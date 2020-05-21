|
World Economic Outlook And External Sector Developments Report – September 2012
05/21/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
|
|
|
|
F
|
G
|
|
|
|
K
|
O
|
H
|
|
N
|
|
|
|
A
|
B
|
A
|
|
|
|
|
N
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
|
E
|
S
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
T. 19
|
Bank of Ghana
Monetary Policy Report
World Economic Outlook and External
Sector Developments
|
Volume 1: No.4/2012
|
September 2012
Section I: World Economic Outlook
1.0 Global GDP growth
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its world growth forecast for the second time this year to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent in April 2012. In the July update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF noted that global growth surprised on the upside in the first quarter partly due to temporary factors. Among them were easing financial conditions, recovered confidence in response to the European Central Bank's LTRO and stronger-than-expected domestic demand in Japan. The second quarter however marked a sharp slowing in global activity, starting off Q32012 on a worrying note.
Overview of World Economic Outlook
(%, year-over-year),2010-2013F
|
|
|
|
Real GDP Growth
|
|
|
|
Realised
|
Forecasts
|
|
Diff. from
|
Apr 2012
|
Economy/Region
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
|
2012
|
2013
|
World Output
|
5.3
|
3.9
|
3.5
|
3.9
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
Advanced economies
|
3.2
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.9
|
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
USA
|
3.0
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
2.3
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
Japan
|
4.4
|
-0.7
|
2.4
|
1.5
|
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
Euro Area
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
-0.3
|
0.7
|
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
Emerging Markets
|
7.5
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.9
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.2
|
China
|
10.4
|
9.2
|
8.0
|
8.5
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
India
|
10.8
|
7.1
|
6.1
|
6.5
|
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
Sub-Sahan Africa
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
South Africa
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
Ghana*
|
8.0
|
14.4
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Source: IMF, WEO July 2012 Update
|
* Source: GSS
|
|
|
|
Outlook
Overall, global growth is projected to moderate to 3.5 percent in 2012 and 3.9 percent in 2013; some respective 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points lower than forecast in the April 2012 WEO.
The IMF also projects weaker growth through much of the second half of the year (2012:H2) in both advanced and key emerging market economies. Factors that argue for rather weak growth
in 2012:H2 include the Euro area crisis, US fiscal cliff, possible food price increases arising from the drought in the US, and expected weaker stimuli from emerging market economies especially China.
Growth in advanced economies is projected to expand by 1.4 percent in 2012 and 1.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points for 2013 relative to the April 2012 WEO.
Growth in emerging and developing economies will moderate to 5.6 percent in 2012 before picking up to 5.9 percent in 2013, a downward revision of 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
In Sub-SaharanAfrica, growth is expected to remain robust in 2012-13, aided by the region's relative insulation from external financial shocks. Moreover, revisions to the growth outlook since the April 2012 WEO have been modest.
1.1 Global inflation
Global consumer price inflation is projected to ease as demand softens and commodity prices recede. Overall, global headline inflation is expected to slip from 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011 to 3-3.5 percent in 2012-13.
With disinflationary pressures set to persist in advanced economies due to spare capacity, headline inflation in the euro area is expected to reach the ECB's target of slightly below 2 percent by 2013:Q1. From 3 percent in December 2011, inflation in the United States has declined steadily to 1.4 percent in July 2012 although higher food prices pose an upward risk.
In most sub-SaharanAfrican countries, inflation has moderated this year. Oil prices, which drove inflation higher in 2011, are now having less of an impact, and improved rains in East Africa have boosted harvests, helping push down food prices across the region.
1.2 Global financial stability
The July 2012 IMF and the World Bank reports indicated that the Euro Area crisis has intensified introducing severe downside risks to the outlook for global financial stability.
Global financial market tensions jumped up again in May, sparked by fiscal slippages, banking downgrades, and political uncertainty across the euro area. The renewed market nervousness has caused the measures of financial market tension, such as Credit Default Swap (CDS) rates to
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 2
|
|
|
|
|
rise closely to the peak levels experienced in the last quarter of 2011. Other financial market indicators have also deteriorated.
