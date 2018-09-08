World Economic Forum : Eighty South-East Asia Start-ups to Feature at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN

Fon Mathuros, Head of Media, World Economic Forum: Tel.: +41 (0)79 201 0211; Email: fma@weforum.org

· Eighty South-East Asia start-ups selected to participate at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN meeting

· The meeting will take place from 11 to 13 September under the theme, ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Ha Noi, Viet Nam, 8 September 2018 - Some of the most innovative start-up companies from the ASEAN region will be featured for the first time at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Ha Noi, Viet Nam, on 11-13 September.

Nearly 300 start-ups from across South-East Asia applied to join the meeting. The 80 start-ups who will take part at the meeting were selected by a panel of judges from start-up accelerators, venture capital funds, technology experts and media leaders.

The start-ups selected come from across the region and represent a wide variety of sectors, from financial services, logistics and e-commerce to agriculture, media and healthcare. The products and services they are developing range from smart fertilizers that reduce nitrous-oxide emissions (a potent greenhouse gas) to sharia-compliant bitcoins to new healthcare options for elderly care.

'We expect the start-ups to make an important contribution to shaping the debates at the meeting about the impact and course of new technologies and disruptive business models. We believe that they will enrich important discussions about how to upgrade innovation ecosystems and promote entrepreneurship,' said Justin Wood, Head of Asia Pacific and Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum. 'The start-ups will also benefit from their interactions with the other 1,000 participants at the summit, including 90 government ministers and 600 business leaders from more established companies.'

During the meeting, the start-ups will be fully involved in the official programme but will also have their own dedicated programme track to discuss critical issues facing entrepreneurs, from finding finance to achieving regional scale with limited resources. There will also be a dedicated 'hub' for the start-ups to share their stories of disruption and transformation. Once the meeting is over, the Forum hopes to establish a permanent community for the start-ups to support their growth and development.

'The theme of the meeting is ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which reflects the significant transformations and disruptions that are now unfolding across South East Asia,' noted Wood. 'One of the important responses to the challenges raised by disruptive technologies is entrepreneurship. It is through innovation that the region will grow the companies, shape the policies and build the economic systems of the future.'

The Co-Chairs of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN are: Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, Chief Executive Officer, Plan International, United Kingdom; Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia; Kang Kyung-Wha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea; Nazir Razak, Chairman, CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia; Nguyen Manh Hung, Acting Minister of Information and Communications of Viet Nam; and Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, Hong Kong SAR, China.

