World Congress :' 11th Annual Health Plan Innovation Summit to Take Place Next Month

Anthem, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Geisinger Health Plan to Present

World Congress Research (World Congress), a premier conference company known for its content and thought-leadership in the Health Care, Life Sciences, Employer, and Legal industries will be holding its 11th Annual Health Plan Innovation Summit on March 14-15 in Orlando, FL. The conference includes two specialized summits, Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Engagement, as well as, Medicare Marketing and Sales Innovation Summit.

“We’re excited to showcase leading health plan sales, communications, and marketing professionals sharing their innovations and success stories around customer engagement, retention, and brand loyalty,” says Gina Glendening, Executive Vice President of the Health Care Division at World Congress. “We look forward to this meeting every March.”

In celebrating its 11th year, this conference brings together nationally recognized, health plan leaders from both commercial and Medicare lines of business. Expected highlights of the conference include talks from:

Dave Raymond , AKA the Phillie Phanatic and Marketing Executive and Consultant, The Power of Fun

Christopher Fanning , Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Geisinger Health Plan (Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Engagement, only)

David Brady , Consultant, Geisinger Health Plan (Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Engagement, only)

, Consultant, Geisinger Health Plan (Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Engagement, only) Dana Meek, Director of Marketing, Health Alliance Medical Plans

In addition, World Congress’ Gold Partner Insightin Health, a leading provider in member experience analytics & engagement optimization, will be joining our speaking faculty for both events. “Partnering with the BCBSA, we look forward to discussing how to use the power of data to design, target and execute digital marketing strategies to engage a diverse group of consumers,” says Jereme Ayers, the Vice President of Health Plan Solutions at Insightin Health.

About World Congress:

Since 2002, World Congress is the leading global provider of health care, pharmaceutical, marketing, and legal conferences. The company forges communities and working relationships by convening senior executives to connect, collaborate and engage. World Congress events are not aligned with any one association or publication that might bias content or agenda for programming. To learn more about the Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Innovation Summit visit: http://www.worldcongress.com/hpc and for details about the Medicare Marketing and Sales Innovation Summit visit: https://www.worldcongress.com/Medicaremarketing

About Insightin Health:

Insightin Health provides a member engagement & data aggregation platform for the complete healthcare life-cycle. By centralizing all data points around the member, including communication response and social determinants of health, the Insightin Health AI-driven platform empowers Health Plans to increase acquisition, minimize churn, and improve measure adherence. Through rule-based decision functionality, end-to-end campaign automation, and machine learning for predictive analytics, clients are able to generate a positive ROI while creating a truly personalized member experience.

The Insightin Health platform is a true population health management platform that provides proven results. Insightin Health has offices in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA.