Currently, the possibility that the euro area crisis will escalate further remains the major (though not the only) downside risk to global financial markets stability. The US fiscal cliff (the convergence of tax cuts expiring and automatic spending cuts kicking in at year-end) represents another serious risk. According to IMF, if no policy action is taken, the fiscal cliff could result in a fiscal tightening equivalent to more than 4 percent of GDP. Growth momentum has also slowed in various emerging market economies - notably Brazil, China, and India - reflecting weaker external demand and effects of earlier policy tightening.
1.3 Survey of Monetary Policy Stance of Selected Central Banks
Amid a weakening of global growth, central banks continued to ease policy in the emerging countries. In the advanced economies, however, there is increased concern about the effectiveness of easing measures amid an impaired transmission mechanism. Across Africa, central bank's policies are more varied.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 3
|
|
|
|
|
Interest/Policy Rate decisions
The period since the last MPC to date (11 June - 1 September 2012) saw eighty-six (86) interest rate decisions from central banks around the world. Of those decisions, only three (3) hiked policy rates while twenty-two (22) reviewed rates downward with the sixty-one (61) majority staying put.
Almost all central banks that eased or maintained the monetary policy stance made reference to the downside risks posed by the Euro zone crisis and its (possible) contagion to financial markets.
|
|
|
|
Policy Rate Decisions by Economy Groups
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11 Jun. - 01 Sep. 2012)
|
|
|
|
|
Ease
|
2
|
15
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decision
|
Stay Put
|
|
17
|
|
|
41
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hike
|
0 3 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
10
|
20
|
30
|
40
|
50
|
60
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
Economy Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AEs
|
|
EM&DEs
|
|
SSA
|
|
Measures other than movement in policy rate
-
The Bank of England expanded its asset purchasing program;
-
Bank of Japan announced 5 trillion yen of expansion to its QE programme (or LSAP);
-
Jordan's central bank reduced bank loan rates; and
-
People's Bank of China stepped up liquidity operations.
1.4 Commodities markets Despite the mixed macroeconomic headlines dominating markets, the agricultural complex has remained resilient. Persistent adverse weather and bullish reports have kept prices elevated in recent weeks.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 4
|
|
|
|
|
Outlook
Commodity price movements will remain challenging in the coming months as macroeconomic headwinds persist. In particular, weak growth in developed countries, lingering euro zone crisis risks and weakening growth in China will keep both fundamental and investment demand for commodities in check.
|
|
|
|
|
OVERVIEW OF THE COMMODITIES MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mkt Close
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
|
Period
|
Average
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
(28 Aug)
|
|
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012:Q1
|
2012:Q2
|
2012:Q3
|
2012:Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
m/m
|
Ytd
|
y/y
|
a
|
a
|
a
|
a
|
f*
|
f*
|
Crude Oil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brent (nr future)
|
USD/bbl
|
115.83
|
9.8
|
6.7
|
4.1
|
80.40
|
112.47
|
118.08
|
110.16
|
95.00
|
90.00
|
Precious metals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold (spot)
|
USD/oz
|
1,665.96
|
3.2
|
5.0
|
-9.3
|
1,226.50
|
1,639.37
|
1,685.51
|
1,613.17
|
2,100.00
|
2,200.00
|
Softs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cocoa (CSCE)
|
USD/tonne
|
2,441
|
5.3
|
15.0
|
-20.6
|
2,799
|
2,272
|
2,286
|
2,212
|
2,450
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2012 forecasts by SCB Global Research
1.4.1 Oil
Among major commodities, prices of crude oil declined the most in the second quarter. At about $86 a barrel, the current price of crude oil is some 25 percent below the mid-Marchhighs-given the combined effects of weaker global demand
|
prospects, easing concerns about geopolitical oil
|
|
|
|
Developments in the price of Brent crude:
|
|
|
150
|
|
(Jan-Dec 2011 & Jan-Aug 2012)
|
|
|
|
|
supply risks, and continued above-quota production
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by the
