year as part of a $13 billion capital increase.

During a meeting in Beijing earlier this month, Malpass said he discussed with Chinese officials the shifting of World Bank lending to tackle environmental problems such as air pollution and eliminating plastics waste from rivers and oceans.

"We're evolving the relationship in a way that as lending comes down, more of it goes towards environment and poverty alleviation kinds of activities," Malpass said.

Malpass said he also would be meeting with the leaders of several developing countries, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa and Turkey during the G20 summit.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:49pNIKKEI 225 : G20 heads to stop short of denouncing protectionism in communique - Nikkei
RE
08:43pCALIFORNIA SENATE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS : Drivers - Get Ready to Pay More at the Pump
PU
08:03pFrom wind tunnels to megadeals, the Boeing sales boss facing new MAX storm
RE
07:50pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
07:49pWorld Bank chief urges reforms to attract investment amid trade uncertainty
RE
07:47pTrump, Xi set for high-stakes trade war talks in Japan
RE
07:08pSECOND HALF OF THE FIRST DEMOCRATIC DEBATE : Trade is a Topic!
PU
06:28pCOMPVIEW : Diversified & SBFO present | Console Furniture Solutions
PU
06:24pOilfield firm Weatherford International files bankruptcy plan
RE
05:53pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations, Canada and British Columbia sign Agreement in Principle and move to Final Stage of Treaty Negotiations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hagens Berman Reminds PriceSmart (PSMT) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suff..
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Awarded FCC Chairman's Awards for Accessibility and Advancement
3LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD : IMPORTANT SAFETY NOTICE: Voluntary Recall of Joe Fresh® Toddler, Baby Girl and Baby Boy..
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(..
5Hagens Berman Reminds Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Inves..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About