World Gym International : Appoints Lewis Stanton Chief Executive Officer & Jarrod Saracco Chief Operations Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym International, the iconic global fitness brand, has reorganized its senior leadership and appointed two new executives to its team. Lewis Stanton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, taking over all day-to-day management for the company. The previous CEO, Guy Cammilleri, is now non-executive Chairman of the Board. Jarrod Saracco has been named Chief Operations Officer, taking over operations at all corporate-owned gym locations and supporting franchisee operations at more than 200 locations in 15 countries.

"Lewis and his team have helped us navigate the current pandemic while continuing franchise development in the United States and internationally. Lewis' experience transforming companies to achieve rapid growth and his commitment to fitness make him the perfect CEO for World Gym," said Guy Cammilleri.

Lewis Stanton added, "World Gym is a storied brand that helped to shape the modern fitness industry as we know it. I am honored to lead this passionate team and to continue to grow this company globally. We are focused on helping our franchised and corporate gyms reopen and be successful."

Stanton has been the CEO in multiple companies across several industries. He was the COO and CFO of a prominent publicly traded technology company which was a leader in the hospitality industry. Stanton has also advised many companies, both as a consultant and a board member, on strategies and tactics for rapid growth and value creation.

Since joining the company, Stanton has appointed a new Chief Operations Officer, Jarrod Saracco. Saracco is a 25-year veteran of the health and fitness industry with experience in every level of club operations. As Founder and President of Health Club Doctor Inc, he has travelled the world helping fitness businesses of all shapes and sizes reach maximum profitability. He has been a featured presenter and keynote speaker at major industry conferences, has held countless workshops and webinars around the world, has been a published author in industry trade magazines and other journals. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and support across many functions, including lead generation, sales, daily operations, systems and processes, gym equipment selection and more.

"Working with our corporate-owned gyms and several of the franchisees over the last few weeks, I have seen the talent and limitless potential in the World Gym family," said Jarrod Saracco. "I am looking forward to growing this iconic fitness brand by leading our operations team, supporting all of our corporate-owned and franchised World Gym locations and ultimately, helping our more than 1,000,000 members in 15 countries achieve their fitness goals. I'm excited for what lies ahead."

Over the past few years, World Gym has continued to grow, adding 39 new gyms in 2019. World Gym International credits its growth to the strength of the modernized World Gym brand.

For more information on World Gym International, please visit worldgym.com or follow @worldgymglobal and #FitnessTruth on social media.

For more information on franchising a World Gym, please visit worldgymfranchising.com.

About World Gym International

The iconic World Gym brand was founded in 1976 by Joe Gold during the glory days of "Muscle Beach" in Santa Monica, CA when serious fitness collided with the world of Hollywood celebrities. Since then, World Gym has evolved into an internationally recognized brand that has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts around the globe. World Gym is dedicated to creating a network of ultimate workout destinations everywhere. With its headquarters located in Southern California, World Gym currently has over 200 locations in 15 countries and territories. To learn more about World Gym and franchise opportunities with this storied brand, please visit worldgym.com.