|
Organization
|
of Petroleum
|
Exporting
|
|
130
|
Jan-Aug 2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Countries
|
(OPEC) members. Renewed
|
geopolitical
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per bbl.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
concerns have however
|
kept oil prices volatile the
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
past weeks, with some firming up from the lows in
|
|
|
Jan-Dec' 11
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
June.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 -9 16 23 30 07 14 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- -
|
Price developments
|
|
|
|
|
|
- - - -
|
-
|
- - - 28--
|
|
|
|
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|
- -
|
|
03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 22 06
|
27 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 01 08
|
29
|
2013
|
10
|
24 01 08 2215
|
From a low of $91.4 per barrel in the third week of
|
|
|
Jan Feb
|
Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep
|
Oct
|
|
Nov Dec
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June, the price of the benchmark Brent crude recorded a steady growth 26.7 percent at the end of August. In year-on-year terms, the end-August 2012 price of $115.83 per barrel represented a growth of 4.1 percent.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 5
|
|
|
|
|
1.4.2 Cocoa
Cocoa prices continue to be dampened by lower European demand and a bumper crop from Cote d'lvoire. Concerns about demand in Europe - the world's largest user of cocoa - amid the euro zone debt crisis add to negative sentiments to depress prices.
Ghana: Cumulative Cocoa Purchases (tonnes)
|
Season
|
|
|
Crop Year
|
|
Change
|
|
2010/11
|
2011/12
|
(%)
|
|
|
MAIN
|
Proj. for season
|
916,810
|
798,735
|
-12.9
|
|
Actual purchases
|
1,024,553
|
864,403
|
-15.6
|
|
Share (%)
|
111.8
|
108.2
|
|
|
LIGHT
|
Actual (8 weeks)
|
107,743
|
65,668
|
-39.1
|
|
Proj. for season
|
80,000
|
42,000
|
-47.5
|
|
Share (%)
|
134.7
|
156.4
|
|
|
|
Total Year
|
1,024,553
|
864,403
|
-15.6
In Ghana, the 2011/2012 main crop season ended with cumulative purchases of 864,403 tonnes, which was 15.6 percent lower than the last main crop year. The 2011/2012 light crop season purchases commenced on 27 July and cumulative purchases from then to the week ending 14 September (8 weeks) came in at 65,668 tonnes, which was 39.1 percent lower compared with the first eight weeks of the 2010/2011 light season.
Price developments
Over the period June-August 2012, the London International Financial Futures Exchange (LIFFE) weekly price development of cocoa witnessed significant fluctuations but, in trend, went up by
4.1 percent to £1,643 per metric tonne. The end-August price represented a year-on-year decline of 16.1 percent but a year-to-date growth of 17.3 percent.
In terms of the CSCE US$ price however, the end-August 2012 price was $2,441 per metric tonne and represented a weakening of 20.6 percent in year-on-year terms.
1.4.3 Gold
Prior to the US drought, deflation concerns had driven down the price of gold. Now, food price inflation due to rising grain prices is yet another opportunity and a reason to invest in gold.
2,200
2,100
2,000
1,900
1,800
1,700
1,600
1,500
Developments in the price of Gold: (Jan-Dec 2011 & Jan-Aug 2012)
Jan-Aug 2012
Jan-Dec'11
In addition, possible European stimulus and another likely round of QE3 in US are all significant tailwinds that will support the price of gold going forward. Central bank appetite for gold is strong on market trend higher.
1,400
1,300
1,200
|
05 12 19 26 02 09 16 23 02 09 16 23 30 06 13 20 27 04 11 18 25 01 08 15 22 29 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 9- 16 23 30 07 14 21
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - --
|
-
|
03
|
- - -28-
|
|
|
- --
|
- - - --
|
-
|
|
2215 1306 27 2417
|
30 06 13 20 27 03 10 17 24 03 10 17 24 31 07 14 21 28 05 12 19 26 02 09 16 22 30 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 0801
|
29
|
20
|
10
|
01 08 2215
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
dips, and investment demand should
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 6
|
|
|
|
|
Price developments
Gold prices have traded within the $1,550 to $1,640 range since about late May to August but have trended up by 5 percent on the year to date. The average weekly price over the January- August period was $1,639.4 per fine ounce compared with $1,502.6 per fine ounce over the corresponding period in 2011.
