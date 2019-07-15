World Gold Council Announces Planned Change to Its Product Suite

The World Gold Council,1 the market development organization for the gold industry, today announced that SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust (“Fund”) will be closed and liquidated based on an ongoing review of market needs and client feedback. The Fund’s marketing agent is State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

The final day for creations and redemptions will be on September 6, 2019. Trading of all shares will be suspended on the NYSE Arca at the open of market on September 10, 2019, and proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders on or about September 16, 2019. For additional information on the liquidation, shareholders of the Fund can visit spdrgoldshares.com.

1 World Gold Council is the ultimate parent of the sponsor of SPDR® Long Dollar Gold Trust, WGC USA Asset Management Company, LLC.

