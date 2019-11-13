World Expert in Genetics Joins Human Longevity as Chief Medical Officer

C. Thomas Caskey, MD, FACP, FACMG, FRSC and Professor, Molecular & Human Genetics at the Baylor College of Medicine, leads HLI’s team to expand genetic assessments to worldwide client base

Human Longevity, Inc., an innovator in providing data-driven health intelligence and precision health to physicians and patients, announced today that C. Thomas Caskey, MD, FACP, FACMG, FRSC, will serve as the company’s Chief Medical Officer to help innovate and lead the organization in delivering genetic testing reports. Dr. Caskey is a leading expert in genetic research and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Genetics, and Molecular Genetics with 25 years of patient care experience. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Institute of Medicine (Chair, Board on Health Sciences Policy), Royal Society of Canada, past President: American Society of Human Genetics & Human Genome Organization, and Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science.

Dr. Wei Wu He, Executive Chairman of Human Longevity, Inc., said, “Our clients will have the unique opportunity to connect with Dr. Caskey as he provides deep analytical dives into the whole genome sequencing we provide as part of our health assessments at the Health Nucleus center.” The Health Nucleus assessments provide clients with potential risk factors they face for cardiac, cancer, metabolic and cognitive issues. This is provided via integrated looks at the individual’s whole genome sequencing, brain and body imaging via MRI, cardiac CT scan, metabolic tests and more, using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

Over 5,000 individuals from around the world have already accessed the Health Nucleus assessment and leave with knowledge and recommendations for improving their health. With Dr. Caskey’s role as Chief Medical Officer, HLI has increased its capabilities to provide personalized whole genome genetic interpretation for an objective understanding of a client’s disease risk and its prevention.

ABOUT HUMAN LONGEVITY

Human Longevity provides unparalleled, precision health analytics to individuals through the Health Nucleus assessment in La Jolla, CA. The Health Nucleus provides risk analyses for cardiac, cancer, metabolic and cognitive issues. This is provided via integrated looks at the individual’s whole genome sequencing, brain and body imaging via MRI, cardiac CT scan, metabolic tests and more, using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

