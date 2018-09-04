Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

World First UK : Keep Carn(ey) and Carry On?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Good morning,

GBP - Sterling falls as manufacturing sentiment slips

Data yesterday showed that the canary in the coal mine of UK growth chirped anxiously in August with sentiment of manufacturing companies falling to its lowest reading in 2 years. The falls were powered by shrinking confidence shown by businesses that export with even the recent declines in the pound unable to tempt foreign purchasers to the UK's shores.

Fears over the state of Brexit and the possibility of a 'no-deal' scenario cannot be discounted and alongside lower output numbers limited manufacturers' ability to invest in either their workforce or their wider businesses; we could be only a few months from rising unemployment in the sector as margins are squeezed further. It is unclear what will immediately turn this trend of weakness around for the sector and, alongside last month's poor number, we have to think that manufacturing will act as a drag on growth in Q3.

Furthermore, and ahead of tomorrow's services release the credit card company Barclaycard have released a report showing that following worries over rising prices and higher interest rates, a third of consumers say they intend to spend less. There is only so much money to go round and the average UK consumer spent a fair bit of that over the course of the summer.

While we will receive the latest sentiment numbers from the construction sector today, the crucial factor for sterling will be Bank of England Governor Carney testifying in front of the Treasury Select Committee alongside fellow Monetary Policy Committee members Andy Haldane, Michael Saunders and Silvana Tenreyro. Their job will be to explain and justify their decision to hike interest rates at the Bank's August meeting amid the Brexit back and forth and the middling economic data. Carney will also be questioned on his plans to retire next year.

They begin at 1.15pm BST.

For now, GBPUSD remains range bound between 1.2780 and 1.3030 against the USD and 1.1060 and 1.1170 against the euro.

EUR - Italy fears as budget talks begin

The euro traded quietly yesterday but slipped against the USD as markets continued to get their collective head around the risks posed by the Italian budget negotiations that are due to finish by the end of the week. Optimists see the newly elected government bowing to the pick-up in Italian bond yields and moderate their spending plans accordingly. Pessimists see the levels of Italian debt bringing about another full European bond crisis.

The answer is probably somewhere in the middle but for now, markets are banking on the latter more than the former.

USD - Dollar higher ahead of further Chinese tariffs

As with the euro, the dollar has been trading on the expectation of another political announcement, in this case an increase in tariffs on China. President Trump was seen to cancel a game of golf yesterday to instead 'place calls on trade' yesterday, increasing the expectations that another $200bn of tariffs are set to be levied on imports from China.

The US is back from its Labor Day Holiday today and as such we will receive its manufacturing ISM release this afternoon. Once again, it will be interesting to see whether the impact of tariffs are starting to be felt by manufacturers already.

Have a great day.

Disclaimer

World First UK Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 09:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aWORLD FIRST UK : Keep Carn(ey) and Carry On?
PU
11:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Dollar Set to Rise After Long Weekend
DJ
11:42aCOHESION POLICY : emphasis still on outputs rather than results
PU
11:29aGreek ships remain docked at ports after seamen extend strike
RE
11:27aCLH COMPAÑÍA LOGISTICA DE HIDROCAR : Deliveries of oil products from CLH facilities to the Spanish market increased by 3.3% in August 2018 +info
PU
11:27aDollar shifts up through the gears, EM currencies skid again
RE
11:26aDollar shifts up through the gears, EM currencies skid again
RE
11:22aOil prices jump as Gulf of Mexico rigs evacuated
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.