Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – September 2012

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

F

G

K

O

H

N

A

B

A

N

A

E

S

7

5

T. 19

Bank of Ghana

Monetary Policy Report

World Economic Outlook and External

Sector Developments

Volume 1: No.4/2012

September 2012

Section I: World Economic Outlook

1.0 Global GDP growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its world growth forecast for the second time this year to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent in April 2012. In the July update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF noted that global growth surprised on the upside in the first quarter partly due to temporary factors. Among them were easing financial conditions, recovered confidence in response to the European Central Bank's LTRO and stronger-than-expected domestic demand in Japan. The second quarter however marked a sharp slowing in global activity, starting off Q32012 on a worrying note.

Overview of World Economic Outlook

(%, year-over-year),2010-2013F

Real GDP Growth

Realised

Forecasts

Diff. from

Apr 2012

Economy/Region

2010

2011

2012

2013

2012

2013

World Output

5.3

3.9

3.5

3.9

-0.1

-0.2

Advanced economies

3.2

1.6

1.4

1.9

0.0

-0.2

USA

3.0

1.7

2.0

2.3

-0.1

-0.1

Japan

4.4

-0.7

2.4

1.5

0.4

-0.2

Euro Area

1.9

1.5

-0.3

0.7

0.0

-0.2

Emerging Markets

7.5

6.2

5.6

5.9

-0.1

-0.2

China

10.4

9.2

8.0

8.5

-0.2

-0.3

India

10.8

7.1

6.1

6.5

-0.7

-0.7

Sub-Sahan Africa

5.3

5.2

5.4

5.3

-0.1

0.0

South Africa

5.3

5.2

5.4

5.3

-0.1

-0.1

Ghana*

8.0

14.4

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Source: IMF, WEO July 2012 Update

* Source: GSS

Outlook

Overall, global growth is projected to moderate to 3.5 percent in 2012 and 3.9 percent in 2013; some respective 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points lower than forecast in the April 2012 WEO.

The IMF also projects weaker growth through much of the second half of the year (2012:H2) in both advanced and key emerging market economies. Factors that argue for rather weak growth

in 2012:H2 include the Euro area crisis, US fiscal cliff, possible food price increases arising from the drought in the US, and expected weaker stimuli from emerging market economies especially China.

Growth in advanced economies is projected to expand by 1.4 percent in 2012 and 1.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2013 relative to the April 2012 WEO.

Growth in emerging and developing economies will moderate to 5.6 percent in 2012 before picking up to 5.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

In Sub-SaharanAfrica, growth is expected to remain robust in 2012-13, aided by the region's relative insulation from external financial shocks. Moreover, revisions to the growth outlook since the April 2012 WEO have been modest.

1.1 Global inflation

Global consumer price inflation is projected to ease as demand softens and commodity prices recede. Overall, global headline inflation is expected to slip from 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011 to 3-3.5 percent in 2012-13.

With disinflationary pressures set to persist in advanced economies due to spare capacity, headline inflation in the euro area is expected to reach the ECB's target of slightly below 2 percent by 2013:Q1. From 3 percent in December 2011, inflation in the United States has declined steadily to 1.4 percent in July 2012 although higher food prices pose an upward risk.

In most sub-SaharanAfrican countries, inflation has moderated this year. Oil prices, which drove inflation higher in 2011, are now having less of an impact, and improved rains in East Africa have boosted harvests, helping push down food prices across the region.

1.2 Global financial stability

The July 2012 IMF and the World Bank reports indicated that the Euro Area crisis has intensified introducing severe downside risks to the outlook for global financial stability.

Global financial market tensions jumped up again in May, sparked by fiscal slippages, banking downgrades, and political uncertainty across the euro area. The renewed market nervousness has caused the measures of financial market tension, such as Credit Default Swap (CDS) rates to

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 2

rise closely to the peak levels experienced in the last quarter of 2011. Other financial market indicators have also deteriorated.

