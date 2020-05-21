Log in
World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – February 2013

05/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

KOF GH

N

A

B

A

N

A

E

S

7

5

T. 19

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

WEO & External Sector Developments

Volume 1: No.1/2013

February 2013

Section I: World Economic Outlook 1.0 Global GDP growth

Global economic conditions improved modestly in the second half of 2012 with global growth increasing to about 3 percent in the third quarter, according to the IMF's January 2013 World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Overview of World Economic Outlook

The

growth outturn

was

driven

by emerging

market

(%, year-over-year),2011-2014F

Real GDP Growth

economies, where activity picked up broadly as expected and

Realised

Forecasts

Diff. from Oct 2012

Economy/Region

2011

2012

2013

2014

2013

2014

World Output

3.9

3.2

3.5

4.1

-0.1

-0.1

the

United

States,

where growth surprised

on the upside.

Advanced economies

1.6

1.3

1.4

2.2

-0.2

-0.1

USA

1.8

2.3

2.0

3.0

-0.1

0.1

However,

a

broad

set

of indicators on

global

industrial

Japan

-0.6

2.0

1.2

0.7

0.0

-0.4

Euro Area

1.4

-0.4

-0.2

1.0

-0.3

-0.1

production

and trade suggests that

global

growth

did not

Emerging Markets

6.3

5.1

5.5

5.9

-0.1

0.0

China

9.3

7.8

8.2

8.5

0.0

0.0

strengthen further in Q4.

India

7.9

4.5

5.9

6.4

-0.1

0.0

Sub-Sahan Africa

5.3

4.8

5.8

5.7

0.0

0.1

South Africa

3.5

2.3

2.8

4.1

-0.2

0.3

Ghana*

14.4

7.1

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Memorandum

Going forward, the IMF and other global forecasters see global

World Trade Volume (G&S)

5.9

2.8

3.8

5.5

-0.7

-0.3

Consumer Prices

growth strengthening gradually through 2013, averaging 3.5

Advanced Economies

2.7

2.0

1.6

1.8

0.0

0.0

EM&D Economies

7.2

6.1

6.1

5.5

0.3

0.2

percent on

an annual

basis,

a moderate

uptick from 3.2

Source: IMF, WEO Jan 2013 Update

* Source:

GSS

percent in 2012, but 0.1 percent lower than projected in the October 2012 WEO.

A further strengthening to 4.1 percent is projected for 2014, to be driven by solid growth in emerging market and developing economies aided by relatively strong fundamentals.

1.1 Global inflation

A consequence of the weaker global economy has been the dissipation of inflationary pressures worldwide with most central banks commenting on the expected lack of price pressures in 2013.

Broadly, inflation has moderated globally, with consumer prices rising at an annualized rate of 3.9 percent at the end of 2012. Headline inflation was more stable in advanced economies but dropped in developing economies. Despite being extremely vulnerable to weather conditions and related supply disruptions; inflation moderated across most Sub-Saharan African countries in 2012.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 1 of 9

Global consumer price inflation is projected to pick up gradually as global demand strengthens. Weak growth will however keep inflation pressures subdued to around 3-4 percent globally and 6.3 percent in developing countries. Inflation in advanced economies is projected to gradually increase to around 2.5-3 percent by the end of Q1 and remain broadly stable at that level throughout 2013.

1.2 Global financial stability

Conditions in global financial markets have improved significantly since July 2012 and several market risk indicators have fallen back to levels last seen in early 2010, that is, before concerns about Euro area fiscal sustainability took the fore.

The improvement reflects the cumulative effect of policies taken to resolve the EU crisis. These include:

  • National and EU-wide measures to improve fiscal sustainability in the euro zone.
  • ECB's willingness to defend the Euro; launch of the bond-buying program; and the German Constitutional Court favourable ruling on the European Stability Mechanism have all combined to lower the risk of an acute European crisis.
  • At the international level, the decision by the Fed, ECB and BOJ to engage in further rounds of quantitative easing have all contributed to improved global market sentiments.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 2 of 9

1.3 Survey of Monetary Policy Stance of Selected Central Banks

Monetary policy easing dominated decisions made by central banks during 2012. This followed intensified efforts to stimulate growth through policy rate cuts and liquidity injections to strengthen the economic recovery process especially in advanced economies.

