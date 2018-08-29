World Famous Surf Dog Takes Chomp Out of Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day traditionally bookmarks summer fun on the east coast for young surfers heading back to school, but for the bodacious bad girl of the surf dog world, it just starts her summer charity surfing. Starting Labor Day weekend, in Ocean City it paws forward into Sea Bright, Margate, Brigantine, and finally back to Ocean City, NJ.

Everybody can watch Booker D. team up with The Heart of Surfing for some one of a kind water therapy. Tonya Smith, a Heart of Surfing Board of Director says, "It's great to have Booker & Onyx back surfing. It's been a nail biter winter, not knowing if Booker was going to be cancer positive. But she is cancer free, and I'm glad that she can be here with us and the big Dean Randazzo event."

For Booker's trained human, Pops Steinberg, this summer is a poignant intersection of unbelievable moments in Bookers life, defined by a lifestyle of charity, action and adventure. "Team Surfdog started their Labor Day tradition with the National Kidney Foundation in 2012. It's just amazing to be here surfing today, with the Jersey Devil himself, helping out at the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation. It seems, all of Bookers' waves, break toward an endless supply of BBQ, and I'm going to keep that in mind while we are out in the waves sharing the stoke, with the next generation of surfer."

Booker will be taking her show to Sea Bright, September 5th, to surf with the Clean Ocean Action, on September 5th. Allison Meyerhoff, communications director for COA says, "Clean Ocean Action goal is to improve the water quality off the New Jersey and New York coast. You can make a difference by picking up after your pet and all litter on the beach while walking your dog. Join the Clean Ocean Action at one of our dog friendly events and lets make sure we enact and enforce measures which will clean up and protect our oceans."

The Fun Starts in Ocean City 57th St. September 1st and 15th, 9 to 11:30.

In Margate, September 8th, at the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Surf Event.

In Brigantine, on 16th St, September 9th at 9 to 11:30.

Media Contact : Cindy Fertsch 609-705-5323

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-famous-surf-dog-takes-chomp-out-of-jersey-shore-300704425.html

SOURCE Booker D. Surfdog