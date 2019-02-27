World Congress :' 11th Annual Health Plan Innovation Summit to Take Place Next Month

World Congress Research (World Congress), a premier conference company
known for its content and thought-leadership in the Health Care, Life
Sciences, Employer, and Legal industries will be holding its 11th
Annual Health Plan Innovation Summit on March 14-15 in Orlando, FL. The
conference includes two specialized summits, Health Plan Marketing and
Consumer Engagement, as well as, Medicare Marketing and Sales Innovation
Summit.
“We’re excited to showcase leading health plan sales, communications,
and marketing professionals sharing their innovations and success
stories around customer engagement, retention, and brand loyalty,” says
Gina Glendening, Executive Vice President of the Health Care Division at
World Congress. “We look forward to this meeting every March.”
In celebrating its 11th year, this conference brings together
nationally recognized, health plan leaders from both commercial and
Medicare lines of business. Expected highlights of the conference
include talks from:
-
Dave Raymond, AKA the Phillie Phanatic and Marketing
Executive and Consultant, The Power of Fun
-
Christopher Fanning, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer,
Geisinger Health Plan (Health Plan Marketing and Consumer Engagement,
only)
-
David Brady, Consultant, Geisinger Health Plan (Health Plan
Marketing and Consumer Engagement, only)
-
Dana Meek, Director of Marketing, Health Alliance Medical Plans
In addition, World Congress’ Gold Partner Insightin Health, a
leading provider in member experience analytics & engagement
optimization, will be joining our speaking faculty for both events.
“Partnering with the BCBSA, we look forward to discussing how to use the
power of data to design, target and execute digital
marketing strategies to engage a diverse group of consumers,”
says Jereme Ayers, the Vice President of Health Plan Solutions at
Insightin Health.
Register now and receive $150 off the current registration price by
using code: HPI19
About World Congress:
Since 2002, World
Congress is the leading global provider of health care,
pharmaceutical, marketing, and legal conferences. The company forges
communities and working relationships by convening senior executives to
connect, collaborate and engage. World Congress events are not aligned
with any one association or publication that might bias content or
agenda for programming. To learn more about the Health Plan Marketing
and Consumer Innovation Summit visit: http://www.worldcongress.com/hpc
and for details about the Medicare Marketing and Sales Innovation
Summit visit: https://www.worldcongress.com/Medicaremarketing
About Insightin Health:
Insightin Health provides a member engagement & data aggregation
platform for the complete healthcare life-cycle. By centralizing all
data points around the member, including communication response and
social determinants of health, the Insightin Health AI-driven platform
empowers Health Plans to increase acquisition, minimize churn, and
improve measure adherence. Through rule-based decision functionality,
end-to-end campaign automation, and machine learning for predictive
analytics, clients are able to generate a positive ROI while creating a
truly personalized member experience.
The Insightin Health platform is a true population health management
platform that provides proven results. Insightin Health has offices in
Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA.