The end-August price of $1,665.96 per ounce however represented a year-on-year decline of 9.3 percent.
1.5 Currencies Markets
The US dollar has strengthened against most currencies as the greenback benefits from safe- haven status.
MOVEMENTS OF SELECTED CURRENCIES AGAINST THE US DOLLAR (%)
|
Pt-to-pt. (%)
|
Advanced Economies
|
|
|
Emerging Market & Ghana
|
|
Euro
|
Pound
|
Yen
|
|
Yuan
|
Rupee
|
Rand
|
|
Gh. Cedi
|
|
Euro zone
|
UK
|
Japan
|
|
China
|
India
|
S. Africa
|
|
Ghana
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
|
0.8
|
-0.8
|
-1.7
|
|
-1.9
|
Feb
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
0.1
|
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
-3.4
|
|
0.3
|
Mar
|
2.7
|
0.2
|
1.1
|
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
4.1
|
|
-0.4
|
Apr
|
3.1
|
1.3
|
-1.9
|
|
0.6
|
1.3
|
2.6
|
|
0.4
|
May
|
-0.8
|
-0.1
|
2.6
|
|
0.5
|
-1.2
|
-1.9
|
|
-0.4
|
Jun
|
0.4
|
-0.8
|
0.8
|
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.9
|
|
-0.2
|
Jul
|
-0.9
|
-0.4
|
1.5
|
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Aug
|
0.4
|
1.2
|
2.9
|
|
0.9
|
-2.1
|
-4.4
|
|
-0.4
|
Jan-Aug (Cum)
|
8.4
|
4.8
|
8.2
|
|
3.8
|
-0.6
|
-4.0
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
-2.0
|
-0.4
|
1.1
|
|
0.5
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
|
-5.9
|
Feb
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
-2.0
|
|
0.3
|
3.7
|
4.8
|
|
-1.6
|
Mar
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
-4.8
|
|
-0.2
|
-2.3
|
0.4
|
|
-0.9
|
Apr
|
-0.3
|
1.2
|
1.5
|
|
0.1
|
-2.6
|
-2.9
|
|
-0.8
|
May
|
-2.8
|
-0.5
|
1.9
|
|
-0.3
|
-4.7
|
-3.9
|
|
-5.9
|
Jun
|
-2.0
|
-2.3
|
0.5
|
|
-0.6
|
-3.0
|
-2.8
|
|
-3.4
|
Jul
|
-2.1
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
1.6
|
|
-0.6
|
Aug
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.3
|
Jan-Aug (Cum)
|
-5.7
|
0.9
|
-1.2
|
|
-0.1
|
-5.6
|
-0.8
|
|
-18.0
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 7
|
|
|
|
|
Section II: External sector developments
1.6 Local foreign exchange market
1.6.1 Nominal performance of the Ghana cedi - Bilateral and Effective Bilateral movements
Developments in the nominal bilateral exchange rates of the cedi show that in the first eight months of 2012, the cedi depreciated cumulatively by 18, 17.3 and 13.1 percent against the US dollar, the pound and the euro respectively.
