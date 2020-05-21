World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – February 2012 0 05/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KO F GH N A A A B N E S 7 T. 5 19 Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Report World Economic Outlook and External Sector Developments Volume 4: No.1/2012 February 2012 Section I: World Economic Outlook 4.1.1 Global GDP growth The global economy has entered a difficult phase characterized by significant downside risks and fragility, according to the World Bank. As a result, growth forecasts have been significantly downgraded. In the January 2012 update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF projects global output to expand by 3¼ percent in 2012, a downward revision of about ¾ percentage point relative to the September 2011 projection. Global Real GDP Growth (%) Year over Year Q4 over Q4 Projections Difference from Sep-11 Proj. Estimate Projections Economy/Region 2010 2011 2012 2013 2012 2013 2012 2013 World 5.2 3.8 3.3 3.9 -0.7 -0.6 3.3 3.4 4.0 Advanced economies 3.2 1.6 1.2 1.9 -0.7 -0.5 1.3 1.3 2.1 USA 3.0 1.8 1.8 2.2 0.0 -0.3 1.8 1.5 2.4 Euro Area 1.9 1.6 -0.5 0.8 -1.6 -0.7 0.8 -0.2 1.2 Japan 4.4 -0.9 1.7 1.6 -0.6 -0.4 -0.9 1.9 1.5 Emerg. & Devping 7.3 6.2 5.4 5.9 -0.7 -0.6 5.9 6.0 6.3 China 10.4 9.2 8.2 8.8 -0.8 -0.7 8.7 8.5 8.4 India 9.9 7.4 7.0 7.3 -0.5 -0.8 6.7 6.9 7.2 Sub - Saharan Africa 5.3 4.9 5.5 5.3 -0.3 -0.2 . . . . . . . . . Ghana* 7.7 13.6 9.4 8.0 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Source: IMF WEO Update Jan. 2012 * Source: GSS, National Budgets The downgrades are largely because the sovereign crisis in Europe has intensified and generating significant headwinds with potential adverse effects on both emerging and developing countries. Outlook: The near-term outlook for the global economy has noticeably deteriorated, as evidenced by worsening high-frequency indicators in 2011:Q4. The euro area is now expected to remain in a mild recession during 2012. Regarding other major advanced economies, a modest recovery is however expected in the US and Japan. B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 Growth in emerging and developing economies is also expected to slow because of the worsening external environment as well as the slowdown in domestic demand in key emerging economies. Despite global-wide factors and bad weather conditions for some Sub-Saharan African countries in 2011, growth in the region is expected to follow the post- crisis recovery trajectory with GDP estimated to expand over 5 percent in 2012 and 2013. 4.1.2 Global inflation Inflation has peaked in all the world's major economies and the pressure is coming off around the world. In most advanced countries, inflation has declined rapidly, while inflationary trends have been more varied in developing countries but nevertheless show an overall, declining trend. The decline in inflation has been driven by real and financial after-effects of the financial crisis, and importantly by related developments in commodity markets. Outlook: Global inflation is poised to drop sharply in the first half of 2012. In advanced economies, ample economic slack and well-anchored inflation expectations will keep inflation pressures subdued, to about 1 percent from a peak of 2¾ percent in 2011, as the effects of last year's higher commodity prices wane. In emerging and developing economies, headline inflation is expected at 6¼ percent during 2012, down from over 7¼ percent in 2011 on the back of slower growth and declining food price inflation. 