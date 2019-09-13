Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank lifts aid embargo, approves $450 million loan for Tanzania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:47am EDT
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a $450 million loan to Tanzania, the bank said on Friday, signalling the release of the first tranche of funds to the East African nation that were frozen last year because of concern over government policies.

Those concerns included passing a law that made it illegal to question official statistics and expelling pregnant girls from public schools.

The government amended the statistics law in June to remove the threat of jail. But has yet to announce changes to the rules on teenage pregnancy.

    The financing comes from the bank's International Development Assistance (IDA), which gives grants or low-interest loans to the world’s poorest countries. It covers a poverty- reduction programme that will help around five million Tanzanians, the bank said in a statement.

    "The World Bank has been engaging with the government of Tanzania on a range of policy issues that led to a hold-up of financing since 2018", the World Bank said in a statement. 

    "Approval of this project acknowledges efforts by the government of Tanzania to address the policy issues by amending the statistics law (2018) in line with international practice, as well as the government’s commitment to facilitate all girls to complete their education."

   The government has been working to unlock $1.7 billion in funding from the bank that was frozen last year. In July, Tanzania's statistics agency said it may review its economic growth figure for 2018 after the World Bank came up with a significantly lower one. It has not released updated figures.

    The World Bank is Tanzania's biggest external lender. Foreign loans and grants are a key source of foreign exchange for East Africa's third-largest economy.

    "This new support will be critical to improve the lives of many more people in need and overall raise the country’s human capital index, which is still very low at 0.40," said Bella Bird, the World Bank's country director for Tanzania.

     "We will continue to work with the government and engage with citizens and other stakeholders on the complex set of development issues facing the country and its people.”

(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Maggie Fick, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Belgian-Backed Labour Migration Initiative Boosts Employability of Tunisian Youth
PU
04:12aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Gold slowed down by rising yields
PU
04:11aECB's Vasle says ECB could introduce new policy tools if needed - report
RE
04:02aCEFS EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF SUGAR PRODUCERS : The new sugar beet campaign is starting!
PU
03:51aDe Beers Namibia diamond venture sells mine to local consortium
RE
03:49aNigeria plans VAT increase in push to raise non-oil revenue
RE
03:47aWorld Bank lifts aid embargo, approves $450 million loan for Tanzania
RE
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Poultry Production
PU
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Industrial Production Index
PU
03:42aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Milk and Milk Products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Oil slips on global demand fears despite U.S.-China trade talk hopes
4YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan's Deal Aims to Lift Retail
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : Goldman Executive Lists in New York -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group