BILATERAL MOVEMENTS OF THE CEDI AGAINST CORE CURRENCIES
Month Gh¢/$ Gh¢/£ Gh¢/€ Monthly Change (%) Year-on-year change (%)
$/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢ $/Gh¢ £/Gh¢ €/Gh¢
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-11
|
1.5024
|
2.3473
|
2.0485
|
-1.9
|
-4.0
|
-5.1
|
-5.0
|
-1.6
|
-2.2
|
Feb-11
|
1.4975
|
2.4048
|
2.0631
|
0.3
|
-2.4
|
-0.7
|
-4.7
|
-9.2
|
-6.3
|
Mar-11
|
1.5031
|
2.4419
|
2.1643
|
-0.4
|
-1.5
|
-4.7
|
-5.7
|
-12.8
|
-11.4
|
Apr-11
|
1.4971
|
2.4771
|
2.2213
|
0.4
|
-1.4
|
-2.6
|
-5.4
|
-12.9
|
-15.6
|
May-11
|
1.5028
|
2.4356
|
2.1589
|
-0.4
|
1.7
|
2.9
|
-5.4
|
-16.1
|
-19.1
|
Jun-11
|
1.5054
|
2.4064
|
2.1523
|
-0.2
|
1.2
|
0.3
|
-5.2
|
-12.8
|
-18.8
|
Jul-11
|
1.5062
|
2.4514
|
2.1508
|
-0.1
|
-1.8
|
0.1
|
-4.6
|
-8.9
|
-13.8
|
Aug-11
|
1.5121
|
2.4841
|
2.1832
|
-0.4
|
-1.3
|
-1.5
|
-5.4
|
-11.4
|
-17.2
|
Cum. Change
|
(%) Jan-Aug
|
|
|
-2.5
|
-9.3
|
-11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
1.6475
|
2.6233
|
2.1781
|
-5.9
|
-4.0
|
-3.4
|
-8.8
|
-10.5
|
-6.0
|
Feb-12
|
1.6735
|
2.6764
|
2.2736
|
-1.6
|
-2.0
|
-4.2
|
-10.5
|
-10.1
|
-9.3
|
Mar-12
|
1.6888
|
2.7646
|
2.3025
|
-0.9
|
-3.2
|
-1.3
|
-11.0
|
-11.7
|
-6.0
|
Apr-12
|
1.7030
|
2.8846
|
2.3916
|
-0.8
|
-4.2
|
-3.7
|
-12.1
|
-14.1
|
-7.1
|
May-12
|
1.8103
|
2.9178
|
2.3814
|
-5.9
|
-1.1
|
0.4
|
-17.0
|
-16.5
|
-9.3
|
Jun-12
|
1.8735
|
3.0202
|
2.4121
|
-3.4
|
-3.4
|
-1.3
|
-19.6
|
-20.3
|
-10.8
|
Jul-12
|
1.8846
|
2.9909
|
2.3840
|
-0.6
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
-20.1
|
-18.0
|
-9.8
|
Aug-12
|
1.8907
|
3.0450
|
2.4191
|
-0.3
|
-1.8
|
-1.5
|
-20.0
|
-18.4
|
-9.8
|
Cum. Change
|
(%) Jan-Aug
|
|
|
-18.0
|
-17.3
|
-13.1
|
|
|
Nominal Effective Exchange Rates (NEERs)
Trade Weighted Index (TWI)
The major (or core) Trade Weighted Index (TWI) is an index measure of the value (January 2002=100), in nominal terms, of the cedi relative to the currencies of Ghana's top three trading currencies combined - the euro, the pound and the dollar. It is thus a nominal effective index.the January - August 2012 period, the cedi depreciated by 5.4 percentage points in trade-weighted terms. This compares with a depreciation of 3.2 percentage points over the same period in 2011. The August 2012 value of the index was 30.49 and was 0.16 of a percentage point below its quarterly trend represented by the 3-month moving average.
Core TWI for Cedi
(Jan. 2007-Aug. 2012)
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
TWI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-mth M.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-07
|
-07
|
-07-08
|
-08
|
-08
|
-09-09
|
-09-10-10
|
-10
|
-11-11-11-12-12
|
Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun
|
80
|
|
|
|
Core FXTWI
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
(Jan. 2007-Aug 2012)
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
3-Mth M.A.
|
|
|
|
|
FXTWI
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
-07
|
-07
|
-07
|
-08-08-08
|
-09-09-09-10-10-10-11-11-11
|
-12-12
|
Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun Oct Feb Jun
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 8
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign Exchange Transactions Weighted Index (FXTWI)
Like the TWI, the FXTWI is nominal and effective, the difference being that while the TWI uses total merchandise trade (i.e. imports plus exports) as weights, the FXTWI uses the value of total foreign exchange transactions (i.e. purchases and sales) in the three core currencies as weights.