4.1.3 Global financial stability The euro area sovereign debt crisis remained the major source of risks to global financial stability. In its January 2012 update to the Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR), the IMF observed that risks to global financial stability have Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 2 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 increased since September 2011, despite various policy steps to contain the debt crisis and banking problems of the euro area. The adverse feedback loops between sovereign and bank funding pressures in the euro area has therefore resulted in bank deleveraging and sizable contractions in credit and output with possible contagion to the rest of the world. For Ghana, the possible contagion effects could be transmitted by: Credit channels could become impaired as pressures on European banks result in a pullback of cross-border lending, notably trade finance activities, and a loss of parent bank support for local lending.

(foreign exchange, fixed income, and equity markets) could come under renewed strains through outflows, as crisis worsens and euro area liquidity deteriorates. Slowdown in global economy and reduced global demand for commodities could result in price declines (including Ghana's commodity exports) which could impact government revenues , remittance flows (which support household spending and the local currency) and tourism flows . 4.2 Survey of Monetary Policy Stance of Selected Central Banks Monetary policy in 2011 While the second half witnessed increased easing of monetary policy, on the whole, monetary policy generally tightened during the year. Much of the tightening occured in emerging markets where inflation had been pushed above targets due to rising global commodity prices and strong economic growth and activity levels (i.e. both demand pull and cost push). The year also saw some non-conventional monetary policy moves taken by central banks. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 3 Policy Rate Decisions by Economy Groups (19 Dec' 2011 - 11 Feb' 2012) B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 Outlook for Monetary Policy in 2012 Direction of the euro area crisis will be key. Given the signs that inflation was peaking in some key emerging markets amid slowing global trade, it is likely that 2012:H1 will be dominated by monetary policy loosening. This could well turn to tightening in 2012:H2; particularly as economies begin to stabilize, policy stimulus flows through, and inflationary pressures re-emerge. Central banks are currently bolstering demand by either keeping interest rates at record lows or reducing them, and by purchasing bonds through quantitative easing. Interest rate moves since the last MPC meeting The period since the last MPC to date (19 December - 11 February) saw 66 interest rate decisions from central banks around the world. Of these, 7 hiked the policy rates while 15 reviewed rates downward with the 44 majority staying put. Ease 2 11 2 The trend is that of an increasing Decision bias towards easing monetary Stay Put 10 27 7 policy settings, as the external risks Hike 0 6 1 and slowing global growth put 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Economy Group pressure on central banks to AEs EM&DEs SSA initiate measures to support their economies. Rate hikes were largely from emerging African (and Asian) economies