World Bank halts country business climate rankings to probe data irregularities

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The World Bank said on
Thursday it was pausing publication of its "Doing Business"
report to probe data collection irregularities in the closely
watched annual ranking of countries' business and investment
climates.
The World Bank said in a statement that it would conduct a
systematic review of data changes in the last five Doing
Business reports, and independent auditors will probe data
collection and review processes.
"The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused
as we conduct our assessment," the bank said.
The Doing Business report has long been controversial
because it ranks countries based on indicators of how their
government bureaucracies and regulations affect - and often
limit - their attractiveness as destinations for business
investment.
It came under fire in early 2018 when the World Bank's
then-chief economist, Paul Romer, said methodological changes to
the report may have been biased against Chile's socialist
president at the time, Michelle Bachelet. The report published
in 2017 dropped Chile to 55th from 34th in 2014, when Bachelet
took office.
Romer resigned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-worldbank-economist-romer/world-bank-economist-paul-romer-quits-after-chile-comments-idUSKBN1FD38Y
over the controversy, in which he said in a Wall Street Journal
interview that the report "conveyed the wrong impression" about
Chile's business environment under Bachelet.
The World Bank said on Thursday there were "a number of
irregularities" reported regarding data changes to the reports
published in 2017 and 2019, but did not identify them.
"The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing
Business methodology," the bank said, adding that it would
"correct the data of countries that were most affected by the
irregularities."
The most recent Doing Business report https://openknowledge.worldbank.org/bitstream/handle/10986/32436/9781464814402.pdf,
published in October 2019, showed that Middle East countries
sharply improved their rankings, with Saudi Arabia climbing 30
places to rank 62nd and Jordan jumping 29 places to 75th. New
Zealand was ranked highest for the fourth year in a row,
followed by perennial high-rankers Singapore and Hong Kong.
Latin American countries lagged in the latest Doing Business
report, with debt-plagued Argentina falling seven places to
126th and Mexico falling six spots to 60th. Chile was ranked
59th, while the United States ranked sixth, just behind South
Korea.
