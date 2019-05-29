World Chamber of Commerce Honors Ozzie Areu with Global Cultural Hero & Outstanding Georgia Citizen Awards

The World Chamber of Commerce announced Ozzie Areu, Founder and CEO of Areu Bros. Studios and WCC Advisory Board Member, as the recipient of this year's Global Cultural Hero and Outstanding Georgia Citizen Awards. The ceremony will take place at WCC's Business and Humanitarian Summit II on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street Atlanta, Georgia. www.worldchamberc.org

Ozzie Areu (Photo: Business Wire)

For over a decade, the WCC continues fostering business, cultural and humanitarian initiatives. The purpose of this event is to promote business opportunities and humanitarian matters to improve our society such as "Human Trafficking Awareness to Keep Our Children Safe".

Ms. Solange Warner, Co-Chairman and Founder of the WCC, said, "Ozzie Areu is not only a trailblazer in the field of entertainment, but he is also a cultural visionary, interested in building bridges in society and bring cultures together. Certainly, he deserves to receive the WCC's Global Cultural Hero Award."

Past recipients include dignitaries such as Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and Former Mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young, American Attorney and 59th Mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed and President of Colombia Alvaro Uribe.

Ozzie Areu said, "I am honored to accept these awards and at the same time humbled to be considered by an organization such as the World Chamber of Commerce for these very special recognitions. I fully support their work helping businesses grow all over the world, as well as their social initiatives to end human trafficking."

Other awardees and guests of honor include writer, actor, film producer and director Alex Kendrick, U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, Senator Donzella James, Senator Frank Ginn, Representative Pedro "Pete" Marin, Ambassador Jose Luis Jacome Consul General of Ecuador, Ambassador Gandy Thomas Consul General of the Republic of Haiti in New York, Consul General of Belgium William De Baets, Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium, Consul General of Germany, Dr. Heike Fuller Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Consul General of Switzerland Peter Zimmerli, Sabrina Crawford Founder and President Gigi's House Shelter for Human Trafficking Victims under age, Linda Blechinger Mayor of the City of Auburn, Vince Williams Mayor of the City of Union City, Consul of Denmark Chris Smith Royal Consulate of Denmark, Consul of Philippines Ray Donato Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Philippines, Erika Monckeberg Consul of Chile, NBA All Star Dale Davis, President of Pro Player Holdings, Ambassador Lenora Peterson and Jeff Shaw Director Out of Darkness, A Ministry of Atlanta Dream Center.

The event will feature a live performance by Maestro Juan Ramirez and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Master of Ceremony will be John Lemley, Investigative reporter/News Anchor "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The WCC would like to gratefully acknowledge their sponsors & supporters: The Capital Grille Fine Dining, Cromwell Parkes Photography, Crenshaw Heights Productions & the WCC Program.