with relatively less exposure to the euro area crisis, but more exposed to strong domestic demand and inflation. Selected global policy rates G7 AVG FED BOJ ECB BOE BOC SARB BOG End-2004 2.30 2.25 0.00 2.00 4.75 2.50 7.50 18.50 End-2005 2.85 4.25 0.00 2.25 4.50 3.25 7.00 15.50 End-2006 3.65 5.25 0.25 3.50 5.00 4.25 9.00 12.50 End-2007 3.70 4.25 0.50 4.00 5.50 4.25 11.00 13.50 End-2008 1.31 1.00 0.10 2.50 2.00 1.50 11.50 17.00 End-2009 0.42 0.25 0.10 1.00 0.50 0.25 7.00 18.00 End-2010 0.57 0.25 0.0 - 0.1 1.00 0.50 1.00 5.50 13.50 End-2011 0.57 0.25 0.0 - 0.1 1.00 0.50 1.00 5.50 12.50 Jan-12 0.57 0.25 0.0 - 0.1 1.00 0.50 1.00 5.50 12.50 FED - US Federal Reserve; BOJ - Bank of Japan; ECB - European Central Bank; BOE - Bank of England; BOC - Bank of Canada; SARB - South African Reserve Bank; BOG - Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 4 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 Measures other than interest rate moves The Fed, on 25 January, set a formal inflation target of 2 percent and also published its first detailed forecasts of future interest rates. It predicted low interest rates until late 2014.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on 9 February voted to keep interest rates at their current 0.5 percent record level and authorised further gilts purchases totalling £50 billion.

Latvia reduced its required reserve ratios by 100bps. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 5 B K AN OF GHA N A 4.3 Commodities markets E S T . 7 5 19 Most commodity prices have started 2012 positively, led by the metals which are expected to benefit most from economic recovery. Hopes of an improvement in the global macroeconomic and financial backdrop are based on positive data from the US and Japanese economies. The prices of energy and agricultural commodities have lagged behind. 4.3.1 Oil Oil prices, however, have held up in recent months, largely because of supply developments. Moreover, geopolitical risks to oil prices have risen again. These risks are expected to remain elevated for some time, and oil prices will ease only marginally in 2012 despite less favourable prospects for global activity. Developments in the price of Brent crude: As a result, the IMF's baseline 150 (Jan-Dec 2010, 2011 & Jan 2012) petroleum price projection for 2012 is 130 Jan 2012 Jan-Dec' 11 broadly unchanged since the 110 bbl. 90 $ per September 2011 WEO ($99 a barrel 70 Jan-Dec'10 compared with $100). 50 30 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21 - - - - - - - - - - 28-- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - 03 15 22 06 27 17 While the deteriorating growth picture 30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801 29 2013 10 24 01 08 2215 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec for 2012 has implications for oil demand, overall demand growth is still expected as non-OECD expansion offsets declines within the OECD. The average weekly price per barrel of the benchmark Brent crude closed December 2011 at $108.53 per barrel, having risen by 15.7 percent from the end-2010 price of $94.28 per barrel. In the month of January 2012, it firmed by 2.2 percent to $110.96 per barrel, indicating a 12 percent year-on-year growth. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 6 B K AN OF GHA N A 4.3.2 Cocoa E S T . 