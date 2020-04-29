Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Class Flowers Joins The Movement to Build The World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Flowers is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge. 

“At World Class Flowers, we pride ourselves on serving our customers with integrity and providing the freshest cut flowers straight from the source. iTrade’s free traceability offer builds on those values and allows us to grow our business with buyers, adapting to traceability requirements quickly and easily,” comments Robert Gravitz, President/CEO at World Class Flowers.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period. 

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have World Class Flowers join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

World Class Flowers is a grower and shipper of floral arrangements, which merges the growing power of Jardines de los Andes with the marketing and distribution expertise of World Class Flowers. Providing their customers with the freshest cut flowers, they are recognized in the industry as a leader in design and for their capacity to assemble and deliver their products consistently to nationwide clients year-round. They are located in New Jersey and Florida.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:
Bryn McFadden
925-660-1100
inquiries@itradenetwork.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pBig insurers face fresh coronavirus claim threat from UK hospitality sector
RE
12:48pLittle Caesars® Customers Donate Over 125,000 Pizzas -- And Counting -- As Part Of Brand's "Pie It Forward" Initiative
PR
12:48pDIVERSE INCOME TRUST : Disclosure of Rights Attaching to Equity Shares
PR
12:46pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:45pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Celebrating basic training graduates in times of social distancing
AQ
12:45pPJSC POLYUS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update
EQ
12:44pNORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. : Announces Cash Dividend and Holds Twenty-Fifth Annual Shareholder Meeting
PR
12:44pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
12:44pCOVID-19 INSIGHTS : Quantzig's Latest Success Story Illustrates How Spend Analytics Solutions Helped a Tech Firm to Achieve 11% Average Savings
BU
12:43pShares jump after upbeat coronavirus drug data, oil surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG PENCE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group