Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank criticises Kenya's approach to cutting fiscal deficit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:16am CEST
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The World Bank urged Kenya to cut spending on public sector wages and other recurring items to reduce its debt load, instead of slashing development spending as that is restraining economic

growth.

In a bi-annual economic update on the country, released on Thursday, the bank raised its estimate for Kenya's 2018 economic growth to 5.7 percent, from a previous forecast of 5.5 percent.

While that would be faster than a 4.9 percent expansion in 2017, the Washington-based lender said Kenya was growing below its potential, likening it to a car driving at only 60 kilometres (37 miles) an hour.

"Kenya can be a Ferrari doing 150 kilometres per hour but it has to do certain things," said Allen Dennis, the World Bank's senior economist for Kenya.

Kenya's total debt stands at 57 percent of GDP, the bank said, barely down from 57.5 percent a year ago.

Under pressure from the International Monetary Fund, the Kenyan government reduced its fiscal deficit by two percentage points in the financial year that ended in June, to 7 percent of gross domestic product, and has set a target of 5.8 percent of GDP this fiscal year.

But the World Bank said the spending cuts approved for the period to June this year were heavily skewed towards the development budget, which was slashed by a quarter, at the expense of boosting growth.

"There is a need to recalibrate the balance between development and recurrent expenditures, with the latter bearing a higher share of the expenditure containment," the report said.

The Kenyan government could cut recurrent spending by reducing state-owned firms' budgets and by regularly auditing the government's payroll, the bank said.

It attributed the upgrade to its 2018 economic growth forecast to an improved performance by the farming sector, a steady recovery in manufacturing and resilience in tourism after last year's long election campaign had raised political risk.

A narrowing current account deficit and a stable exchange rate could also boost growth, the bank said.

Growth would had been faster if the government had removed a cap on commercial lending rates, the bank said, citing the cap's constraining impact on monetary policy.

The cap has also made commercial banks shy away from lending to higher-risk customers, analysts say.

In June, Finance Minister Henry Rotich sought to repeal the cap, at four percentage points above the central bank rate, but lawmakers blocked that attempt in August.

Private sector credit is growing by just over 4 percent, down from nearly 18 percent in 2015, the year before the cap was introduced, according to central bank data.

(Editing by Maggie Fick and Susan Fenton)

By Duncan Miriri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Improved connectivity to boost bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh
PU
10:02aUbisoft shares rise to beat market sell-off after good sales for video game
RE
09:54aAllogene raises year's largest biotech IPO on NASDAQ
AQ
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Newsletters - Newsletters 2018 - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
PU
09:47aSteinhoff's shares plunge after report on retailer's ex-CEO
RE
09:28aPackaging firm Mondi reports 30 pct rise in Q3 underlying profit
RE
09:26aApple to buy part of supplier Dialog's business in $600 million deal
RE
09:26aAB Inbev brewing partner in Zimbabwe posts record half year lager sales
RE
09:25aAsia shares swoon to 19-month lows; investors await U.S. data
RE
09:18aSouth Africa gets $35 bln in investment pledges towards $100 bln goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : and Apple to Strengthen Partnership through Technology Licensing..
5Apple to buy part of supplier Dialog's business in $600 million deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.