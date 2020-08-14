Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Bank's $75m Towards Dominica's Digital Economy Will 'Transform Lives', Minister Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Bank will provide the Commonwealth of Dominica with US$75 million to assist in transformation of the country's digital economy. Honourable Cassani Laville, the Minister for Digital Economy, said that the way business is conducted will improve in Dominica in a government statement on August 11th.

The Government of Dominica introduced the Ministry of Digital Economy to synchronise the island with the way the world has been utilising modern technology, according to the statement. Minister Laville explained that an improved digital economy would mean the reduction of the cost of citizen transactions though the internet.

"There is a regional component of this project that is heavily based on cybersecurity and telecommunications," he said. "There is a component for health, there is a component for education, for travel facilitation, for tourism; there are attendant benefits for businesses, for young entrepreneurs, for education, for support to the private sector, for E-Government, for digitisation and digitalisation. So there are tremendous benefits across the board to see that transformation of the way that we conduct business," Minister Laville added.

"We are going to see travel facilitation with tourism transformed. We are going to find that businesses are able to access greater markets, and we are not only restricted by the numbers in Dominica but we are going to see that we can access the six billion people around the world," he said.

In June, the World Bank provided Dominica with US$16.4 million with which farmers received equipment. Agriculture, food security, the country's climate resilience initiative, and economic recovery from COVID-19 were also supported.

Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme also plays a role in funding public and private sectors. In a webinar with Dubai-based newspaper Khaleej Times, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that Dominica finances its post-pandemic recovery "through a combination of loans, government revenue, including CBI funds, and reduction in recurrent expenditure."

The CBI Programme attracts substantial funds from trustworthy sources and has ranked best in the world for the last three issues of the CBI Index, a report published annually by the Financial Times' PWM magazine. The researchers commend Dominica's focus on integrity and transparency. CBI funding has had a tangible impact on broad aspects of life, as noted in a PricewaterhouseCoopers report. However, only the most vetted investors can qualify for Dominica's prestigious citizenship.

pr@csglobalpartners.com

www.csglobalpartners.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-banks-75m-towards-dominicas-digital-economy-will-transform-lives-minister-says-301112602.html

SOURCE CS Global Partners


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pFRP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:12pBJS RESTAURANTS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pBLUE RIDGE BANKSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:11pBJ's Restaurants, Inc. Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
02:09pCUREVAC IN TALKS WITH PHARMA COMPANIES ABOUT PARTNERSHIP : Sueddeutsche
RE
02:09pTrump Administration picks McKesson for coronavirus vaccine distribution
RE
02:08pPCT LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pLIVE CURRENT MEDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:08pSUMMER ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group