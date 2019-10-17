Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

World Housing Solution Provides Next-Gen Structure for Tyndall AFB Contractor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Housing Solution, a manufacturer of expeditionary rigid wall structures, today announces that it  has been awarded a contract  by EATON Corporation  to provide a new rigid wall structure. The new structure will serve as the new test data collection and analysis center in support of previously planned for development of the advanced energy and utility technologies test and evaluation site at Tyndall AFB FL. The new test center will be used for housing both technical staff and equipment for data management, archiving data, and executing data analysis at the test site.

World Housing Solution’s rigid wall structures will not rust, rot, mold, mildew or decay, and are hurricane-resistant. The structures are engineered to ride out a storm and can be quickly disassembled and moved to a safe location.

“Our rigid wall structures provide so many advantages over stick-frame construction, including durability, energy efficiency, scalability, maintenance and costs,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “Our structures are built to survive a hurricane, or if need be, they can be taken apart in a couple hours and removed from harm’s way.”

World Housing Solution’s other military applications include expeditionary rapidly-deployable structures designed to meet the rigorous demands of forward operating bases, serving as tactical operations centers, field medical facilities, barracks, warehouses and more. The company recently developed a prototype military field hospital that comes as flat-pack components that can transported by C-130 aircraft for quick deployment – the first of its kind in the world.

World Housing Solution ranks #206 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S., the second consecutive year it has made the prestigious list. The company ranks #5 on the Orlando Business Journal’s Florida Fast 100 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the state of Florida.

For more on World Housing Solution, please visit www.worldhousingsolution.com.

About World Housing Solution
World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 206 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. 

Media Contact:
Brianna Hayes
Uproar PR for World Housing Solution
bhayes@uproarpr.com 
321-236-0102x237

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSINCLAIR BROADCAST : Reaches Agreement With AT&T
PR
10:25aPOOL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:25aTactical Giving - Rick Mantei shares his secrets to donating
PR
10:25aHIGHWIRE : and Semantic Scholar Partner to Enhance Article Discovery
BU
10:24aAUDI : employees in Ingolstadt celebrate DTM Champion René Rast and successes in GT racing
PU
10:24aMTR : Handling of Election Advertisements in the Railway Network
PU
10:24aPERKINELMER : New Paddy Rice Analysis Technology Unites Image and Pressure Testing
PU
10:24aEXPANSION OF SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT : Aurubis and German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) sign agreements in Peru and Chile
PU
10:24aCOCA COLA : Board of Directors Elects Company Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:23a"Spirit of Peace Ex-Combatants" from Colombia Named "Best of the Best" at the Fourth Annual Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group