A survey of central banks indicated that 53.4 percent of them eased policy stance by cutting interest rates while 12.5 percent raised interest rates. Policy rate cuts were also complemented with liquidity injections by major economies where near zero interest rates prevented further cuts.

By the close of 2012, nominal monetary policy rates worldwide had fallen below levels in 2009 when the financial crisis was at its worst.

1.3.1 Interest/Policy Rate decisions

The period between the November 2012 Bank of Ghana MPC meeting and the February 2013 MPC witnessed 116 interest rate decisions from central banks around the world. Of those decisions, only 5 hiked the policy rates, while 30 reviewed rates downward and the majority of 81 stayed put.

Of the policy rate decisions that have been taken so far in 2013, 25.5 percent eased policy rates, with only

2 percent hiking rates. The other 72.5 percent that maintained policy rates were from all three economic

groupings - Advanced, Emerging Market and Developing countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa. The decision

Policy Rate Decisions by Economy Groups

to stay put or implement other policy measures

was driven more by uncertainty surrounding

(17 Nov. 2012 - 09 Feb. 2013)

Ease

3

23

4

global

growth

than

by

uncertainties

about

Decision

financial

markets

as

these

have

eased

Stay Put

15

52

14

considerably.

Hike

0 4

1

The spate

of easing

formed another aspect of

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

80

90

the major monetary push which began in the G-

Economy Group

AEs

EM&DEs

SSA

7 countries in mid-2012 (ECB's OMT, Fed's QE3,

and BoJ's APP)1, and currently rippling through

the emerging world in the form of stronger capital inflows, pressure for currency appreciation, and local

currency rate cuts.

Outlook

Monetary policy rates are expected to decline further in the first quarter of 2013 as inflation continues to drop. But the cycle of policy easing is expected to bottom out as the year progresses.

Given the weak economic outlook, policy rates in advanced countries are expected to remain low while central banks continue with unconventional policies throughout 2013-2014.

1 Outright Monetary Transactions by ECB, third round of Quantitative Easing by the Fed and BoJ's Asset Purchase Program)

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 3 of 9

1.4 Commodities markets

In the commodities market, 2013 may be a year of two halves. The first half is projected to go through a bullish performance fuelled by a rebound in global activity led by China and the US, and a weaker US dollar due to continued Fed easing.

In contrast, the second half year could see some stabilisation and even price declines in some instances. These will be influenced mainly by the looming Fed exit from quantitative easing and improving supply prospects in the energy sector, which may weigh down prices.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMMODITIES MARKET

Mkt Close

Change (%)

Period

Average

Commodity

Unit

(31 Jan)

2011

2012

2013:Q1

2013:Q2

2013:Q3

2013:Q4

m/m

Ytd

y/y

a

a

f*

f*

f*

f*

Crude Oil

Brent (nr future)

USD/bbl

113.44

2.5

2.5

2.2

112.09

112.04

116.00

118.00

115.00

112.00

Precious metals

Gold (spot)

USD/oz

1,668.97

0.3

0.3

-3.4

1,600.03

1,669.05

1,700.00

1,750.00

1,725.00

1,700.00

Softs

Cocoa (CSCE)

USD/tonne

2,187

-3.5

-3.5

-7.7

2,862

2,333

2,500

2,600

2,700

2,800

*2013 forecasts from Bloomberg, SCB Global Research and Danske Research

1.4.1 Oil

The average weekly price of the benchmark Brent crude over the period January to December 2012 was $111.94 per barrel, a slight increase from the average price of

$110.70 per barrel over the corresponding period in 2011.

Developments in the price of Brent crude:

150

(Jan-Dec 2011 & 2012, Jan-2013)

140

130

In January 2013, crude oil recorded a growth of 2.5 percent to

120

Jan-2013

Jan-Dec' 11

$113.44 per barrel, which represented a year-on-year increase

bbl.

110

$ per

of 2.2 percent.

