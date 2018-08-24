World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019: The Increase in Imports by the US Has Been the Main Engine of Growth in International Furniture Trade - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Furniture Outlook 2018/2019 provides an overview of the world furniture industry with historical statistical data (production, consumption, imports, exports), and 2018-2020 furniture market forecasts for 100 countries.

This market research report also includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:

Origin of furniture imports

Destination of furniture exports

Historical series on furniture production

Historical series on furniture market size

Historical series on furniture trade

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure (in billions of US$)

Total GNP at purchasing power parity (in billions of US$)

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity (in US$)

Key Topics Covered

Part I: The Outlook

1. Summary

2. The World Furniture Market

3. Market Shares of the Leading Furniture Exporting Countries

4. The International Scenario

Part II: World Furniture Indicators

1. World Tables

2. Country Tables for 100 Countries

3. Appendix: Methodology, Notes, Presentation Conventions

