Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 12:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Africa

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave "lasting scars" on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.

In analytical chapters of its new Global Economic Prospects report, the bank said that the average emerging market country suffering a financial crisis could see potential output fall by 8% over a five-year period, with lost output for developing oil exporters falling 11%.

World Bank officials said that because the growth outlook had already dimmed significantly due in part to trade conflicts, the shock from the pandemic could easily spill over into solvency problems for emerging market countries.

Low interest rates over the past decade contributed to a record increase in sovereign and corporate debt in emerging markets, limiting policymakers' ability to respond to the crisis and prevent business closures, job losses and deterioration of human capital, said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions.

"If policies are totally targeted to sustain vested interests or zombie companies, this can lead to liquidity problems that turn into solvency problems," Pazarbasioglu said.

"What is really needed now is urgent measures to limit the harm and damage, but also staying away from policies that can lead to this health crisis, which has turned into an economic crisis, turning into a financial crisis."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.37% 39.3 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
WTI 2.97% 36.492 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pCBA CONSUMER BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Automatic PPP Forgiveness Would Save Small Businesses Billions
PU
12:51pSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT : Oddo june 20
PU
12:51pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : New Analysis Finds Composite Plans Would Have Fared Better During The Coronavirus Than Traditional Multi-Employer Retirement Plans
PU
12:49pGerman stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump
RE
12:41pFinancing hunt during pandemic lifts May U.S. convertible debt issuance to record
RE
12:38pBritain, EU clash over financial market access - diplomats
RE
12:35pBANK OF GHANA : Address delivered by the First Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari at a Virtual Stakeholder Workshop on Payment Systems & Service Act, 2019
PU
12:34pCHINA IS USING HUAWEI TO DRIVE A WEDGE IN THE UK-U.S. SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP : senator
RE
12:29pWorld Bank says coronavirus to leave 'lasting scars' on developing world
RE
12:27pNigerian Senate approves president's request for $5.5 bln in external borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group