Currently, the possibility that the euro area crisis will escalate further remains the major (though not the only) downside risk to global financial markets stability. The US fiscal cliff (the convergence of tax cuts expiring and automatic spending cuts kicking in at year-end) represents another serious risk. According to IMF, if no policy action is taken, the fiscal cliff could result in a fiscal tightening equivalent to more than 4 percent of GDP. Growth momentum has also slowed in various emerging market economies - notably Brazil, China, and India - reflecting weaker external demand and effects of earlier policy tightening.

1.3 Survey of Monetary Policy Stance of Selected Central Banks

Amid a weakening of global growth, central banks continued to ease policy in the emerging countries. In the advanced economies, however, there is increased concern about the effectiveness of easing measures amid an impaired transmission mechanism. Across Africa, central bank's policies are more varied.

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 3

Interest/Policy Rate decisions

The period since the last MPC to date (11 June - 1 September 2012) saw eighty-six (86) interest rate decisions from central banks around the world. Of those decisions, only three (3) hiked policy rates while twenty-two (22) reviewed rates downward with the sixty-one (61) majority staying put.

Almost all central banks that eased or maintained the monetary policy stance made reference to the downside risks posed by the Euro zone crisis and its (possible) contagion to financial markets.

Policy Rate Decisions by Economy Groups

(11 Jun. - 01 Sep. 2012)

Ease

2

15

5

Decision

Stay Put

17

41

3

Hike

0 3 0

0

10

20

30

40

50

60

70

Economy Group

AEs

EM&DEs

SSA

Measures other than movement in policy rate

  • The Bank of England expanded its asset purchasing program;
  • Bank of Japan announced 5 trillion yen of expansion to its QE programme (or LSAP);
  • Jordan's central bank reduced bank loan rates; and
  • People's Bank of China stepped up liquidity operations.

1.4 Commodities markets Despite the mixed macroeconomic headlines dominating markets, the agricultural complex has remained resilient. Persistent adverse weather and bullish reports have kept prices elevated in recent weeks.

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 4

Outlook

Commodity price movements will remain challenging in the coming months as macroeconomic headwinds persist. In particular, weak growth in developed countries, lingering euro zone crisis risks and weakening growth in China will keep both fundamental and investment demand for commodities in check.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMMODITIES MARKET

Mkt Close

Change (%)

Period

Average

Commodity

Unit

(28 Aug)

2010

2011

2012:Q1

2012:Q2

2012:Q3

2012:Q4

m/m

Ytd

y/y

a

a

a

a

f*

f*

Crude Oil

Brent (nr future)

USD/bbl

115.83

9.8

6.7

4.1

80.40

112.47

118.08

110.16

95.00

90.00

Precious metals

Gold (spot)

USD/oz

1,665.96

3.2

5.0

-9.3

1,226.50

1,639.37

1,685.51

1,613.17

2,100.00

2,200.00

Softs

Cocoa (CSCE)

USD/tonne

2,441

5.3

15.0

-20.6

2,799

2,272

2,286

2,212

2,450

1,800

*2012 forecasts by SCB Global Research

1.4.1 Oil

Among major commodities, prices of crude oil declined the most in the second quarter. At about $86 a barrel, the current price of crude oil is some 25 percent below the mid-Marchhighs-given the combined effects of weaker global demand

prospects, easing concerns about geopolitical oil

Developments in the price of Brent crude:

150

(Jan-Dec 2011 & Jan-Aug 2012)

supply risks, and continued above-quota production

140

by the

Organization

of Petroleum

Exporting

130

Jan-Aug 2012

Countries

(OPEC) members. Renewed

geopolitical

120

per bbl.

concerns have however

kept oil prices volatile the

110

$

100

past weeks, with some firming up from the lows in

Jan-Dec' 11

90

June.

80

70

05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21

- -

Price developments

- - - -

-

- - - 28--

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- -

03

15 22 06

27 17

30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 01 08

29

2013

10

24 01 08 2215

From a low of $91.4 per barrel in the third week of

Jan Feb

Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

June, the price of the benchmark Brent crude recorded a steady growth 26.7 percent at the end of August. In year-on-year terms, the end-August 2012 price of $115.83 per barrel represented a growth of 4.1 percent.

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 5

1.4.2 Cocoa

Cocoa prices continue to be dampened by lower European demand and a bumper crop from Cote d'lvoire. Concerns about demand in Europe - the world's largest user of cocoa - amid the euro zone debt crisis add to negative sentiments to depress prices.

Ghana: Cumulative Cocoa Purchases (tonnes)

Season

Crop Year

Change

2010/11

2011/12

(%)

MAIN

Proj. for season

916,810

798,735

-12.9

Actual purchases

1,024,553

864,403

-15.6

Share (%)

111.8

108.2

LIGHT

Actual (8 weeks)

107,743

65,668

-39.1

Proj. for season

80,000

42,000

-47.5

Share (%)

134.7

156.4

Total Year

1,024,553

864,403

-15.6

In Ghana, the 2011/2012 main crop season ended with cumulative purchases of 864,403 tonnes, which was 15.6 percent lower than the last main crop year. The 2011/2012 light crop season purchases commenced on 27 July and cumulative purchases from then to the week ending 14 September (8 weeks) came in at 65,668 tonnes, which was 39.1 percent lower compared with the first eight weeks of the 2010/2011 light season.

Price developments

Over the period June-August 2012, the London International Financial Futures Exchange (LIFFE) weekly price development of cocoa witnessed significant fluctuations but, in trend, went up by

4.1 percent to £1,643 per metric tonne. The end-August price represented a year-on-year decline of 16.1 percent but a year-to-date growth of 17.3 percent.

In terms of the CSCE US$ price however, the end-August 2012 price was $2,441 per metric tonne and represented a weakening of 20.6 percent in year-on-year terms.

1.4.3 Gold

Prior to the US drought, deflation concerns had driven down the price of gold. Now, food price inflation due to rising grain prices is yet another opportunity and a reason to invest in gold.

$ per f/oz

2,200

2,100

2,000

1,900

1,800

1,700

1,600

1,500

Developments in the price of Gold: (Jan-Dec 2011 & Jan-Aug 2012)

Jan-Aug 2012

Jan-Dec'11

In addition, possible European stimulus and another likely round of QE3 in US are all significant tailwinds that will support the price of gold going forward. Central bank appetite for gold is strong on market trend higher.

1,400

1,300

1,200

05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 9- 16 23 30 07 14 21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - --

-

03

- - -28-

- --

- - - --

-

2215 1306 27 2417

30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801

29

20

10

01 08 2215

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

dips, and investment demand should

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 6

Price developments

Gold prices have traded within the $1,550 to $1,640 range since about late May to August but have trended up by 5 percent on the year to date. The average weekly price over the January- August period was $1,639.4 per fine ounce compared with $1,502.6 per fine ounce over the corresponding period in 2011.

The end-August price of $1,665.96 per ounce however represented a year-on-year decline of 9.3 percent.

1.5 Currencies Markets

The US dollar has strengthened against most currencies as the greenback benefits from safe- haven status.

MOVEMENTS OF SELECTED CURRENCIES AGAINST THE US DOLLAR (%)

Pt-to-pt. (%)

Advanced Economies

Emerging Market & Ghana

Euro

Pound

Yen

Yuan

Rupee

Rand

Gh. Cedi

Euro zone

UK

Japan

China

India

S. Africa

Ghana

2011

Jan

1.0

1.2

0.7

0.8

-0.8

-1.7

-1.9

Feb

2.2

2.1

0.1

0.3

0.1

-3.4

0.3

Mar

2.7

0.2

1.1

0.2

1.0

4.1

-0.4

Apr

3.1

1.3

-1.9

0.6

1.3

2.6

0.4

May

-0.8

-0.1

2.6

0.5

-1.2

-1.9

-0.4

Jun

0.4

-0.8

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.9

-0.2

Jul

-0.9

-0.4

1.5

0.3

0.9

0.0

-0.1

Aug

0.4

1.2

2.9

0.9

-2.1

-4.4

-0.4

Jan-Aug (Cum)

8.4

4.8

8.2

3.8

-0.6

-4.0

-2.5

2012

Jan

-2.0

-0.4

1.1

0.5

2.7

2.4

-5.9

Feb

2.6

1.9

-2.0

0.3

3.7

4.8

-1.6

Mar

-0.2

0.1

-4.8

-0.2

-2.3

0.4

-0.9

Apr

-0.3

1.2

1.5

0.1

-2.6

-2.9

-0.8

May

-2.8

-0.5

1.9

-0.3

-4.7

-3.9

-5.9

Jun

-2.0

-2.3

0.5

-0.6

-3.0

-2.8

-3.4

Jul

-2.1

0.2

0.5

-0.1

1.0

1.6

-0.6

Aug

1.1

0.9

0.3

0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

Jan-Aug (Cum)

-5.7

0.9

-1.2

-0.1

-5.6

-0.8

-18.0

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 7

Section II: External sector developments

1.6 Local foreign exchange market

1.6.1 Nominal performance of the Ghana cedi - Bilateral and Effective Bilateral movements

Developments in the nominal bilateral exchange rates of the cedi show that in the first eight months of 2012, the cedi depreciated cumulatively by 18, 17.3 and 13.1 percent against the US dollar, the pound and the euro respectively.

BILATERAL MOVEMENTS OF THE CEDI AGAINST CORE CURRENCIES

Month Gh¢/$ Gh¢/£ Gh¢/€ Monthly Change (%) Year-on-year change (%)

$/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢ $/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢

2011

Jan-11

1.5024

2.3473

2.0485

-1.9

-4.0

-5.1

-5.0

-1.6

-2.2

Feb-11

1.4975

2.4048

2.0631

0.3

-2.4

-0.7

-4.7

-9.2

-6.3

Mar-11

1.5031

2.4419

2.1643

-0.4

-1.5

-4.7

-5.7

-12.8

-11.4

Apr-11

1.4971

2.4771

2.2213

0.4

-1.4

-2.6

-5.4

-12.9

-15.6

May-11

1.5028

2.4356

2.1589

-0.4

1.7

2.9

-5.4

-16.1

-19.1

Jun-11

1.5054

2.4064

2.1523

-0.2

1.2

0.3

-5.2

-12.8

-18.8

Jul-11

1.5062

2.4514

2.1508

-0.1

-1.8

0.1

-4.6

-8.9

-13.8

Aug-11

1.5121

2.4841

2.1832

-0.4

-1.3

-1.5

-5.4

-11.4

-17.2

Cum. Change

(%) Jan-Aug

-2.5

-9.3

-11.0

2012

Jan-12

1.6475

2.6233

2.1781

-5.9

-4.0

-3.4

-8.8

-10.5

-6.0

Feb-12

1.6735

2.6764

2.2736

-1.6

-2.0

-4.2

-10.5

-10.1

-9.3

Mar-12

1.6888

2.7646

2.3025

-0.9

-3.2

-1.3

-11.0

-11.7

-6.0

Apr-12

1.7030

2.8846

2.3916

-0.8

-4.2

-3.7

-12.1

-14.1

-7.1

May-12

1.8103

2.9178

2.3814

-5.9

-1.1

0.4

-17.0

-16.5

-9.3

Jun-12

1.8735

3.0202

2.4121

-3.4

-3.4

-1.3

-19.6

-20.3

-10.8

Jul-12

1.8846

2.9909

2.3840

-0.6

1.0

1.2

-20.1

-18.0

-9.8

Aug-12

1.8907

3.0450

2.4191

-0.3

-1.8

-1.5

-20.0

-18.4

-9.8

Cum. Change

(%) Jan-Aug

-18.0

-17.3

-13.1

Nominal Effective Exchange Rates (NEERs)

Trade Weighted Index (TWI)

The major (or core) Trade Weighted Index (TWI) is an index measure of the value (January 2002=100), in nominal terms, of the cedi relative to the currencies of Ghana's top three trading currencies combined - the euro, the pound and the dollar. It is thus a nominal effective index.the January - August 2012 period, the cedi depreciated by 5.4 percentage points in trade-weighted terms. This compares with a depreciation of 3.2 percentage points over the same period in 2011. The August 2012 value of the index was 30.49 and was 0.16 of a percentage point below its quarterly trend represented by the 3-month moving average.

Core TWI for Cedi

(Jan. 2007-Aug. 2012)

60

55

50

Index

TWI

45

3-mth M.A.

40

35

30

-07

-07

-07-08

-08

-08

-09-09

-09-10-10

-10

-11-11-11-12-12

Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun

80

Core FXTWI

75

(Jan. 2007-Aug 2012)

70

65

60

3-Mth M.A.

FXTWI

55

50

45

40

35

30

-07

-07

-07

-08-08-08

-09-09-09-10-10-10-11-11-11

-12-12

Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 8

Foreign Exchange Transactions Weighted Index (FXTWI)

Like the TWI, the FXTWI is nominal and effective, the difference being that while the TWI uses total merchandise trade (i.e. imports plus exports) as weights, the FXTWI uses the value of total foreign exchange transactions (i.e. purchases and sales) in the three core currencies as weights.

The FXTWI also shows that over January - August 2012, the cedi depreciated in FX transactions- weighted terms by 8.9 percentage points as compared with a depreciation of 0.3 of a percentage point over the same period in 2011. The August 2012 value of the index of 37.7 was 0.05 percentage points below the quarterly trend value.

Nominal TWI and FXTWI (Jan-Aug, 2011 and 2012)

2011

2012

Dec-10

Aug-11

Change (%)

Dec-11

Aug-12

Change (%)

TWI

37.57

34.35

-3.2

35.84

30.49

-5.4

FXTWI

47.60

47.34

-0.3

46.59

37.66

-8.9

1.6.2 Real exchange rate developments

Over the January - July 2012 period, the cedi's real exchange rate showed a cumulative depreciation of 11.6, 10.9 and 1.2 percent against the US dollar, the sterling and the euro respectively.

Comparatively, for the corresponding period in 2011, the cedi's real exchange rate appreciated by 8.2, 2.4 and 0.3 percent against the dollar, sterling and euro respectively.

Real Bilateral Exchange Rate Developments

Month

RERI (Jan.02=100)

MONTHLY CHANGE (%)

CUMULATIVE (%)

EUR

GBP

USD

EUR

GBP

USD

EUR

GBP

USD

2006

95.3

102.2

138.9

-3.6

-6.0

8.7

2007

89.9

104.4

143.1

-5.4

2.3

4.2

2008

90.1

129.6

134.8

25.2

25.2

-8.4

2009

81.5

114.0

129.6

-8.5

-15.6

-5.2

2010

92.5

120.3

134.4

11.0

6.3

4.8

2011

Jan-11

91.7

118.3

133.4

-0.8

-2.0

-1.0

Feb-11

92.4

117.9

136.4

0.6

-0.4

3.0

Mar-11

90.0

118.4

136.7

-2.4

0.4

0.3

-2.6

-1.9

2.3

Apr-11

88.3

117.7

138.4

-1.7

-0.7

1.7

May-11

90.0

119.5

139.8

1.7

1.8

1.4

Jun-11

91.0

121.8

141.4

1.0

2.4

1.7

-1.5

1.5

7.0

Jul-11

92.9

122.7

142.6

1.9

0.8

1.1

0.3

2.4

8.2

2012

Jan-12

91.8

115.3

128.5

0.8

-1.1

-1.1

Feb-12

90.2

113.1

128.8

3.2

1.5

1.5

Mar-12

90.1

113.1

128.9

-1.8

-4.0

-6.1

-3.5

-6.2

-5.7

Apr-12

90.7

112.1

129.7

-1.6

-2.2

0.3

May-12

89.4

108.3

124.7

-0.1

-0.0

0.1

Jun-12

89.8

109.1

122.2

0.6

-1.0

0.8

-3.8

-10.3

-12.4

Jul-12

92.3

108.4

123.0

-1.2

-3.8

-5.0

-1.2

-10.9

-11.6

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 9

1.7 Inward transfers

Private inward transfers - received by NGOs, embassies, service providers, individuals etc.

  • through the banks for January to July 2012 amounted to $10.4 billion, which represents 4.1 percent increase over the transfers through banks in January to July 2011. Of the total transfers in the first seven months of 2012, US$1.1 billion accrued to individuals, recording a decline of 7.3 percent over the corresponding period in 2011.

INWARD TRANSFERS THRO' BANKS

Jan - Jul: 2008 - 2012

($'million)

Year

Q1

Q2

H1

Jul

Jan-Jul

2008

2,132.26

2,151.12

4,283.38

701.32

4,984.69

2009

1,976.59

2,249.49

4,226.08

815.81

5,041.88

2010

2,500.96

3,028.50

5,529.46

939.08

6,468.54

2011

4,219.96

4,369.92

8,589.89

1,377.78

9,967.67

2012

4,505.74

4,400.38

8,906.13

1,471.09

10,377.22

Change ($'m)

2008-9

-155.67

98.37

-57.30

114.49

57.19

2009-10

524.37

779.02

1303.38

123.27

1426.65

2010-11

1719.01

1341.42

3060.43

438.71

3499.14

2011-12

285.78

30.46

316.24

93.31

409.55

Change (%)

2008-9

-7.3

4.6

-1.3

16.3

1.1

2009-10

26.5

34.6

30.8

15.1

28.3

2010-11

68.7

44.3

55.3

46.7

54.1

2011-12

6.8

0.7

3.7

6.8

4.1

Transfers to Individuals

1,200

(Jan-Jul: 2005 - 2012)

35

1,000

30

800

25

(%)

$'mill.

20

600

Share

15

400

10

200

5

-

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

-

Level ($'m)

666.2

558.1

881.1

972.7

867.3

930.6

1,134.53

1,051.5

Share (%)

28.3

31.8

23.9

19.5

17.2

14.4

11.4

10.1

1.7 Gross and Net International Reserves

In 2012:Q1, the Gross International Reserves (GIR) of Bank of Ghana declined by 13.8 percent from the December 2011 peak of $5.4 billion to $4.6 billion in March 2012.

5,500.00

GIR and NIR

Developments in the Net International

5,000.00

(Feb, 2005-Aug., 2012)

4,500.00

Reserves

(NIR)

followed

a

similar

4,000.00

pattern,

declining

by 28.3

percent in

3,500.00

GIR

3,000.00

the first quarter to $3.2 billion in March

2,500.00

2012.

2,000.00

1,500.00

1,000.00

In 2012:Q2, the GIR declined by 11.7

500.00

Feb-05Apr-05Jun-05Aug-05Oct-05Dec-05Feb-06Apr-06Jun-06Aug-06Oct-06Dec-06Feb-07Apr-07Jun-07Aug-07Oct-07Dec-07Feb-08Apr-08Jun-08Aug-08Oct-08Dec-08Feb-09Apr-09Jun-09Aug-09Oct-09Dec-09Feb-10Apr-10Jun-10Aug-10Oct-10Dec-10Feb-11Apr-11Jun-11Aug-11Oct-11Dec-11Feb-12Apr-12Jun-12Aug-12

percent to $4.1 billion in

June,

while

the NIR declined by 22.3 percent to $2.5 billion. The GIR further declined by 4.3 percent at the end of June to $3.9 billion in August 2012, while the NIR also declined by 18.6 percent to $2 billion. The level of GIR at the end of August 2012 could finance 2.4 months of import of goods and services.

Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012

Page 10

Disclaimer

Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pCIRCOR Receives Award from Electric Boat to Supply Block V Ball Valves to U.S. Navy
GL
01:37pWORLD PULSE TO LAUNCH #CONNECTWOMENHEALTHEWORLD : Global Responses to COVID-19 Campaign
BU
01:37pLowey Dannenberg Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Santander Consumer USA (SC).
GL
01:36pWaltzing Matilda Aviation Sees Faster Rebound In Traffic With Unprecedented Pricing On Flights To Florida
PR
01:36pCelebrating Its 10th Anniversary on Air Throughout 2020, Nat Geo WILD Barks About Its 2020-21 Upfront Slate of Returning Favorites, New Series and Stunts
BU
01:35pThe Movie Studio Announces Two Licensed Films Purchased for Distribution in Australia
AQ
01:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
01:34pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pNORTHFIELD CAPITAL : Appoints Michael G. Leskovec as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4URALKALI : Reaches Agreement on Potash Shipments to India
5SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group