7 5 19 Cocoa prices had a 'roller-coaster ride' in 2011, hitting a year's high of £2,433 a tonne in March after internal political chaos in Ivory Coast led to an export ban. The price then fell sharply in the latter part of the year as improved weather conditions led to a bumper crop. Concerns about demand in Europe - the world's largest user of cocoa - amid the euro zone debt crisis also added to negative sentiments, depressing prices to a low of £1,232 in 2011. In Ghana, the 2011/2012 main crop season purchases commenced on 27 October. Cumulative purchases from that date to the week ending 26 January 2012 (14 weeks) came in at 659,334 tonnes, 2.5 percent lower in year-on-year terms compared with the first fourteen weeks of the previous main season. Whereas purchases in the first fourteen weeks constituted 85.6 percent of projected purchases for the season, the purchases in the first fourteen weeks of the last season constituted 73.7 percent of actual purchases. Ghana: Cumulative Cocoa Purchases (tonnes) Season Crop Year Change 2010/11 2011/12 (%) MAIN Actual (14 weeks) 675,951 659,334 -2.5 Act./Proj. for season 916,810 770,000 -16.0 Share (%) 73.73 85.63 Price developments The London International Financial Futures Exchange (LIFFE) weekly average price in the 2011 year-opening was £2,039 per metric tonne. For the January- December 2011 period, the average weekly LIFFE price was £1,865.5 per metric tonne, compared with the average of £2,143.7 per metric tonne over the corresponding period in 2010. The end-December 2011 price of £1,384 per metric tonne represented a weakening of 31.5 percent in year-on-year terms. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 7 GBP / Tonne B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 In terms of the CSCE US$ price however, the end-December 2011 price was $2,123 per metric tonne and represented a weakening of 29.4 percent in year- on-year terms. In January 2012, the LIFFE price went up by 12.1 percent to £1,551 per metric tonne, which represented a decline of 27.7 percent in year-on-yearterms. 4.3.3 Gold The World Gold Council (WGC) released its latest report on demand trends in November, including its most recent estimates for 2011:Q3. The gold market was bullish overall, highlighting strong demand that is increasingly dominated by investment activity, reflecting a lack of confidence in the wider financial system. Developments in the price of Gold: 1,900 (Jan-Dec 2010, 2011 & Jan 2012) 1,800 1,700 Jan-Dec'11 A bullish long-term view on gold is also predicated on the fact that central banks are still buying aggressively, Asian demand is likely to trend higher, and investors continue to worry about the prospect of a euro-areabreak-up. $ per f/oz 1,600 Jan 2012 1,500 1,400 1,300 1,200 Jan-Dec'10 1,100 1,000 900 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 03 - - 28-- - - - ----- - 15 22 06 13 27 17 24 30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801 29 20 10 01 08 2215 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Price developments Over the January - December 2011 period, spot price of gold rallied 13.2 percent from $1,384.73 to $1,587 per ounce, with some fluctuations being registered over the period. The max-min prices during the year were $1,842.77 (third Developments in LIFFE cocoa prices: 2,600 (Jan-Dec 2010, 2011 & Jan 2012) week of August) and $1,337.79 (last 2,400 Jan-Dec'10 week of January) per ounce. 2,200 2,000 The average weekly price over the period was $1,573.05 per fine ounce, compared with $1,223.1 over the corresponding period in 2010. 