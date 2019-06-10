Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Class Integration : Launches to Support Supply Chain Agility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Industry Experts Bring Customization, System Design and Data Analytics to Competitive and Rapidly Changing Landscape

Today, material handling and supply chain industry veterans Mark Westover and LaMar Leishman announced World Class Integration, a leading provider of material handling and fulfillment services that helps lead companies through the complications of logistics and warehouse management. With a focus on Enterprise, E-commerce, 3PL and Manufacturing, World Class Integration is backed by more than 80 years of industry experience.

World Class Integration is founded on the philosophy of study, analytics and precision to ensure companies remain fluid in today’s rapidly changing supply chain with modern technology, unmatched systems and scalable plans that fit the complex needs of each organization.

“Our focus is to assist our customers in becoming world-class. We believe that applying lean principles with modern, cutting-edge technology lies at the heart of achieving this vision,” said Mark Westover, co-founder of World Class Integration. “Our team of leaders has the experience, vision and technical expertise required to implement processes that help our customers outpace competitors.”

“We are building this company upon a philosophy that doesn’t just provide counsel on how to design a warehouse, but includes more thoughtful, thorough and goal-oriented data to make each company an efficient success,” said LaMar Leishman, co-founder at World Class Integration. “We believe that our unmatched methodology is what fuels us to deliver best-in-class projects for our customers.”

World Class Integration utilizes advanced data analytics and robust process discovery to apply the best possible processes for each client’s operation. This allows the company to develop and implement highly effective system designs.

World Class Integration offers many services including:

  • Location selection
  • Facility size & function design
  • Process design
  • System design
  • Equipment sales and application
  • Project management
  • Mechanical installation
  • Ongoing improvement support

About World Class Integration:

World Class Integration provides material handling and fulfillment services systems that help keep the supply chain running smoothly. The company’s experts synthesize the strengths of scalable material handling systems, industry-leading information systems, and data-driven design to map out successful strategies for companies across multiple industries. To find out more about the company, please visit: www.worldclassintegration.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aBIOCELERATE : Launches Two New Initiatives and Expands Membership
BU
11:30aLearn How Data Analytics is Transforming the Enterprise Decision Making Process | Download Quantzig's Free Resource
BU
11:30aShoal Point Enters into Farm in Agreement in Kansas, Announces Corporate Awareness Campaign
NE
11:29aKumba Iron Ore provides details of tailings dams
AQ
11:29aJUST IN : JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing
AQ
11:29aChurch of England raises pressure on safety concerns
AQ
11:29aJUST IN : JSE suspends Tongaat Hulett listing
AQ
11:28aBIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Rights Offering in Support of Ongoing Pivotal, Clinical Efficacy Phase 3 Trial of the M-001 Universal Flu Vaccine and Scale Up of Manufacturing Process
PU
11:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump Talks China, Mexico And Big Tech In CNBC Interview
PU
11:28aALEXANDER MINING : Notice of GM
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
2APPLE : TRUMP SAYS UNITED TECH, RAYTHEON DEAL MAY HURT COMPETITION: CNBC
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : extends commitment to network security for the 5G world
5GAME DIGITAL PLC : GAME DIGITAL : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About