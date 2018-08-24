World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019: The Increase in Imports by the US Has Been the Main Engine of Growth in International Furniture Trade - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World
Furniture Outlook 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019 provides an overview of the world
furniture industry with historical statistical data (production,
consumption, imports, exports), and 2018-2020 furniture market forecasts
for 100 countries.
This market research report also includes:
-
Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture
exporting countries in the marketplace
-
Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
-
Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past
decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production
ratios.
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country
format:
-
Origin of furniture imports
-
Destination of furniture exports
-
Historical series on furniture production
-
Historical series on furniture market size
-
Historical series on furniture trade
-
Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context
The 100 country tables also include:
-
Total household consumption expenditure (in billions of US$)
-
Total GNP at purchasing power parity (in billions of US$)
-
Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity (in US$)
Key Topics Covered
Part I: The Outlook
1. Summary
2. The World Furniture Market
3. Market Shares of the Leading Furniture Exporting Countries
4. The International Scenario
Part II: World Furniture Indicators
1. World Tables
2. Country Tables for 100 Countries
3. Appendix: Methodology, Notes, Presentation Conventions
