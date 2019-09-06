World Economic Forum : Youth and Women Key to Making This Africa's Century

Cape Town, South Africa, 5 September 2019 - Africa can achieve a step change in economic growth by addressing shortfalls in governance, reducing barriers to trade and - crucially - embracing the potential of its youth and women, heads of state from across the continent told the World Economic Forum on Africa today.

'We have the wherewithal to be able to reach for higher levels of growth,' said Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa. 'The future is great. It looks very bright for the African continent. If there ever was a time when Africa definitely could be said to be on the rise, this is the time.'

Optimism about intra-African trade is on the rise following the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which includes nearly every country on the continent.

However, Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi warned that leaders must now focus on the practicalities of easing cross-border commerce. 'We need to remove all the barriers and put in the enablers to facilitate free trade, beginning in our neighbourhood,' he said.

If countries deliver on this, Ramaphosa said, AfCFTA could be 'the greatest opportunity for economies on the continent to generate growth through trade.'

In a world where Europe faces shrinking workforces due to ageing and much of Asia soon will, Africa's fast-growing population also offers a 'demographic dividend' to drive future growth. Crowds of young Africans represent a huge resource to man the factories and service industries of the future, as well as a big potential market.

But that demographic dividend will only pay out if the young can find jobs - and that, in turn, will depend on skilling up the young.

'We need a rebirth of education for the 21st century,' said Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

At the same time, women must be brought into the fold to a much greater extent, requiring a root-and-branch fight against gender discrimination. This must include opening up previously restricted areas of education such as science to women, said Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde.

'The important thing is to invest in our young people ... and empower women,' said Mandulo Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland. 'I learnt that if you include women in leadership in your team, the level of intelligence increases.'

Hopes for Africa's economy have been raised before. The continent enjoyed boom times prior to the financial crash of 2008, thanks to a commodities 'super cycle' that saw sustained high prices for its raw materials. But prices for Africa's minerals are well down on those heady days, while few countries have yet to escape the extractive model by managing to add value to their commodities. Now, however, there is a growing determination to achieve this, with Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Namibia's President Hage Geingob both calling for value to be added to their country's minerals before they are exported.

'The problem of investors or foreigners who come to Africa is that they come on their own terms. From now on, Africa must tell investors when they come, they come on our terms,' said Geingob. 'Why should my diamonds go out in raw form?'

Mnangagwa, who said he is striving to rebuild Zimbabwe's 'collapsed economy', said it is vital to understand the needs of the private sector for investment in technology that could add value locally.

The over-arching requirement is for African countries to reassure their own populations and investors that they can offer a framework for stable growth, said Seychelles President Danny Faure. 'We need to deepen the reform that we are doing to better reflect the need for Africa have what is necessary in terms of good governance, transparency, accountability and the rule of law,' he said.

The 2019 World Economic Forum on Africa takes place 4-6 September in Cape Town, South Africa, under the theme Shaping Inclusive Growth and Shared Futures in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The meeting will convene more than 1,000 regional and global leaders from government, business, civil society and academia. This gathering will explore new models to help Africa achieve success at a time when technology is creating dramatic economic and societal shifts. The meeting's highly interactive programme will also cover issues as diverse as skills and education, the ocean economy, the economic impact of drones, free trade and ecommerce.

The Co-Chairs of the 2019 World Economic on Africa are Ellen Agler, Chief Executive Officer, The END Fund, USA; Jeremy Farrar, Director, Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom; Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Executive Director, International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva; André Hoffmann, Vice-Chairman, Roche, Switzerland; Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman, A. T. Kearney, USA; Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank, Nigeria; and Sipho M. Pityana, Chairman, AngloGold Ashanti, South Africa.