World Insurance Associates Acquires Airways International Insurance Services LLC of Mickleton, NJ

07/28/2020 | 08:17am EDT

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Airways International Insurance Services LLC (AIIS) of Mickleton, New Jersey, on May 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Alex Morris founded Airways International Insurance Services in 2006, after more than 30 years of experience in the Aerospace Industry. AIIS offers a wide array of products and services for the Aviation and Marine industries, in addition to sound professional advice and contract reviews. Alex and the AIIS team are licensed pilots with over 65 combined years of industry and professional underwriting experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Airways International Insurance Services to our organization,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC. “Alex and his team bring tremendous expertise in a new industry for us, and we look forward to working together.”

Alex Morris states, “It’s exciting to partner with an insurance agency like World Insurance, that continues to grow and provide new opportunities and resources for our team and our clients. We look forward to being part of World’s ongoing success.”

Giordano, Haleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and legal counsel for Airways International Insurance Services LLC was not disclosed. Scali Group advised WIA on the transaction.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 68 acquisitions and serves its customers from 53 offices in 13 states. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, a four-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50, and a Business Insurance Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.worldins.net.


© Business Wire 2020