The FXTWI also shows that over January - August 2012, the cedi depreciated in FX transactions- weighted terms by 8.9 percentage points as compared with a depreciation of 0.3 of a percentage point over the same period in 2011. The August 2012 value of the index of 37.7 was 0.05 percentage points below the quarterly trend value.
|
|
|
Nominal TWI and FXTWI (Jan-Aug, 2011 and 2012)
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
Dec-10
|
Aug-11
|
Change (%)
|
|
Dec-11
|
Aug-12
|
Change (%)
|
TWI
|
37.57
|
34.35
|
-3.2
|
|
35.84
|
30.49
|
-5.4
|
FXTWI
|
47.60
|
47.34
|
-0.3
|
|
46.59
|
37.66
|
-8.9
1.6.2 Real exchange rate developments
Over the January - July 2012 period, the cedi's real exchange rate showed a cumulative depreciation of 11.6, 10.9 and 1.2 percent against the US dollar, the sterling and the euro respectively.
Comparatively, for the corresponding period in 2011, the cedi's real exchange rate appreciated by 8.2, 2.4 and 0.3 percent against the dollar, sterling and euro respectively.
Real Bilateral Exchange Rate Developments
|
Month
|
|
RERI (Jan.02=100)
|
MONTHLY CHANGE (%)
|
|
CUMULATIVE (%)
|
|
EUR
|
GBP
|
USD
|
EUR
|
GBP
|
USD
|
EUR
|
GBP
|
USD
|
2006
|
95.3
|
102.2
|
138.9
|
|
|
|
-3.6
|
-6.0
|
8.7
|
2007
|
89.9
|
104.4
|
143.1
|
|
|
|
-5.4
|
2.3
|
4.2
|
2008
|
90.1
|
129.6
|
134.8
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
25.2
|
-8.4
|
2009
|
81.5
|
114.0
|
129.6
|
|
|
|
-8.5
|
-15.6
|
-5.2
|
2010
|
92.5
|
120.3
|
134.4
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
6.3
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-11
|
91.7
|
118.3
|
133.4
|
-0.8
|
-2.0
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
Feb-11
|
92.4
|
117.9
|
136.4
|
0.6
|
-0.4
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
Mar-11
|
90.0
|
118.4
|
136.7
|
-2.4
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
-2.6
|
-1.9
|
2.3
|
Apr-11
|
88.3
|
117.7
|
138.4
|
-1.7
|
-0.7
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
May-11
|
90.0
|
119.5
|
139.8
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
Jun-11
|
91.0
|
121.8
|
141.4
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
-1.5
|
1.5
|
7.0
|
Jul-11
|
92.9
|
122.7
|
142.6
|
1.9
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
2.4
|
8.2
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-12
|
91.8
|
115.3
|
128.5
|
0.8
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
Feb-12
|
90.2
|
113.1
|
128.8
|
3.2
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
Mar-12
|
90.1
|
113.1
|
128.9
|
-1.8
|
-4.0
|
-6.1
|
-3.5
|
-6.2
|
-5.7
|
Apr-12
|
90.7
|
112.1
|
129.7
|
-1.6
|
-2.2
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
May-12
|
89.4
|
108.3
|
124.7
|
-0.1
|
-0.0
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
Jun-12
|
89.8
|
109.1
|
122.2
|
0.6
|
-1.0
|
0.8
|
-3.8
|
-10.3
|
-12.4
|
Jul-12
|
92.3
|
108.4
|
123.0
|
-1.2
|
-3.8
|
-5.0
|
-1.2
|
-10.9
|
-11.6
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 9
|
|
|
|
|
1.7 Inward transfers
Private inward transfers - received by NGOs, embassies, service providers, individuals etc.
