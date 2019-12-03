World Cancer Institute: OncoVacx / CancerVX, an OncoEpigenomic Immunotherapy Provides Medically Verifiable Reversal of Tumor Progression in 10 Cancer Types and Also Targets Treatment Resistant Malignancies Within the Nucleus of Cancer DNA.

Latest 2018 / 2019 Case Study reveals clinically effective reversal of Anal Cancer in 73 year old male with history of stroke, but achieving medically confirmed absence of disease progression and no recurrence of Anal Cancer for 22 months while maintaining weekly outpatient OncoEpigenomic DNA treatment

Nathan Sassover, CEO of World Cancer Institute Inc. today stated: "We are seeing the extended additive effect of the CancerVX / OncoVacx protocol as both monotherapy or combination therapy in tandem with low dose chemo and radiation, in providing the known epigenetic mechanism of action and specific clinical intervention of DNA Demethylation in parallel with restoration of Histone Regulation via the enhanced cellular efficacy found in Methyltransferase Inhibitors. Additional collateral clinically confirmed benefits extends to mitigation and significantly reduced immediate and extensive side effects attributable to chemo/radiation phase of treatments."

CancerVX / OncoVacx has also conjoined as a concomitant protocol with metronomic low dose chemotherapy and radiation to aggressively inhibit tumor progression and metastatic tumor proliferation, while initiating epigenetic immuno-systemic enhancement, including restoration of QoL-Quality of Life normalcy for patients.

The Case Study noted herein, followed treatment at Saddleback Memorial Hospital, Laguna Hills CA, and further denotes collateral patient benefits have been further realized with verifiable intervention in neurologist diagnosed levels of moderate to severe chemo/radiation derived neuropathy, with additional benefits in resolving patient's onset of constipation then transitioning to incontinence, urinary tract infections, internal burning/tissue sensitivity also acknowledged as radiation induced and continuing sleep disorders, as both immediate and delayed onset symptomology corresponding to the interim treatment phase comprising radiation coupled with oral and IV chemotherapy.

Sassover continues: "It is medically acknowledged that as chemo is highly aggressive and non-selective in its destruction of tumor masses, adjacent healthy tissue is compromised and damaged--also well known is that chemo and/or radiation does not effectively reach the molecular etiology of the specific cancer."

CancerVX / OncoVacx [IECT-IntraTherapies Epigenetic Cancer Therapeutics] precisely targets gene 'structures' with a multivalent series of compound conjugates based on long ago FDA approved drugs for a multitude of indications, and comprise the spectrum of protocols targeting reversal of the 2 primary events in cancer development by initiating DNA-Demethylation fused with HDAC-Histone Regulation, specifically via infusion of Histone Deacetylase Methyltransferase Inhibitors. This bilateral regimen is further augmented via a Phyto-Biologics platform of mitochondria enhancing cellular catalysts with a PK-pharmacokinetic and PD-pharmacodynamic inflection point at the nexus of the mitotic spindle/microtubule chromosomal juncture--the point of disease origination. The ‘alterable’ nature of DNA in the epigenetic domain is the clinical nucleus of the conjoined OncoVacx / CancerVX integration.

Case Study Overview

73 year old male patient with confirmed Anal Cancer squamous cell neoplasm. Anal cancer cases and deaths are rising dramatically in the United States, especially among older patient population.

"Recently, researchers examined trends in anal cancer cases over 15 years, and identified about 69,000 cases of anal cancer and more than 12,000 deaths with dramatic rise in incidence among black millennials and white women, rising rates of distant-stage disease, and increases in anal cancer mortality rates are very concerning," the study's lead author, Ashish A. Deshmukh, an assistant professor at UTHealth School of Public Health, said in a statement. "Given the historical perception that anal cancer is rare, it is often neglected."

From 2001 to 2015, cases of the most common type of anal cancer increased by 2.7% per year. The study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Comprehensive review of current medical profile and medical history confirms the patient was verifiably absent of any symptomology and no history of HPV at any time. The most common subtype of anal cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, caused by human papillomavirus, known as HPV.

Over 90% of cases of anal cancers are associated with HPV, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found anal cancer cases have increased significantly in people aged 50 and older.

