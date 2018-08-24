Log in
World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019: The Increase in Imports by the US Has Been the Main Engine of Growth in International Furniture Trade - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 05:30pm CEST

The "World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019 provides an overview of the world furniture industry with historical statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports), and 2018-2020 furniture market forecasts for 100 countries.

This market research report also includes:

  • Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
  • Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
  • Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:

  • Origin of furniture imports
  • Destination of furniture exports
  • Historical series on furniture production
  • Historical series on furniture market size
  • Historical series on furniture trade
  • Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country tables also include:

  • Total household consumption expenditure (in billions of US$)
  • Total GNP at purchasing power parity (in billions of US$)
  • Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity (in US$)

Key Topics Covered

Part I: The Outlook

1. Summary

2. The World Furniture Market

3. Market Shares of the Leading Furniture Exporting Countries

4. The International Scenario

Part II: World Furniture Indicators

1. World Tables

2. Country Tables for 100 Countries

3. Appendix: Methodology, Notes, Presentation Conventions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgpztp/world_furniture?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
