Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World Bank to Help Green Industrial Parks to Reduce Pollution and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in China's Jiangxi Province

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/18/2020 | 11:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2020-The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved a loan of US$200 million to China for the Jiangxi Eco-industrial Parks Project,which will strengthen Jiangxi Province's institutional and regulatory framework for eco-industrial parks, bringing them in line with international standards and helping to reduce the country's pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

China's industrial sector is responsible for around 70 percent of environmental pollution and 72 percent of greenhouse (GHG) emissions in the country. As most industrial production takes place within industrial parks, these parks are thought to account for the majority of total resource use, pollution, and waste in the country. China has made the promotion of green industrial parks a central aspect of its strategy to green industries.

'We will support Jiangxi province's efforts to upgrade its industrial parks to decouple economic growth from environmental pollution and intensive energy use. The project will address key institutional constraints to green growthby helping establish a new standard, framework and monitoring platform for eco-industrial parks consistent with international good practices,' said Martin Raiser, World Bank Country Director for China. 'The project will generate important lessons that could help make a tangible impact on China's and thus the world's environmental footprint.'

At the provincial level, the project will help establish a pioneering performance management system, upgrade the institutional and policy framework for eco-industrial parks, develop zone-level roadmap and action plans, and facilitate learning and capacity building. In the Fuzhou New Industries Zone, one of the leading industrial parks in the province, support will focus on demonstration and zero-waste initiatives including reduced use of plastics and improved solid waste management, and nature-based solutions and eco-system services restoration, such as public space and landscapes upgrading, pollution reduction and water quality improvement.

The project is expected to generate significant climate co-benefits associated with mitigation and adaptation investments such as green buildings, solid waste management and reforestation, directly contributing to a reduction in GHG emissions, environmental pollution and urban flood risks in the Fuzhou New Industries Zone. Additional climate co-benefits would be gained by the adoption of the new provincial eco-industrial policy framework to cover all industrial parks in Jiangxi.

The project will help boost investment that meets green industry screening criteria, and provide incentives for private companies located in the eco-industrial park to invest in clean production.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 03:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aChina charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage
RE
12:17aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Expansion of uni places encouraging - the start of vital education and training reform
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:02aResponse to "Are Banks Observing Due Diligence Before Selling Elderly Customers High-Risk Products" - The Straits Times, 15 June 2020
PU
12:02aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : FDI Net Inflows in March 2020 Reach US$507 Million; Q1 2020 Net FDI Inflows at US$1.7 Billion
PU
06/18EDOM TECHNOLOGY : Renesas Enhances ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality Platform With Artificial Intelligence for Smart Odor Sensing
PU
06/18WORLD BANK : Uganda - Irrigation for Climate Resilience Project (ICRP)
PU
06/18COVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
06/18China-backed AIIB approves $100 million loan for Mongolia's virus fight
RE
06/18CHINA : New Project to Reduce Risks of Emerging Infectious Diseases through a Multisectoral Approach
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. : JAPAN AIRLINES : lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back
3CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools
4ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. : ENPH Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against E..
5GERARD FOX LAW, P.C. : Announces Lawsuit Against TV Personality of “The Profit” Alleging TV Per..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group