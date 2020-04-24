Log in
World-Class Grants Options

04/24/2020 | 06:18pm BST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF)(the 'Company' or 'World-Class') announces that it has granted a total of 20,160,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire April 23, 2024. The options will vest at a rate of 50% upon the date of the grant and the remaining 50% six months thereafter.

About World-Class Extractions Inc.

World-Class develops, deploys and manages custom-built extraction centers for licensed cannabis and hemp processors. Utilizing its custom technology and processes, World-Class enables its licensed partners to efficiently produce high-margin cannabis and hemp concentrates and oils. Through its relationships with licensed partners, World-Class has the ability to offer toll processing of cannabis and hemp to licensed third parties that lack the expertise and equipment required to produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, Pineapple Express Delivery, a World-Class subsidiary, offers legal cannabis delivery services for both the medical and recreational markets in Ontario, as well as certain other provinces within Canada.

Investor Contact

Christina Rao & Daniel Mogil
World-Class Investor Relations
1-604-723-7480
ir@worldclassextractions.com
https://worldclassextractions.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are 'forward-looking information' with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the successful deployment of the Company's cannabis and hemp processing centres and the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Disclaimer

World Class Extractions Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 17:17:09 UTC
