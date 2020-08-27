Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank halts country business climate rankings to probe data irregularities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on Thursday it was pausing publication of its "Doing Business" report to probe data collection irregularities in the closely watched annual ranking of countries' business and investment climates.

The World Bank said in a statement that it would conduct a systematic review of data changes in the last five Doing Business reports, and independent auditors will probe data collection and review processes. "The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment," the bank said.

The Doing Business report has long been controversial because it ranks countries based on indicators of how their government bureaucracies and regulations affect - and often limit - their attractiveness as destinations for business investment.

It came under fire in early 2018 when the World Bank's then-chief economist, Paul Romer, said methodological changes to the report may have been biased against Chile's socialist president at the time, Michelle Bachelet. The report published in 2017 dropped Chile to 55th from 34th in 2014, when Bachelet took office.

Romer resigned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-worldbank-economist-romer/world-bank-economist-paul-romer-quits-after-chile-comments-idUSKBN1FD38Y over the controversy, in which he said in a Wall Street Journal interview that the report "conveyed the wrong impression" about Chile's business environment under Bachelet.

The World Bank said on Thursday there were "a number of irregularities" reported regarding data changes to the reports published in 2017 and 2019, but did not identify them.

"The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology," the bank said, adding that it would "correct the data of countries that were most affected by the irregularities."

The most recent Doing Business report https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/32436/9781464814402.pdf, published in October 2019, showed that Middle East countries sharply improved their rankings, with Saudi Arabia climbing 30 places to rank 62nd and Jordan jumping 29 places to 75th. New Zealand was ranked highest for the fourth year in a row, followed by perennial high-rankers Singapore and Hong Kong.

Latin American countries lagged in the latest Doing Business report, with debt-plagued Argentina falling seven places to 126th and Mexico falling six spots to 60th. Chile was ranked 59th, while the United States ranked sixth, just behind South Korea. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.24% 87.4694 Delayed Quote.29.86%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.31% 73.93 Delayed Quote.23.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29pWorld Bank halts country business climate rankings to probe data irregularities
RE
12:24pSpain reports 3,781 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours, health emergency chief says
RE
12:22pBritain's Pret A Manger cuts 2,800 jobs due to slump in trade
RE
12:21pWorld Bank halts country business climate rankings to probe data irregularities
RE
12:21pGLOBAL MARKETS : Shares climb, dollar eases, as Fed lays out new inflation strategy
RE
12:20pNo assurance of return to tight labor markets - Singapore Monetary Authority chairman
RE
12:11pCanadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion
RE
12:10pBritain's Pret A Manger cuts 2,800 jobs due to slump in trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group