1,800 1,600 Jan-Dec' 11 1,400 Jan 2012 1,200 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - 03 - - 28-- - - ---- - - 15 22 06 13 17 24 30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801 29 2720 10 01 08 2215 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 8 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 In January 2012, the price of gold climbed by 8.9 percent to $1,727.62 per ounce, which showed a year-on-year growth of 29.2 percent. OVERVIEW OF THE COMMODITIES MARKET Mkt Close Change (%) Period Average Commodity Unit (31 Jan) 2010 2011 2012:Q1 2012:Q2 2012:Q3 2012:Q4 m/m Ytd y/y a a f* f* f* f* Crude Oil Brent (nr future) USD/bbl 110.96 2.2 2.2 12.0 80.40 110.66 100.00 85.00 85.00 85.00 Latest (10 Feb) 117.62 Precious metals 6.0% Gold (spot) USD/oz 1,727.62 8.9 8.9 29.2 1,226.50 1,573.05 1,900.00 2,000.00 2,100.00 2,200.00 Latest (10 Feb) 1,734.20 Softs 0.4% Cocoa (CSCE) USD/tonne 2,370 11.6 11.6 -27.9 2,799 2,927 2,100 2,000 1,900 1,800 Latest (10 Feb) 2,253 -4.9% *2012 forecasts from Capital Economics 4.4 Currencies Markets 4.4.1 Movements of selected currencies Emerging market exchange rate adjustment was observed in 2011:H2, (Not including the Chinese yuan which is pegged to a basket of currencies). In a period of weak risk appetite, this could be sharp but temporary. Given that emerging market currencies rebounded strongly after the post-Lehman adjustment, similar situation should be expected in the future. MOVEMENTS OF SELECTED CURRENCIES AGAINST THE US DOLLAR (%) Advanced Economies Emerging Market & Ghana Pt-to-pt. (%) Euro Pound Yen Yuan Rupee Rand Gh. Cedi Euro zone UK Japan China India S. Africa Ghana 2010 Jan -2.2 -0.4 -1.3 0.0 1.4 0.4 0.0 Feb -4.2 -3.4 1.0 -0.0 -0.8 -2.8 0.1 Mar -0.8 -3.6 -0.6 0.0 1.8 3.6 0.6 Apr -1.2 1.8 -2.9 -0.0 2.3 0.8 0.1 May -6.4 -4.3 1.6 -0.0 -2.8 -3.8 -0.3 Jun -2.7 0.6 1.3 0.1 -1.7 0.0 -0.4 Jul 4.8 3.6 3.8 0.6 -0.6 1.6 -0.7 Aug 0.7 2.3 2.6 -0.2 0.6 3.2 0.4 Sep 1.6 -0.4 1.2 0.7 1.4 2.5 0.3 Oct 6.1 1.8 3.2 1.1 3.4 2.9 -0.2 Nov -1.9 0.5 -1.0 0.2 -1.4 -1.0 -0.5 Dec -3.0 -2.1 -0.9 0.1 -0.2 2.4 -2.5 Dec-10 (Cum) -9.0 -3.6 7.8 2.7 3.4 9.7 -3.1 2011 Jan 1.0 1.2 0.7 0.8 -0.8 -1.7 -1.9 Feb 2.2 2.1 0.1 0.3 0.1 -3.4 0.3 Mar 2.7 0.2 1.1 0.2 1.0 4.1 -0.4 Apr 3.1 1.3 -1.9 0.6 1.3 2.6 0.4 May -0.8 -0.1 2.6 0.5 -1.2 -1.9 -0.4 Jun 0.4 -0.8 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.9 -0.2 Jul -0.9 -0.4 1.5 0.3 0.9 0.0 -0.1 Aug 0.4 1.2 2.9 0.9 -2.1 -4.4 -0.4 Sep -4.1 -3.6 0.2 0.2 -4.8 -6.1 -0.7 Oct -0.1 -0.0 0.2 0.3 -3.1 -5.0 -0.7 Nov -1.3 0.2 -1.2 0.2 -3.0 -2.5 -0.6 Dec -2.9 -1.3 -0.3 0.1 -3.2 -0.4 -0.6 Dec-11 (Cum) -0.3 -0.0 6.9 4.6 -14.7 -17.7 -4.9 2012 Jan -2.0 -0.4 1.1 0.5 2.7 2.4 -5.9 Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 9 Section II: External sector developments F G K O H N A N B A A E S 7 5 T. 19 4.5 Local foreign exchange market 4.5.1 Nominal performance of the Ghana cedi - Bilateral and Effective Bilateral movements BILATERAL MOVEMENTS OF THE CEDI AGAINST CORE CURRENCIES Month Gh¢/$ Gh¢/£ Gh¢/€ Cumulative Change (%) Year-on-year changes (%) $/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢ $/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢ 2010 Jan-10 1.4279 2.3095 2.0037 0.0 -0.4 2.5 -10.2 -20.7 -15.6 Mar-10 1.4175 2.1282 1.9167 0.7 8.0 7.0 -2.5 -7.5 -4.3 Jun-10 1.4270 2.0990 1.7486 0.1 9.5 16.5 3.3 13.3 18.4 Sep-10 1.4272 2.2420 1.9474 0.1 3.2 6.2 1.7 3.8 8.7 Dec-10 1.4736 2.2543 1.9436 -3.1 2.7 6.6 -3.1 2.0 5.7 2011 Jan-11 1.5024 2.3473 2.0485 -1.9 -4.0 -5.1 -5.0 -1.6 -2.2 Mar-11 1.5031 2.4419 2.1643 -2.0 -7.9 -10.5 -5.7 -12.8 -11.4 Jun-11 1.5054 2.4064 2.1523 -2.1 -6.4 -9.9 -5.2 -12.8 -18.8 Sep-11 1.5225 2.4383 2.1343 -3.2 -7.6 -9.0 -6.3 -8.1 -8.8 Dec-11 1.5506 2.5180 2.1034 -4.9 -10.8 -7.4 -5.0 -10.5 -7.6 2012 Jan-12 1.6475 2.6233 2.1781 -5.9 -4.0 -3.4 -8.8 -10.5 -6.0 Developments in the nominal bilateral exchange rates of the cedi against the three core currencies showed that the cedi depreciated by 5.0, 10.5 and 7.6 percent against the US dollar, the pound sterling and the euro respectively in year-on-year terms in December 2011, as compared to depreciation of 3.1 percent against the dollar and appreciation of 2.0 and 5.7 percent against the pound and euro respectively in December 2010. In January 2012, the cedi depreciated by 5.9, 4.0 and 3.4 percent against the dollar, pound and euro respectively. Nominal Effective Exchange Rates (NEERs) Trade Weighted Index (TWI) The major (or core) Trade Weighted Index (TWI) is an index measure of the value (January 2002=100), in nominal terms, of the cedi relative to the currencies of Ghana's top three trading currencies combined - the euro, the pound and the dollar. It is thus a nominal effective index. In January 2012, the cedi depreciated by 3.4 percentage points in trade- weighted terms. This compares with depreciation of 1.0 percentage point in January 2011. The January 2012 value of the index was 34.2 and was 0.9 of a Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 10 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 percentage point below its quarterly trend represented by the 3-month moving average. Core TWI for Cedi Core FXTWI (Jan. 2005-Jan. 2012) 80 (Jan. 2005-Nov. 2011) 70 75 65 70 60 65 3-mnth M.A. 3-mnth M.A. 55 60 FXTWI Index 50 55 45 TWI 50 40 45 40 35 35 30 May-05 May-06 May-07Sep-07 May-08Sep-08Jan-09 May-09Sep-09 May-10 May-11 30 Jan-05 Sep-05 Jan-06 Sep-06 Jan-07 Jan-08 Jan-10 Sep-10 Jan-11 Sep-11 Jan-12 Jan-05 May-05 Sep-05 Jan-06 May-06 Sep-06 Jan-07 May-07 Sep-07Jan-08May-08 Sep-08 Jan-09May-09Sep-09Jan-10May-10 Sep-10 Jan-11 May-11 Sep-11 Jan-12 Months Nominal TWI and FXTWI (Jan-2011 and 2012) 2011 2012 Dec-10 Jan-11 Change (%) Dec-11 Jan-12 Change (%) TWI 37.57 36.52 -1.0 37.57 34.20 -3.4 FXTWI 47.60 46.96 -0.6 47.60 43.40 -4.2 Foreign Exchange Transactions Weighted Index (FXTWI) Like the TWI, the FXTWI is nominal and effective, the difference being that while the TWI uses total merchandise trade (i.e. imports plus exports) as weights, the FXTWI uses the value of total foreign exchange transactions (i.e. purchases and sales) in the three core currencies as weights. The FXTWI also showed that in January 2012, the cedi depreciated, in FX transactions-weighted terms, 4.2 percentage points as compared with 0.6 of a percentage point in January 2011. The January 2012 value of the index of 43.4 was 1.8 percentage points below the quarterly trend value. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 11 B K AN OF GHA N A 4.5.2 Real exchange rate developments E S T . 7 5 19 Over the January-December 2011 period, the cedi's real exchange rate showed cumulative appreciation of 1.0 and 0.3 percent against the euro and the dollar respectively and depreciation of 0.9 percent against the pound sterling. Comparatively, for the corresponding period in 2010, the cedi's real exchange rate appreciated by 11, 6.3 and 4.8 percent against the euro, pound sterling and US dollar respectively. Real Bilateral Exchange Rate Developments Month RERI (Jan.02=100) MONTHLY CHANGE (%) CUMULATIVE (%) EUR GBP USD EUR GBP USD EUR GBP USD 2005 98.9 108.2 130.2 20.2 20.3 11.9 2006 95.3 102.2 138.9 -3.6 -6.0 8.7 2007 89.9 104.4 143.1 -5.4 2.3 4.2 2008 90.1 129.6 