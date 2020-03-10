Log in
World Insurance Associates Acquires Lewis-Chester Associates, Inc. of Summit, NJ

03/10/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

World Insurance Associates LLC (WIA), a Top 100 Insurance Agency, announced today that it acquired Lewis-Chester Associates, Inc. of Summit, New Jersey on February 1, 2020. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1947, Lewis-Chester Associates, Inc. is a full service, independent insurance agency providing insurance, benefits, and financial services for a wide spectrum of clients. The Agency has over seven decades of experience serving contractors, real estate developers, manufacturers, publicly financed housing developments, professional associations, business owners and entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and individuals and families.

Lewis-Chester Associates has niche expertise in insuring the New York-metropolitan commercial real estate marketplace and has developed an exclusive multi-family, affordable apartment, and independent living senior apartment umbrella program.

“Bill Frankel and the team at Lewis-Chester Associates, Inc. have built a solid reputation on their ability to build and maintain their clients’ confidence and trust, and we welcome that level of expertise and service to our organization,” said Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World Insurance Associates LLC.

Bill Frankel, President of Lewis-Chester Associates, stated, “Throughout the years we have helped our clients grow and have grown along with them, and merging with World Insurance Associates will allow us to continue to do so on a larger scale with more resources.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 53 acquisitions and serves its customers from 40 offices in 11 states. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, a five-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50, and a two-time Business Insurance Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit www.worldins.net.


© Business Wire 2020
