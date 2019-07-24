Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Class Entertainer – Ruben Celiberti - to perform a “Celebration of the Arts” at the Scientology Information Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, August 4th, renowned international entertainer Ruben Celiberti will present, “A Celebration of the Arts - an Evening of Music, Song, and Dance at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. The evening will include collaborations between Celiberti and up-and-coming artists. The concert will include international songs, dance and a European-style piano repertoire, highlighting the importance of artists in society.  Reception will begin at 6:30pm and the performance at 7pm.

Ruben Celiberti, born in Rosario, Argentina, is a world-class dancer, singer, and pianist who has performed with leading stars of theater, ballet, and television in Europe and Latin America. He trained at the Conservatory of the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires and went on to an illustrious career.

Celiberti has been performing for half a century, and has been hailed as “a musical genius”, “brilliant”, “sensual”, and "charismatic". He is winner of Argentina’s 1998 Critics Award for “Outstanding Performer of the Year”.

Celiberti said, “I want to encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement.”

“We are pleased to have the honor of showcasing Ruben’s amazing talent as a tribute to all artists,” said Amber Skjelset, the center’s  manager. “His message embodies and reflects what humanitarian and artist L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.’”

To attend this performance or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center provides understanding about Scientology, its beliefs and social betterment programs as well as artistic and cultural music events.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

Contact
Amber Skjelset
(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/637d13c3-62b1-430d-82cc-016dd5a302db

 

Scientology Information Center Downtown Clearwater Concert

International Entertainer, Ruben Celiberti was featured at the Scientology Information Center in downtown, Clearwater on Father's Day and will be featured there again on the evening of the August 4th.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pHagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:08pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08:07pHagens Berman Reminds Eros Int'l Plc (EROS) Investors of August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:05pCAE : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments in synthetic training capabilities
PU
08:05pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results
PU
08:05pSALESFORCE COM : Driving Customer Success With Alibaba
PU
08:05pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment fees
PU
08:05pLUNDIN MINING : Announces Declaration of Dividend
AQ
08:05pInnsuites hospitality trust (iht) fiscal first quarter and 12-month trailing performance
GL
08:04pSK HYNIX : second-quarter profit slides 89% as chip prices tumble
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : target for profit pushed back to fourth-quarter, shares down 11.5%
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
3ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
4SNAP INC : Explainer - What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
5RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group