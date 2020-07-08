World Insurance Associates Acquires Bentsen Combies Insurance Inc. of Rhode Island

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Bentsen Combies Insurance Inc. of East Greenwich, Rhode Island on June 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bentsen Combies is an independent insurance agency that has been serving the local community since 1946. The company provides clients with comprehensive personal, business, health, and life insurance solutions to fit their specific needs.

“Bentsen Combies has an outstanding reputation within the community,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC. “We welcome Bentsen Combies to our World team and look forward to growing together.”

Bill Combies states, “We are excited about the new opportunities at World Insurance. This partnership allows us to expand our services nationally while offering our clients more coverage options and increased support.”

Giordano, Haleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA and Scali Group advised WIA on the transaction. Legal counsel for Bentsen Combies was not disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 63 acquisitions and serves its customers from 49 offices in 12 states and Washington, D.C. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, a four-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50, and a Business Insurance Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.worldins.net.

