World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – February 2013

WEO & External Sector Developments

Volume 1: No.1/2013 February 2013

Section I: World Economic Outlook 1.0 Global GDP growth

Global economic conditions improved modestly in the second half of 2012 with global growth increasing to about 3 percent in the third quarter, according to the IMF's January 2013 World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Overview of World Economic Outlook The growth outturn was driven by emerging market (%, year-over-year),2011-2014F Real GDP Growth economies, where activity picked up broadly as expected and Realised Forecasts Diff. from Oct 2012 Economy/Region 2011 2012 2013 2014 2013 2014 World Output 3.9 3.2 3.5 4.1 -0.1 -0.1 the United States, where growth surprised on the upside. Advanced economies 1.6 1.3 1.4 2.2 -0.2 -0.1 USA 1.8 2.3 2.0 3.0 -0.1 0.1 However, a broad set of indicators on global industrial Japan -0.6 2.0 1.2 0.7 0.0 -0.4 Euro Area 1.4 -0.4 -0.2 1.0 -0.3 -0.1 production and trade suggests that global growth did not Emerging Markets 6.3 5.1 5.5 5.9 -0.1 0.0 China 9.3 7.8 8.2 8.5 0.0 0.0 strengthen further in Q4. India 7.9 4.5 5.9 6.4 -0.1 0.0 Sub-Sahan Africa 5.3 4.8 5.8 5.7 0.0 0.1 South Africa 3.5 2.3 2.8 4.1 -0.2 0.3 Ghana* 14.4 7.1 N/A N/A N/A N/A Memorandum Going forward, the IMF and other global forecasters see global World Trade Volume (G&S) 5.9 2.8 3.8 5.5 -0.7 -0.3 Consumer Prices growth strengthening gradually through 2013, averaging 3.5 Advanced Economies 2.7 2.0 1.6 1.8 0.0 0.0 EM&D Economies 7.2 6.1 6.1 5.5 0.3 0.2 percent on an annual basis, a moderate uptick from 3.2 Source: IMF, WEO Jan 2013 Update * Source: GSS

percent in 2012, but 0.1 percent lower than projected in the October 2012 WEO.

A further strengthening to 4.1 percent is projected for 2014, to be driven by solid growth in emerging market and developing economies aided by relatively strong fundamentals.

1.1 Global inflation

A consequence of the weaker global economy has been the dissipation of inflationary pressures worldwide with most central banks commenting on the expected lack of price pressures in 2013.

Broadly, inflation has moderated globally, with consumer prices rising at an annualized rate of 3.9 percent at the end of 2012. Headline inflation was more stable in advanced economies but dropped in developing economies. Despite being extremely vulnerable to weather conditions and related supply disruptions; inflation moderated across most Sub-Saharan African countries in 2012.