134.8 25.2 25.2 -8.4 2009 81.5 114.0 129.6 -8.5 -15.6 -5.2 2010 Jan-10 89.7 116.1 130.8 3.3 2.1 1.2 Feb-10 90.8 122.2 134.0 6.0 6.1 3.2 Mar-10 92.7 128.4 136.4 1.8 6.2 2.4 11.1 14.4 6.8 Apr-10 94.8 127.2 138.3 2.1 -1.2 1.9 May-10 102.6 135.0 140.6 7.8 7.8 2.3 Jun-10 107.0 135.5 142.3 4.4 0.5 1.7 25.5 21.5 12.7 Jul-10 102.6 130.9 142.9 -4.4 -4.6 0.5 Aug-10 101.4 127.2 142.5 -1.2 -3.7 -0.4 Sep-10 97.7 126.8 139.4 -3.7 -0.4 -3.1 16.2 12.8 9.8 Oct-10 90.0 122.6 137.2 -7.7 -4.2 -2.2 Nov-10 91.3 120.8 136.1 1.3 -1.7 -1.1 Dec-10 92.5 120.3 134.4 1.2 -0.5 -1.7 11.0 6.3 4.8 2011 Jan-11 91.7 118.3 133.4 -0.8 -2.0 -1.0 Feb-11 92.4 117.9 136.4 0.6 -0.4 3.0 Mar-11 90.0 118.4 136.7 -2.4 0.4 0.3 -2.6 -1.9 2.3 Apr-11 88.3 117.7 138.4 -1.7 -0.7 1.7 May-11 90.0 119.5 139.8 1.7 1.8 1.4 Jun-11 91.0 121.8 141.4 1.0 2.4 1.7 -1.5 1.5 7.0 Jul-11 92.9 122.7 142.6 1.9 0.8 1.1 Aug-11 91.3 119.5 140.9 -1.6 -3.2 -1.7 Sep-11 91.9 121.1 136.3 0.6 1.6 -4.6 -0.7 0.8 1.9 Oct-11 89.6 119.0 134.3 -2.3 -2.1 -2.0 Nov-11 90.3 117.8 133.2 0.8 -1.1 -1.1 Dec-11 93.5 119.4 134.6 3.2 1.5 1.5 1.0 -0.9 0.3 4.5.3 Inward transfers Private inward transfers - received by NGOs, embassies, service providers, individuals etc. - through the banks for January-December 2011 amounted to $17.8 billion, which represents 43.3 percent increase over those for the corresponding period in 2010, which also turned in 31.5 percent increase over the transfers through banks in January-December 2009. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 12 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 Of the total transfers in 2011, those that accrued to individuals grew by 81 percent to $1.92 billion Transfers to Individuals 2,500.0 (Jan-Dec 2005 - 2011) 35 from $1.06 billion in 2010. 30 2,000.0 The share of individuals in 25 the total transfers was 1,500.0 20 $'mill. 15Share(%) 10.8 percent in 2011, 1,000.0 500.0 10 compared with a share of 5 14 percent in 2010. - - 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 Level ($'m) 1,384.0 1,449.8 1,660.3 1,678.6 1,574.1 1,062.6 1,923.20 Share (%) 29.3 25.1 24.1 19.2 16.6 14.4 10.78 4.6 Gross and Net International Reserves From a level of $4,860.01 million in December 2010, the Gross International Reserves (GIR) grew steadily and peaked at $4,883 million in April 2011. Thereafter, it declined steadily by 5.9 percent to $4,594.7 million in September 2011. In the last quarter of the year, the GIR grew by 17.2 percent to $5,382.8 million in December. Developments in the Net International Reserves (NIR) followed a similar pattern. It peaked at $4,007.51 million in April 2011 and declined thereafter. In the last quarter of the year, the NIR grew by 8 percent to $3,892.4 Gross & Net International Reserves (Jan. 2006 - Jan. 2012) million in December 2011. The 5,400 end-2011 level of GIR 4,400 represented a year-on-year 3,400 GIR increase of 15 percent and a $'million 2,400 goods and services import cover of 3.2 months. 1,400 NIR 400 Sep-06Jan-07May-07Sep-07Jan-08May-08 Sep-08 Jan-09May-09Sep-09Jan-10May-10 Sep-10Jan-11May-11Sep-11 In January 2012, the GIR and Jan-06May-06 Jan-12 NIR declined by 13.8 and 6.6 percent respectively to $4,640.2 million and $3,637.3 million. Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 13 B K AN OF GHA N A E S T . 7 5 19 For further information, contact: Financial Stability Department Bank of Ghana Accra. Tel: +233 302 666902-8 (Ext. 4851) Fax: +233 302 660844 Website: www.bog.gov.gh Monetary Policy Report Vol. 4 No. 1/2012 Page 14 Attachments Original document