100

90

Jan-Dec 2012

1.4.2 Cocoa

80

70

05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21

- -

-- - -

-

- - - 28--

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - --

- -

03

15 22 06

27 17

In the near term, cocoa prices are expected to be supported by

30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801

29

2013

10

24 01 08 2215

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct

Nov Dec

a smaller crop harvest in Côte d'Ivoire and improved chocolate

consumption, especially in emerging market economies. However, concerns about demand in Europe - the world's largest consumer of cocoa - amid the euro zone debt crisis add to negative sentiments which could depress prices.

In Ghana, the 2011/2012 light crop season ended in early June with cumulative purchases of 80,504 tonnes. The 2012/2013 main crop season commenced on 18 October 2012 and the first fifteen weeks' purchases turned in 559,907 tonnes, which was 11.5 percent lower, compared with the first fifteen weeks of the 2011/2012 main season.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 4 of 9

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Ghana: Cumulative Cocoa Purchases (tonnes)

Season

Crop Year

Change

2011/12

2012/13

(%)

MAIN

Actual (15 weeks)

632,991

559,907

-11.5

Act./Proj. for season

798,735

740,000

-7.4

Share (%)

79.2

75.7

Price developments

During the last quarter of 2012, the London International Financial Futures Exchange (LIFFE) weekly price

development of

cocoa witnessed

significant fluctuations

but, in

Developments in LIFFE cocoa prices:

trend, declined by 9.8 percent to end the year at £1,458.00. The

2,600

(Jan-Dec 2011 & 2012, Jan-2013)

end-2012 price

represented a

year-on-year increase

of 3.0

2,400

percent.

2,200

Jan-Dec' 11

In terms of the Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa Exchange (CSCE) US$ price however, the end-2012 cocoa price was $2,267.00 per metric tonne and represented a growth of 1.9 percent in year-on- year terms. However, in January 2013, the price declined by 3.5 percent.

GBP / Tonne

2,000

1,800

1,600

Jan-Dec 2012

1,400

Jan-2013

1,200

05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 9- 16 23 30 07 14 21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

-

03

- - 28--

- -

---- - -

15 22 06 13

17 24

30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 01 08

29

2720

10

01 08 2215

Jan

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

1.4.3 Gold

Following the announcement of additional quantitative easing (QE3) by the Fed in September, sentiments

turned bullish towards gold which was in line with expectations that the short-term gold price losses in Q3

were due to market correction.

Developments in the price of Gold:

2,200

(Jan-Dec 2011 & 2012, Jan-2013)

2,100

The view that developed market monetary policy will remain

2,000

1,900

exceptionally loose in 2013 could sustain demand for real assets

f/oz

1,800

1,700

Jan-Dec 2012

$ per

and hold up gold prices.

1,600

Jan-2013

1,500

Jan-Dec'11

1,400

1,300

Price developments

1,200

07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14

- -

13062922150801251811042720130630231609022316090226191205 31241710032720 -----

- - 21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

-

03

- - - 28-

15 22 06 13 27 17 24

30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 01 08

29

20

10

01 08 15 22

From a near peak of $1,770.26 at the start of October 2012, the

price of gold trended downwards to $1,664.23 per fine ounce at the end of 2012. The end-December price however represented a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent. The average weekly price over the January- December period was $1,666.98 per fine ounce, compared with $1,573.91 per fine ounce over the corresponding period in 2011. In January 2013, the price of gold increased by 0.3 percent.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 5 of 9

1.5 Currency Markets

The US dollar weakened in the last quarter of 2012 as a result of the Fed's quantitative easing. With BOJ's adoption of open-ended monetary easing in reaction to the Fed's action, worries about global currency wars have resurfaced.

There is the suspicion that the unconventional monetary policies of the US, UK and Japan are designed to drive down exchange rates in order to indulge in "beggar thy neighbour" policies, that is, to improve competitiveness by reducing nominal exchange rate while keeping inflation unchanged.

