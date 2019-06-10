World Class Integration : Launches to Support Supply Chain Agility

Today, material handling and supply chain industry veterans Mark
Westover and LaMar Leishman announced World Class Integration, a leading
provider of material handling and fulfillment services that helps lead
companies through the complications of logistics and warehouse
management. With a focus on Enterprise, E-commerce, 3PL and
Manufacturing, World Class Integration is backed by more than 80 years
of industry experience.
World Class Integration is founded on the philosophy of study, analytics
and precision to ensure companies remain fluid in today’s rapidly
changing supply chain with modern technology, unmatched systems and
scalable plans that fit the complex needs of each organization.
“Our focus is to assist our customers in becoming world-class. We
believe that applying lean principles with modern, cutting-edge
technology lies at the heart of achieving this vision,” said Mark
Westover, co-founder of World Class Integration. “Our team of leaders
has the experience, vision and technical expertise required to implement
processes that help our customers outpace competitors.”
“We are building this company upon a philosophy that doesn’t just
provide counsel on how to design a warehouse, but includes more
thoughtful, thorough and goal-oriented data to make each company an
efficient success,” said LaMar Leishman, co-founder at World Class
Integration. “We believe that our unmatched methodology is what fuels us
to deliver best-in-class projects for our customers.”
World Class Integration utilizes advanced data analytics and robust
process discovery to apply the best possible processes for each client’s
operation. This allows the company to develop and implement highly
effective system designs.
World Class Integration offers many services including:
-
Location selection
-
Facility size & function design
-
Process design
-
System design
-
Equipment sales and application
-
Project management
-
Mechanical installation
-
Ongoing improvement support
About World Class Integration:
World Class Integration provides material handling and fulfillment
services systems that help keep the supply chain running smoothly. The
company’s experts synthesize the strengths of scalable material handling
systems, industry-leading information systems, and data-driven design to
map out successful strategies for companies across multiple industries.
To find out more about the company, please visit: www.worldclassintegration.com.
