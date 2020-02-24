World Gold Council appoints Kelvin Dushnisky as new Chair

The World Gold Council announces the appointment of Kelvin Dushnisky, CEO AngloGold Ashanti, as its new Chair. Mr Dushnisky succeeds David Harquail, who has served as Chair since 2017.

Kelvin Dushnisky is Chief Executive Officer of AngloGold Ashanti, a position he has held since September 2018. Mr Dushnisky was previously President and a Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. He is a member of the International Advisory Board of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Accenture Global Mining Executive Council, member and principal business advisor to the Institute of Business Advisers Southern Africa and the Institute of Directors Southern Africa. He is also a member of the Law Society of British Columbia, the Canadian Bar Association, the Business Council of Canada, the Institute of the Americas and the Canadian Council for the Americas.

Kelvin Dushnisky commented: 'David Harquail has been an outstanding Chair of the World Gold Council. During his tenure, he has helped to embed the new governance model for the organisation, which has led to greater member participation and engagement. Under his leadership, the World Gold Council has truly represented the entire gold mining industry and has developed landmark initiatives to support the industry, including the Responsible Gold Mining Principles. I believe the World Gold Council has never been stronger and more influential than it is today and I look forward to further advancing the World Gold Council's work.'

World Gold Council Chief Executive, David Tait, commented: 'I would like to thank David for his leadership of the Board of the World Gold Council and his long-standing and on-going commitment to this organisation and its success. On a personal note, I am grateful for the support and guidance that David has provided to me since I joined as CEO last year.

'Looking ahead, Kelvin brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience, which will greatly benefit our work in enabling greater recognition of gold as a mainstream asset and helping all stakeholders understand the enormous contribution that this industry makes to improve people's lives. I am very much looking forward to working closely with him as our new Chair.'