MOVEMENTS OF SELECTED CURRENCIES AGAINST THE US DOLLAR (%)

Pt-to-pt. (%)

Advanced Economies

Emerging Market & Ghana

Euro

Pound

Yen

Yuan

Rupee

Rand

Gh. Cedi

Euro zone

UK

Japan

China

India

S. Africa

Ghana

2011

Jan

1.0

1.2

0.7

0.8

-0.8

-1.7

-1.9

Feb

2.2

2.1

0.1

0.3

0.1

-3.4

0.3

Mar

2.7

0.2

1.1

0.2

1.0

4.1

-0.4

Apr

3.1

1.3

-1.9

0.6

1.3

2.6

0.4

May

-0.8

-0.1

2.6

0.5

-1.2

-1.9

-0.4

Jun

0.4

-0.8

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.9

-0.2

Jul

-0.9

-0.4

1.5

0.3

0.9

0.0

-0.1

Aug

0.4

1.2

2.9

0.9

-2.1

-4.4

-0.4

Sep

-4.1

-3.6

0.2

0.2

-4.8

-6.1

-0.7

Oct

-0.1

-0.0

0.2

0.3

-3.1

-5.0

-0.7

Nov

-1.3

0.2

-1.2

0.2

-3.0

-2.5

-0.6

Dec

-2.9

-1.3

-0.3

0.1

-3.2

-0.4

-0.6

Jan-Dec (Cum)

-0.6

-0.2

7.0

4.7

-13.9

-16.8

-5.0

2012

Jan

-2.0

-0.4

1.1

0.5

2.7

2.4

-5.9

Feb

2.6

1.9

-2.0

0.3

3.7

4.8

-1.6

Mar

-0.2

0.1

-4.8

-0.2

-2.3

0.4

-0.9

Apr

-0.3

1.2

1.5

0.1

-2.6

-2.9

-0.8

May

-2.8

-0.5

1.9

-0.3

-4.7

-3.9

-5.9

Jun

-2.0

-2.3

0.5

-0.6

-3.0

-2.8

-3.4

Jul

-2.1

0.2

0.5

-0.1

1.0

1.6

-0.6

Aug

1.1

0.9

0.3

0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

Sep

3.9

2.5

0.7

0.6

2.0

0.1

0.1

Oct

0.7

-0.3

-1.1

0.9

2.5

-4.4

0.5

Nov

-1.0

-0.7

-2.6

0.5

-3.2

-1.9

0.0

Dec

2.1

1.1

-3.1

0.0

0.3

2.3

-0.1

Jan-Dec (Cum)

-0.3

3.6

-7.0

1.9

-4.1

-4.8

-17.5

2013

Jan

1.5

-1.2

-6.1

0.2

0.8

-2.1

-0.3

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 6 of 9

Section II: External sector developments 1.6 Local foreign exchange market

1.6.1 Nominal performance of the Ghana cedi - Bilateral and Effective

Developments in the nominal bilateral exchange rates of the cedi against the three core currencies - the US dollar, the pound sterling and the euro - show that in 2012, the cedi cumulatively depreciated by 17.5, 17.6 and 15.1 percent against the US dollar, the pound and the euro respectively.

In January 2013, the cedi depreciated by 0.3 and 2.8 percent against the dollar and euro respectively but appreciated by 2.1 percent against the pound.

BILATERAL MOVEMENTS OF THE CEDI AGAINST CORE CURRENCIES

Month

Gh¢/$

Gh¢/£

Gh¢/€

Monthly Change (%)

Year-on-year change (%)

