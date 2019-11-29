World Houseware : REMOVAL OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Log in
REMOVAL OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

世 界 (集 團) 有 限 公 司

WORLD HOUSEWARE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 713)

REMOVAL OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of World Houseware (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces the removal of an executive director Mr. Lee Pak Tung ("Mr. Lee") with effect from 29 November 2019.

Due to ill health, Mr. Lee has been absent from all his work and failed to discharge all his duties including but not limited to as an executive director of the Company for more than eight months since 19 March 2019. In view of Mr. Lee's prolonged absence and incapability of carrying out his duties, the Board in consideration of the benefit and interest of the Company and all the shareholders of the Company had unanimously resolved to remove Mr. Lee from his position as an executive director of the Company with effect from 29 November 2019. According to Article 106 (iii) of the Articles of Association of the Company a director shall vacate his office if he shall be removed as a director by unanimous resolution of all directors of the Company that he has by reason of his absence from the meetings of the Board during a continuous period of six months.

Apart from the calculation of his termination payment, to the best of the Board's knowledge and belief, Mr. Lee has no other disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in respect of the removal of Mr. Lee.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Lee for his valuable contribution to the Company in the past.

By Order of the Board

Lee Tat Hing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Tat Hing, Madam Fung Mei Po, Mr. Lee Chun Sing and Mr. Lee Kwok Sing Stanley; the non- executive director of the Company is Mr. Cheung Tze Man Edward; the independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Chi Him Steve, Mr. Hui Chi Kuen Thomas, Mr. Ho Tak Kay and Mr. Shang Sze Ming.

Disclaimer

World Houseware (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:22:03 UTC
