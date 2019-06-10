World Class Integration : Launches to Support Supply Chain Agility

Industry Experts Bring Customization, System Design and Data Analytics to Competitive and Rapidly Changing Landscape

Today, material handling and supply chain industry veterans Mark Westover and LaMar Leishman announced World Class Integration, a leading provider of material handling and fulfillment services that helps lead companies through the complications of logistics and warehouse management. With a focus on Enterprise, E-commerce, 3PL and Manufacturing, World Class Integration is backed by more than 80 years of industry experience.

World Class Integration is founded on the philosophy of study, analytics and precision to ensure companies remain fluid in today’s rapidly changing supply chain with modern technology, unmatched systems and scalable plans that fit the complex needs of each organization.

“Our focus is to assist our customers in becoming world-class. We believe that applying lean principles with modern, cutting-edge technology lies at the heart of achieving this vision,” said Mark Westover, co-founder of World Class Integration. “Our team of leaders has the experience, vision and technical expertise required to implement processes that help our customers outpace competitors.”

“We are building this company upon a philosophy that doesn’t just provide counsel on how to design a warehouse, but includes more thoughtful, thorough and goal-oriented data to make each company an efficient success,” said LaMar Leishman, co-founder at World Class Integration. “We believe that our unmatched methodology is what fuels us to deliver best-in-class projects for our customers.”

World Class Integration utilizes advanced data analytics and robust process discovery to apply the best possible processes for each client’s operation. This allows the company to develop and implement highly effective system designs.

World Class Integration offers many services including:

Location selection

Facility size & function design

Process design

System design

Equipment sales and application

Project management

Mechanical installation

Ongoing improvement support

About World Class Integration:

World Class Integration provides material handling and fulfillment services systems that help keep the supply chain running smoothly. The company’s experts synthesize the strengths of scalable material handling systems, industry-leading information systems, and data-driven design to map out successful strategies for companies across multiple industries. To find out more about the company, please visit: www.worldclassintegration.com.