$/Gh¢

£/Gh¢

€/Gh¢

$/Gh¢

£/Gh¢

€/Gh¢

2011

Jan-11

1.5024

2.3473

2.0485

-1.9

-4.0

-5.1

-5.0

-1.6

-2.2

Feb-11

1.4975

2.4048

2.0631

0.3

-2.4

-0.7

-4.7

-9.2

-6.3

Mar-11

1.5031

2.4419

2.1643

-0.4

-1.5

-4.7

-5.7

-12.8

-11.4

Apr-11

1.4971

2.4771

2.2213

0.4

-1.4

-2.6

-5.4

-12.9

-15.6

May-11

1.5028

2.4356

2.1589

-0.4

1.7

2.9

-5.4

-16.1

-19.1

Jun-11

1.5054

2.4064

2.1523

-0.2

1.2

0.3

-5.2

-12.8

-18.8

Jul-11

1.5062

2.4514

2.1508

-0.1

-1.8

0.1

-4.6

-8.9

-13.8

Aug-11

1.5121

2.4841

2.1832

-0.4

-1.3

-1.5

-5.4

-11.4

-17.2

Sep-11

1.5225

2.4383

2.1343

-0.7

1.9

2.3

-6.3

-8.1

-8.8

Oct-11

1.5329

2.5012

2.1911

-0.7

-2.5

-2.6

-6.7

-9.8

-10.0

Nov-11

1.5414

2.5035

2.1889

-0.6

-0.1

0.1

-6.8

-12.5

-13.8

Dec-11

1.5506

2.5180

2.1034

-0.6

-0.6

4.1

-5.0

-10.5

-7.6

Cum. Change

(%) Jan-Dec

-5.0

-10.5

-7.6

2012

Jan-12

1.6475

2.6233

2.1781

-5.9

-4.0

-3.4

-8.8

-10.5

-6.0

Feb-12

1.6735

2.6764

2.2736

-1.6

-2.0

-4.2

-10.5

-10.1

-9.3

Mar-12

1.6888

2.7646

2.3025

-0.9

-3.2

-1.3

-11.0

-11.7

-6.0

Apr-12

1.7030

2.8846

2.3916

-0.8

-4.2

-3.7

-12.1

-14.1

-7.1

May-12

1.8103

2.9178

2.3814

-5.9

-1.1

0.4

-17.0

-16.5

-9.3

Jun-12

1.8735

3.0202

2.4121

-3.4

-3.4

-1.3

-19.6

-20.3

-10.8

Jul-12

1.8846

2.9909

2.3840

-0.6

1.0

1.2

-20.1

-18.0

-9.8

Aug-12

1.8907

3.0450

2.4191

-0.3

-1.8

-1.5

-20.0

-18.4

-9.8

Sep-12

1.8887

3.0411

2.4501

0.1

0.1

-1.3

-19.4

-19.8

-12.9

Oct-12

1.8803

3.0313

2.4265

0.4

0.3

1.0

-18.5

-17.5

-9.7

Nov-12

1.8785

2.9989

2.4467

0.1

1.1

-0.8

-17.9

-16.5

-10.5

Dec-12

1.8806

3.0574

2.4769

-0.1

-1.9

-1.2

-17.5

-17.6

-15.1

Cum. Change

(%) Jan-Dec

-17.5

-17.6

-15.1

2013

Feb-13

1.8857

2.9954

2.5494

-0.3

2.1

-2.8

-12.6

-12.4

-14.6

Nominal Effective Exchange Rates (NEERs)

Trade Weighted Index (TWI)

The major (or core) Trade Weighted Index (TWI) is an index measure of nominal terms, of the cedi relative to the currencies of Ghana's top three euro, the pound and the dollar. It is thus a nominal effective index.

the value (January 2002=100), in trading currencies combined - the

60.0

Core TWI

80.0

55.0

(Jan. 2008-Jan. 2013)

75.0

50.0

70.0

65.0

45.0

60.0

40.0

TWI

3-Mth MA

55.0

35.0

50.0

30.0

45.0

40.0

25.0

35.0

20.0

30.0

-08-08-08-08-08-08-09-09-09-09-09-09-10-10-10-10-10-10-11-11-11-11-11-11-12-12-12-12-12-12-13

Jan

Jul

Jan

Jul

Jan

Jul Sep Jan

Jul Sep

Jan

Jul Sep

Jan

Mar May

Sep Nov

Mar May

Sep Nov

Mar May

Nov

Mar May

Nov

Mar May

Nov

Core FXTWI

(Jan. 2008-Jan. 2013)

FXTWI

3-Mth MA

-08-08-08-08-08-08-09-09-09-09-09-09-10-10-10-10-10-10-11-11-11-11-11-11-12-12-12-12-12-12-13

Jan

Jul

Jul

Jul

Jul

Jul

Sep Jan

Sep Jan

Sep Jan

Sep Jan

Sep Jan

Mar May

Nov Mar May

Nov Mar May

Nov Mar May

Nov Mar May

Nov

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 7 of 9

Between December 2012 and January 2013, the cedi depreciated by 0.1 percentage points in trade- weighted terms. This compares with a depreciation of 1.6 percentage points over the same period in 2012.