New Perspectives in Cancer Transformation: Detection, Intervention and Prevention via Predictive Epigenomics

The federally declared 'War on Cancer' originated in the 1970s and has been characterized by diverse and often disjointed efforts and absence of coordination between multitudes of programs intended to focus national commitment to eliminating this primary cause of deaths in the U.S. and overseas.

Clearly, biomedical innovation is accelerating at high velocity, and is the result of continued development of multiple modes of precision medicine fueled by the genomic revolution. But despite the many advances made in oncology, cancer remains the number one cause of death in the United States among those 80 years of age and younger, and the second leading cause of death worldwide.

In the U.S., over 1,700 deaths per day occur across all age groups due to cancer and these numbers are unfathomable in the context of rapidly ever evolving medical discoveries across the landscape of diverse innovation in all sectors of the Health Sciences.

Nathan Sassover continues: "World Cancer Institute has viewed the disconnect in continuing global medical discovery within the parallel universe of globally escalating human cancer in all sectors of the population, accompanied by stratospheric acceleration of cancer treatment costs, paradoxically conjoined with a continuing rise in cancer mortality. Daily reports trumpet the cost of new cancer drugs that even physicians are now objecting to...even when they were involved in the development of those drugs."

Effectively addressing the challenge of cancer is a race against time. Most cancers go undetected until too late because there is no early screening available today for the majority of deadly cancers. We know that the earlier cancer is caught, the better chance for successful treatment. But cancer is chaotically evasive and often spreads and grows before any symptoms arise, meaning that many cancers go undetected until they have progressed to far more formidable later stages.

Statistically, survival drops significantly at these later stages, making early detection critical in efforts to make a major clinical and economic impact against cancer.

As a specific illustration, people diagnosed with lung cancer when the tumor is still localized to the lungs have a 56 percent chance of surviving five years. Once the cancer has spread to other areas in the body, that number falls drastically to only 5 percent.

Today, U.S. guideline-recommended screening only exists for four types of cancer, leaving many deadly cancer types undetected until it’s often too late for effective treatment. Further, those screening options often face challenges in uptake due to issues of risks related to invasiveness, inconvenience, cost, and difficult access.

As a continuing contradictory reality less than 5 percent of those recommended for lung cancer screening actually get screened, and many of these cancers detected occur in people who aren’t recommended for screening in the first place.

We are experiencing an unprecedented time, when the genomic revolution is driving insights into cancer biology, so, a great challenge for bringing these transformational advancements to patient care is driven by a need for realistic assessments of time and resources to create meaningful outcomes.

World Cancer Institute has from inception placed primary emphasis on the hallmarks of incipient early stage molecular/cellular aberrations - the core genesis of cancer defined within the convergence of DNA Methylation disorders and Histone Regulation anomalies which we view as the systemic debut of all types of cancer pathology in its most prescient yet subtle form of gene expression and corresponding gene suppression.

Continued progress is evident in cancer methylation-based diagnostics technology which analyzes DNA methylation patterns from the informative regions of the genome not only to detect the presence of a cancer signal, but also identify the 'geography' of where the cancer is located in the body.

World Cancer Institute believes the landscape of clinical challenges and the elusive and pernicious mechanisms characteristic of cancer within the 6 most common solid tumors and 4 hematologic cancers presents manifold opportunities to manifest a global unity in the diagnostic and therapeutic realm...but also a more globally deliberate commitment to early detection precision intervention and proactive prevention.

World Cancer Institute debuted its first targeted epigenetic DNA ImmunoTherapeutics in 2008-2010 and further enlarged its spectrum of protocols as more specifically targeted OncoEpigenomic platforms which emerged as the result of clinical guidance provided by Dr. Brent Treiger during 2008-2010. Dr Treiger, a Northern California based Oncologist who died in 2011 was highly regarded worldwide as the scientist developer of Doxil, the preeminent therapeutic drug for ovarian cancer and also prescribed for breast cancer.

Dr. Treiger worked closely with World Cancer Institute and Nathan Sassover, Founder/CEO of World Cancer Institute commencing in 2008 in guiding criteria for both monotherapy based treatment as well as combination protocols, optimal drug delivery for CancerVX as well as guidelines for dosage range of the monotherapy and combination protocols and compound conjugates comprising the epigenomic Cancer DNA therapeutics developed by World Cancer Institute.

CancerVX - Overview:

