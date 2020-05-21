World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – September 2012

in 2012:H2 include the Euro area crisis, US fiscal cliff, possible food price increases arising from the drought in the US, and expected weaker stimuli from emerging market economies especially China.

Growth in advanced economies is projected to expand by 1.4 percent in 2012 and 1.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2013 relative to the April 2012 WEO.

Growth in emerging and developing economies will moderate to 5.6 percent in 2012 before picking up to 5.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

In Sub-SaharanAfrica, growth is expected to remain robust in 2012-13, aided by the region's relative insulation from external financial shocks. Moreover, revisions to the growth outlook since the April 2012 WEO have been modest.

1.1 Global inflation

Global consumer price inflation is projected to ease as demand softens and commodity prices recede. Overall, global headline inflation is expected to slip from 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011 to 3-3.5 percent in 2012-13.

With disinflationary pressures set to persist in advanced economies due to spare capacity, headline inflation in the euro area is expected to reach the ECB's target of slightly below 2 percent by 2013:Q1. From 3 percent in December 2011, inflation in the United States has declined steadily to 1.4 percent in July 2012 although higher food prices pose an upward risk.

In most sub-SaharanAfrican countries, inflation has moderated this year. Oil prices, which drove inflation higher in 2011, are now having less of an impact, and improved rains in East Africa have boosted harvests, helping push down food prices across the region.

1.2 Global financial stability

The July 2012 IMF and the World Bank reports indicated that the Euro Area crisis has intensified introducing severe downside risks to the outlook for global financial stability.

Global financial market tensions jumped up again in May, sparked by fiscal slippages, banking downgrades, and political uncertainty across the euro area. The renewed market nervousness has caused the measures of financial market tension, such as Credit Default Swap (CDS) rates to