Foreign Exchange Transactions Weighted Index (FXTWI)

Like the TWI, the FXTWI is nominal and effective, the difference being that while the TWI uses total merchandise trade (i.e. imports plus exports) as weights, the FXTWI uses the value of total foreign exchange transactions (i.e. purchases and sales) in the three core currencies as weights.

The FXTWI also shows that in January 2013, the cedi depreciated in FX transactions-weighted terms by 0.1 of a percentage point as compared with a depreciation of 3.3 percentage points in January 2012. The January 2012 value of the index of 37.54 was 0.05 percentage points below the quarterly trend value.

Nominal TWI and FXTWI (Dec.11-Jan.12 & Dec.12 - Jan.13)

2011

2012

Dec-11

Jan-12 Change (%)

Dec-12

Jan-13

Change (%)

TWI

35.84

34.20

-1.6

29.34

29.21

-0.1

FXTWI

46.59

43.29

-3.3

37.66

37.54

-0.1

1.6.2 Real exchange rate developments

Over the January - December 2012 period, the cedi's real exchange rate showed a cumulative depreciation of 16.0, 18.7 and 11.1 percent against the US dollar, the sterling and the euro respectively.

Comparatively, for the corresponding period in 2011, the cedi's real exchange rate appreciated by 0.3 and

1.0 percent against the dollar and the euro respectively, but depreciated by 0.9 percent against the pound sterling.

Real Bilateral

Exchange Rate Developments

Month

RERI (Jan.02=100)

MONTHLY CHANGE (%)

CUMULATIVE (%)

