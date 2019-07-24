World Class Entertainer – Ruben Celiberti - to perform a “Celebration of the Arts” at the Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, August 4th, renowned international entertainer Ruben Celiberti will present, “A Celebration of the Arts - an Evening of Music, Song, and Dance” at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater. The evening will include collaborations between Celiberti and up-and-coming artists. The concert will include international songs, dance and a European-style piano repertoire, highlighting the importance of artists in society. Reception will begin at 6:30pm and the performance at 7pm.



Ruben Celiberti, born in Rosario, Argentina, is a world-class dancer, singer, and pianist who has performed with leading stars of theater, ballet, and television in Europe and Latin America. He trained at the Conservatory of the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires and went on to an illustrious career.

Celiberti has been performing for half a century, and has been hailed as “a musical genius”, “brilliant”, “sensual”, and "charismatic". He is winner of Argentina’s 1998 Critics Award for “Outstanding Performer of the Year”.

Celiberti said, “I want to encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement.”

“We are pleased to have the honor of showcasing Ruben’s amazing talent as a tribute to all artists,” said Amber Skjelset, the center’s manager. “His message embodies and reflects what humanitarian and artist L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists.’”

To attend this performance or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center provides understanding about Scientology, its beliefs and social betterment programs as well as artistic and cultural music events.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

Contact

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/637d13c3-62b1-430d-82cc-016dd5a302db



