World Chocolate Day Dilemma Solved With Umbrellux DAO

07/02/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chocolate will be celebrated around the globe on July 7 during World Chocolate Day. Often noted for its mood-boosting chemical effect to the brain, a lesser known fact is that chocolate can also release histamines in the body that may trigger embarrassing and uncomfortable reactions if you suffer from a histamine intolerance or DAO deficiency. Histamine releasing foods like chocolate can prompt allergy-like symptoms including sneezing, flushing, digestive issues and headaches that prevent enjoyment of this beloved food. However, taking an Umbrellux DAO enzyme 15 to 30 minutes before indulging in your favorite chocolate can help assist the body breakdown the histamine and avoid negative symptoms.

“Chocolate is made from cocoa beans, which are fermented cacao seeds. Fermented foods are known to be high in histamine, and chocolate is no exception,” said Wendy Busse, a registered dietitian specializing in food sensitivities. “The excess histamine in the body can present a problem for people with a diamine oxidase (DAO) deficiency or histamine intolerance, as they can have trouble breaking down the histamine, which causes various reactions that may be confused with a food allergy.”

While there’s no way to know the actual histamine content of a particular chocolate, Busse says it is best to avoid chocolate containing fillings such as nuts, nougat and alcohol. These ingredients can contribute to histamine reactions, since nuts and alcohol are also known triggers. She also recommends choosing dark chocolate, which can satisfy a craving with small amounts, and supplementing with a DAO enzyme to help neutralize excess histamine.

“Passing up chocolate because of a histamine intolerance is not an easy solution for most. Aside from being one of the most popular treats in the world, chocolate has been shown to have several health benefits. Dark chocolate is great source of antioxidants and may even be good for your health,” said Busse. “If you are bothered by chocolate or other foods, I recommend trying Umbrellux DAO prior to eating. For many people, a DAO supplement helps them eat more variety and enjoy special treats like chocolate.”

Other foods high in histamine include many nutritious options, such as, strawberries, cheese, tomatoes, avocados, eggplant; and fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi. Wines, beers and certain liquors also contain histamine and may trigger a reaction as well.

Umbrellux DAO is the original food-grade DAO enzyme available in the United States. The patented designed-release formula ensures the delivery of the DAO enzyme to the small intestine where it works with the body’s own DAO to assist in neutralizing histamine. Umbrellux DAO may be taken daily to maintain long-term balance of DAO in the body. Read more about food intolerances and sensitivities at www.wendybusse.com. Visit www.umbrelluxdao.com to purchase Umbrellux DAO or for more information on DAO deficiencies, visit: www.daodeficiency.org.

Umbrellux DAO Before Chocolate Helps Neutralize Histamines

Fermented foods are known to be high in histamine, and chocolate is no exception. Supplementing with Umbrellux DAO enzyme can help neutralize excess histamine.
Taking an Umbrellux DAO enzyme 15 to 30 minutes before indulging in chocolate can help assist the body breakdown the histamine and avoid negative symptoms.

