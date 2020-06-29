Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank sees Thai economy shrinking by at least 5% this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
A view of the port of Bangkok

Thailand's economy is expected to be severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, shrinking by at least 5% this year and taking more than two years to return to pre-pandemic GDP output levels, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In the baseline scenario, the economy is projected to grow by 4.1% in 2021 and by 3.6% in 2022, the agency said in a statement.

An estimated 8.3 million workers will lose employment or income because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has put many jobs at risk, particularly those related to tourism and services, the World Bank said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aNew Zealand to use online platforms to host APEC summit
RE
12:56aJapan factory output slumps as economy sinks deeper in recession
RE
12:54aWORLD BANK : Arup Banerji Appointed New Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine
PU
12:39aTim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout
RE
12:32aChina to keep issuing scrap import quotas till end-2020 - environment ministry
RE
12:31aChina's giant Wudongde hydro project begins power generation
RE
12:31aChina's factory activity quickens, but pandemic drags on exporters and recovery
RE
12:29aTHAILAND ECONOMIC MONITOR JUNE 2020 : Thailand in the Time of COVID-19
PU
12:29aMAJOR IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO THAILAND'S ECONOMY, VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS, FIRMS : Report
PU
12:29aMINISTER NGUYEN CHI DZUNG RECEIVES SWISS AMBASSADOR TO VIETNAM (06/06/2020-10 : 53:00 am)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
4FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : THE FORTESCUE HIVE: the heart of Fortescue's integrated supply chain
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air cancels 97 Boeing MAX and Dreamliners, claims compensation
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group