-
through the banks for January to July 2012 amounted to $10.4 billion, which represents 4.1 percent increase over the transfers through banks in January to July 2011. Of the total transfers in the first seven months of 2012, US$1.1 billion accrued to individuals, recording a decline of 7.3 percent over the corresponding period in 2011.
INWARD TRANSFERS THRO' BANKS
Jan - Jul: 2008 - 2012
($'million)
|
Year
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
H1
|
Jul
|
Jan-Jul
|
2008
|
2,132.26
|
2,151.12
|
4,283.38
|
701.32
|
4,984.69
|
2009
|
1,976.59
|
2,249.49
|
4,226.08
|
815.81
|
5,041.88
|
2010
|
2,500.96
|
3,028.50
|
5,529.46
|
939.08
|
6,468.54
|
2011
|
4,219.96
|
4,369.92
|
8,589.89
|
1,377.78
|
9,967.67
|
2012
|
4,505.74
|
4,400.38
|
8,906.13
|
1,471.09
|
10,377.22
|
|
|
Change ($'m)
|
|
|
2008-9
|
-155.67
|
98.37
|
-57.30
|
114.49
|
57.19
|
2009-10
|
524.37
|
779.02
|
1303.38
|
123.27
|
1426.65
|
2010-11
|
1719.01
|
1341.42
|
3060.43
|
438.71
|
3499.14
|
2011-12
|
285.78
|
30.46
|
316.24
|
93.31
|
409.55
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
2008-9
|
-7.3
|
4.6
|
-1.3
|
16.3
|
1.1
|
2009-10
|
26.5
|
34.6
|
30.8
|
15.1
|
28.3
|
2010-11
|
68.7
|
44.3
|
55.3
|
46.7
|
54.1
|
2011-12
|
6.8
|
0.7
|
3.7
|
6.8
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
Transfers to Individuals
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
(Jan-Jul: 2005 - 2012)
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$'mill.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
2005
|
2006
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Level ($'m)
|
666.2
|
558.1
|
881.1
|
972.7
|
867.3
|
930.6
|
1,134.53
|
1,051.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (%)
|
28.3
|
31.8
|
23.9
|
19.5
|
17.2
|
14.4
|
11.4
|
10.1
|
|
1.7 Gross and Net International Reserves
In 2012:Q1, the Gross International Reserves (GIR) of Bank of Ghana declined by 13.8 percent from the December 2011 peak of $5.4 billion to $4.6 billion in March 2012.
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,500.00
|
|
GIR and NIR
|
Developments in the Net International
|
5,000.00
|
|
|
(Feb, 2005-Aug., 2012)
|
4,500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
(NIR)
|
followed
|
a
|
similar
|
4,000.00
|
|
|
|
pattern,
|
declining
|
by 28.3
|
percent in
|
3,500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
GIR
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000.00
|
|
the first quarter to $3.2 billion in March
|
|
|
|
2,500.00
|
|
|
|
2012.
|
|
|
|
|
2,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000.00
|
|
|
|
In 2012:Q2, the GIR declined by 11.7
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
Feb-05Apr-05Jun-05Aug-05Oct-05Dec-05Feb-06Apr-06Jun-06Aug-06Oct-06Dec-06Feb-07Apr-07Jun-07Aug-07Oct-07Dec-07Feb-08Apr-08Jun-08Aug-08Oct-08Dec-08Feb-09Apr-09Jun-09Aug-09Oct-09Dec-09Feb-10Apr-10Jun-10Aug-10Oct-10Dec-10Feb-11Apr-11Jun-11Aug-11Oct-11Dec-11Feb-12Apr-12Jun-12Aug-12
|
percent to $4.1 billion in
|
June,
|
while
|
|
|
|
|
the NIR declined by 22.3 percent to $2.5 billion. The GIR further declined by 4.3 percent at the end of June to $3.9 billion in August 2012, while the NIR also declined by 18.6 percent to $2 billion. The level of GIR at the end of August 2012 could finance 2.4 months of import of goods and services.
|
|
Monetary Policy Report Vol.1 No.4/2012
|
Page 10
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Bank of Ghana published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 17:09:07 UTC
|
|