EUR

GBP

USD

EUR

GBP

USD

EUR

GBP

USD

2006

95.3

102.2

138.9

-3.6

-6.0

8.7

2007

89.9

104.4

143.1

-5.4

2.3

4.2

2008

90.1

129.6

134.8

0.2

25.2

-8.4

2009

81.5

114.0

129.6

-8.5

-15.6

-5.2

2010

92.5

120.3

134.4

11.0

6.3

4.8

2011

Jan-11

91.7

118.3

133.4

-0.8

-2.0

-1.0

Feb-11

92.4

117.9

136.4

0.6

-0.4

3.0

Mar-11

90.0

118.4

136.7

-2.4

0.4

0.3

-2.6

-1.9

2.3

Apr-11

88.3

117.7

138.4

-1.7

-0.7

1.7

May-11

90.0

119.5

139.8

1.7

1.8

1.4

Jun-11

91.0

121.8

141.4

1.0

2.4

1.7

-1.5

1.5

7.0

Jul-11

92.9

122.7

142.6

1.9

0.8

1.1

Aug-11

91.3

119.5

140.9

-1.6

-3.2

-1.7

Sep-11

91.9

121.1

136.3

0.6

1.6

-4.6

-0.7

0.8

1.9

Oct-11

89.6

119.0

134.3

-2.3

-2.1

-2.0

Nov-11

90.3

117.8

133.2

0.8

-1.1

-1.1

Dec-11

93.5

119.4

134.6

3.2

1.5

1.5

1.0

-0.9

0.3

2012

Jan-12

91.8

115.3

128.5

0.8

-1.1

-1.1

Feb-12

90.2

113.1

128.8

3.2

1.5

1.5

Mar-12

90.1

113.1

128.9

-1.8

-4.0

-6.1

-3.5

-6.2

-5.7

Apr-12

90.7

112.1

129.7

-1.6

-2.2

0.3

May-12

89.4

108.3

124.7

-0.1

-0.0

0.1

Jun-12

89.8

109.1

122.2

0.6

-1.0

0.8

-3.8

-10.3

-12.4

Jul-12

92.3

108.4

123.0

-1.2

-3.8

-5.0

Aug-12

90.1

106.1

121.3

0.4

0.8

-2.5

Sep-12

84.3

102.2

118.2

2.5

-0.6

0.8

-9.3

-17.2

-16.4

Oct-12

82.4

101.3

117.3

-2.2

-2.4

-1.7

Nov-12

83.7

101.9

116.9

-5.9

-3.9

-3.1

Dec-12

82.4

100.7

118.7

-1.8

-0.9

-0.9

-11.1

-18.7

-16.0

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 8 of 9

0 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 3
1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
- - - -l - - - -l - -
t n r t n r t n c a p u c a p u c a
O J A J O J A J O J
6 6 6 6 7 7
0 0 0 0 0 0
- - -l - - -
n r t n r a p u c a p
J A J O J A
7 7 8 8 8 8 9 9 9 9 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 -l - - - -l - - - -l - - - -l
t n r t n r t n r
u c a p u c a p u c a p u
J O J A J O J A J O J A J
2 ,5 0 0.0 0
2 ,0 0 0.0 0
1 ,5 0 0.0 0
1 ,0 0 0.0 0
5 0 0.0 0
G I R
4 ,0 0 0.0 0
3 ,5 0 0.0 0
3 ,0 0 0.0 0
4 ,5 0 0.0 0
G I R a n d N I R
( J a n ,2 0 0 5- J a n , 2 0 1 3)
5 ,0 0 0.0 0

1.7 Inward transfers

Private inward transfers - received by NGOs, embassies, service providers, individuals etc. - through the banks for January to December 2012 amounted to $18.7 billion, which indicates an annual growth of 4.9 percent over transfers through banks in January to December 2011.

Of the total transfers in 2012, $1.77 billion (or 9.48%) accrued to individuals, compared with $1.92 billion (or 10.58%) in 2011, representing a decline of 7.8 percent from the 2011 level.

INWARD TRANSFERS THRO' BANKS

Jan -Dec, 2007 - 2012

($'million)

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

JAN-DEC

2007

1,516.82

1,651.78

3,685.14

2,120.49

8,974.23

2008

2,132.26

2,151.12

2,211.97

2,252.97

8,748.32

2009

1,976.59

2,249.49

2,518.79

2,723.98

9,468.84

2010

2,500.96

3,028.50

2,964.19

3,958.00

12,451.65

2011

4,219.96

4,369.92

4,416.66

4,838.31

17,844.86

2012

4,505.74

4,400.38

4,465.85

5,343.70

18,715.67

Change ($'m)

2007-8

615.44

499.34

-1473.17

132.48

-225.91

2008-9

-155.67

98.37

306.82

471.01

720.52

2009-10

524.37

779.02

445.40

1234.02

2982.81

2010-11

1719.01

1341.42

1452.47

880.32

5393.21

2011-12

285.78

30.46

49.18

505.39

870.81

Change (%)

2007-8

40.6

30.2

-40.0

6.2

-2.5

2008-9

-7.3

4.6

13.9

20.9

8.2

2009-10

26.5

34.6

17.7

45.3

31.5

2010-11

68.7

44.3

49.0

22.2

43.3

2011-12

6.8

0.7

1.1

10.4

4.9

Transfers to Individuals

2,500.0

(Jan-Dec 2005 - 2012)

35

2,000.0

30

25

1,500.0

20

$'mill.

1,000.0

15Share(%)

500.0

10

5

-

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

-

2012

Level ($'m) 1,384.0

1,449.8

1,660.3

1,678.6

1,574.1

239.7

1,923.2

1,773.7

Share(%)

29.3

25.1

24.1

19.2

16.6

15.1

10.78

9.48

1.8 Gross and Net International Reserves

In 2012:Q1, the Gross International Reserves (GIR) of Bank of Ghana declined by 13.8 percent from the December 2011 peak of $5.38 billion to $4.6 billion. Developments in the Net International

Reserves (NIR) followed a similar pattern,

declining by 28.3 percent in the first quarter to

$3.18 billion in March 2012. In the second

quarter, the GIR again declined by 11.7 percent

to end June at $4.1 billion, while the NIR

declined by 22.3 percent to $2.5 billion. The GIR and NIR, however, recovered from the fourth

quarter to end 2012 at $5.3 billion, equivalent to 3 months import cover.

BOG Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.1/2013

Page 9 of 9

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:09:07 UTC
